Four Accomplished Industry Leaders Join Benefitfocus’ Management Team

Bringing extensive benefits administration experience in customer service, product development and go-to-market

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading benefits technology platform that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, has announced the addition of four respected industry leaders to its management team. Suzanne Leary has been named Chief Customer Officer; Craig Maloney, Chief Commercial Officer; Tina Provancal, Chief Strategy Officer; and Tim Sand, Senