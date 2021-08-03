AMSC Announces $21 Million of New Energy Power System Orders

Mining and Semiconductor Industries Drive Demand

AYER, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced $21 million of new energy power systems orders. This includes orders for reactive compensation, enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, as well as rectifiers and transformers from the Company’s recent acquisition of Neeltran.



“Leveraging the strong combination of our new energy power systems solutions, bookings are off to a strong start for the year. Mining and semiconductor are becoming two key target markets for our business,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “We are beginning to see the initial benefits of our two recent acquisitions as we present more content to customers. We expect our Grid business to drive revenue growth in fiscal 2021.”