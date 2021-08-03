Altus Midstream Declares Cash Dividend on Class A Common Shares

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Midstream Company (Nasdaq: ALTM) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the company’s Class A common shares.



The dividend on Class A common shares is payable Sept. 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on Aug. 27, 2021, at a rate of $1.50 per share.