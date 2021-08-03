Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO stated, “Our management teams, associates, and franchisees are executing operationally, and franchising momentum is accelerating with development agreements for 96 new locations in addition to 111 new store openings year to date. Franchise Group’s businesses are proving they are stronger together and therefore we are further increasing our financial expectations for the full year.”

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results of its fiscal 2021 second quarter. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $862.8 million, net income from continuing operations was $32.5 million or $0.74 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $91.8 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $1.16 per share. On July 2, 2021, the Company completed the sale of Liberty Tax and, as such, the financial position and results of operations of the Company’s Liberty Tax segment are presented as discontinued operations and have been excluded from the Company’s second quarter results. Total cash was $165.4 million and outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.3 billion which excludes the approximate $182 million repayment of debt with the proceeds from the Liberty Tax transaction.

The Company has four reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus and Buddy’s. The following table summarizes Revenue, Net Income/(Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”





For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 Ended June 26, 2021 Adjusted Net Adjusted Net Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) (In thousands) (In thousands) American Freight $ 268,807 $ 28,934 $ 12,670 $ 527,323 $ 59,546 $ 26,579 Vitamin Shoppe 302,555 37,502 22,444 597,295 78,018 52,789 Pet Supplies Plus 275,760 22,906 5,219 327,069 27,659 34 Buddy's 15,636 4,334 2,469 32,416 9,571 5,480 Corporate - (1,912 ) (10,281 ) - (3,868 ) (80,696 ) Total $ 862,758 $ 91,764 $ 32,521 $ 1,484,103 $ 170,926 $ 4,186





Outlook

Franchise Group is increasing its expectations for annual Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 from at least $315 million to at least $320 million, Non-GAAP EPS from at least $3.35 per share to at least $3.45 per share and revenue from $3.0 - $3.1 billion to at least $3.05 billion. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 41 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of 18.7% although actual cash taxes are expected to be minimal in fiscal 2021.

The Company does not provide quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include, Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 1,800 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) June 26, 2021 December 26, 2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,432 $ 148,780 Current receivables, net 81,075 67,335 Inventories, net 504,726 302,307 Current assets held for sale 113,671 43,023 Other current assets 21,558 13,997 Total current assets 886,462 575,442 Property, equipment, and software, net 208,499 135,872 Non-current receivables, net 12,200 12,800 Goodwill 787,241 448,258 Intangible assets, net 312,180 109,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 666,537 502,104 Non-current assets held for sale - 55,116 Other non-current assets 14,332 8,428 Total assets $ 2,887,451 $ 1,847,912 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 11,544 $ 104,053 Current operating lease liabilities 158,801 127,032 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 351,096 252,389 Current liabilities held for sale 33,422 40,576 Other current liabilities 30,261 25,174 Total current liabilities 585,124 549,224 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments 1,245,377 466,944 Non-current operating lease liabilities 522,005 402,276 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 8,779 Other non-current liabilities 46,950 35,522 Total liabilities 2,399,456 1,462,745 Stockholders equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized,

40,208,564 and 40,092,260 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26,

2020, respectively 402 401 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized,

4,541,125 and 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and December 26,

2020, respectively 45 13 Additional paid-in capital 467,351 382,383 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (973 ) (1,399 ) Retained earnings 21,170 3,769 Total equity attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. 487,995 385,167 Non-controlling interest - - Total equity 487,995 385,167 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,887,451 $ 1,847,912





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share count and per share data) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Product $ 805,768 $ 466,709 $ 1,389,585 $ 940,214 Service and other 48,193 13,669 76,768 26,691 Rental 8,797 17,176 17,750 33,596 Total revenues 862,758 497,554 1,484,103 1,000,501 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 522,576 277,582 861,991 565,400 Service and other 934 701 1,339 1,457 Rental 2,935 5,508 5,940 11,450 Total cost of revenue 526,445 283,791 869,270 578,307 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 278,157 198,986 503,702 410,262 Total operating expenses 804,602 482,777 1,372,972 988,569 Income from operations 58,156 14,777 111,131 11,932 Other expense: Other - (28 ) (36,726 ) (4,048 ) Interest expense, net (22,865 ) (27,877 ) (70,300 ) (52,389 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 35,291 (13,128 ) 4,105 (44,505 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,770 3,510 (81 ) (52,108 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 32,521 (16,638 ) 4,186 7,603 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 6,215 (5,304 ) 48,363 32,353 Net income (loss) 38,736 (21,942 ) 52,549 39,956 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest - 269 - (2,090 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 38,736 $ (21,673 ) $ 52,549 $ 37,866 Amounts attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 32,521 $ (16,361 ) $ 4,186 $ (6,278 ) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 6,215 (5,312 ) 48,363 44,144 Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 38,736 $ (21,673 ) $ 52,549 $ 37,866 Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.76 $ (0.47 ) $ - $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations 0.15 (0.15 ) 1.20 1.51 Total basic earnings per share $ 0.91 $ (0.62 ) $ 1.20 $ 1.29 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.74 $ (0.47 ) $ - $ (0.22 ) Discontinued operations 0.15 (0.15 ) 1.20 1.51 Total diluted earnings per share $ 0.89 $ (0.62 ) $ 1.20 $ 1.29 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,175,058 34,972,364 40,142,571 29,173,172 Diluted 40,905,567 34,972,364 40,142,571 29,173,172





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 26, 2021 June 27, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net income $ 52,549 $ 39,956 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 1,910 3,403 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges 31,157 33,792 Amortization of deferred financing costs 33,197 21,554 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 645 (166 ) Stock-based compensation expense - equity awards 5,478 4,339 (Gain) on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned offices (731 ) (1,258 ) Equity in loss of affiliate - 15 Deferred tax expense - 7,739 Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment 36,726 - Change in Accounts, notes, and interest receivable 3,832 (1,784 ) Income taxes receivable 2,215 (53,156 ) Other assets 3,867 1,015 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,089 134 Inventory (77,410 ) 84,434 Deferred revenue 3,102 8,938 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,626 148,955 Investing Activities Issuance of operating loans to franchisees and area developers (17,612 ) (28,876 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees and area developers 23,013 49,612 Purchases of Company-owned offices, area developer rights, and acquired customer lists (401 ) (2,299 ) Proceeds from sale of Company-owned offices and area developer rights 293 989 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (462,821 ) (353,423 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and software (24,627 ) (16,212 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (482,155 ) (350,209 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 386 187 Dividends paid (32,808 ) (10,406 ) Non-controlling interest distribution - (4,716 ) Repayment of other long-term obligations (771,511 ) (410,798 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 6,724 142,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility (84,874 ) (112,760 ) Issuance of common stock - 92,082 Issuance of preferred stock 79,542 - Payment for debt issue costs and original issuance discounts (50,776 ) (14,604 ) Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment (36,726 ) - Issuance of debt 1,300,000 586,000 Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation (404 ) (73 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 409,553 266,912 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net 142 (234 ) Net increase in cash equivalents and restricted cash 33,166 65,424 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 151,502 45,146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 184,668 $ 110,570 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 1,284 $ 493 Cash paid for interest $ 61,249 $ 26,857 Accrued capital expenditures $ 3,406 $ 2,608 Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock $ - $ 31,013 Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities $ 1,211 $ - Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities $ - $ 17,156





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 18.7%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 26, 2021.





For the Three Months Ended June 26, 2021 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,469 $ 5,219 $ 12,670 $ 22,444 $ (10,281 ) $ 32,521 Add back: Interest expense 898 5,363 9,286 7,319 - 22,865 Income tax expense (benefit) - (4 ) - - 2,774 2,770 Depreciation and amortization charges 897 6,123 2,354 7,739 0 17,115 Total Adjustments 1,795 11,482 11,640 15,058 2,774 42,750 EBITDA 4,264 16,701 24,310 37,502 (7,507 ) 75,271 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - (2 ) - - - (2 ) Stock based compensation 70 - - - 2,755 2,825 Non-cash executive compensation expense - - 325 - - 325 Shareholder litigation costs - - (295 ) - 209 (86 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - Store closures / Related Costs - - - - - Integration / Related Costs - 61 4,335 - 298 4,694 Acquisition costs - 6,146 259 - 15 6,419 Divestiture costs - - - - 2,318 2,318 Compliance costs - - - - - - Total Adjustments to EBITDA 70 6,205 4,624 - 5,595 16,493 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,334 $ 22,906 $ 28,934 $ 37,502 $ (1,912 ) $ 91,764





For the Six Months Ended June 26, 2021 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 5,480 $ 34 $ 26,579 $ 52,789 $ (80,696 ) $ 4,186 Add back: Interest expense 2,159 6,374 20,506 10,246 31,014 70,300 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - 3 (83 ) (81 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 1,792 7,554 4,244 14,981 1 28,572 Total Adjustments 3,952 13,928 24,751 25,230 30,931 98,791 EBITDA 9,432 13,963 51,330 78,018 (49,766 ) 102,977 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 9 - - - 9 Stock based compensation 139 - - - 5,121 5,260 Non-cash executive compensation expense - - 824 - - 824 Shareholder litigation costs - - (295 ) - 298 3 Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - 36,726 36,726 Store closures / Related Costs - - 222 - - 222 Integration / Related Costs - 430 7,089 - 298 7,817 Acquisition costs - 13,257 376 - 16 13,649 Divestiture costs - - - - 2,660 2,660 Compliance costs - - - - 779 779 Total Adjustments to EBITDA 139 13,696 8,216 - 45,898 67,949 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,571 $ 27,659 $ 59,546 $ 78,018 $ (3,868 ) $ 170,926





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and six months ended June 26, 2021.





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended ($ In thousands except share count and per share data) June 26, 2021 June 26, 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss)

from continuing operations per diluted share 32,521 $ 0.80 4,186 $ 0.10 Less: Preferred dividend declared (2,128 ) (0.06 ) (4,257 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder 30,393 0.74 (71 ) - Add back: Executive severance and related costs (2 ) - 9 - Stock based compensation 2,825 0.07 5,260 0.13 Long-term executive compensation expense 325 0.01 824 0.02 Shareholder litigation costs (86 ) - 3 - Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - 36,726 0.90 Store closures / Related Costs - - 222 0.01 Integration / Related Costs 4,694 0.11 7,817 0.19 Acquisition costs 6,419 0.16 13,649 0.32 Divestiture costs 2,318 0.06 2,660 0.07 Compliance costs - - 779 0.02 Adjustments to EBITDA 16,493 0.42 67,949 1.66 Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs 2,223 0.05 33,197 0.81 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,232 0.05 3,511 0.09 Tax impact (3,917 ) (0.10 ) (19,571 ) (0.48 ) Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income - - - - Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations 17,031 0.42 85,086 2.08 Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP

diluted EPS from continuing operations 47,424 $ 1.16 85,015 $ 2.08 Basic weighted average shares 40,175,058 40,142,571 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 40,905,567 40,877,626

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, and its strategy and outlook for fiscal 2021. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

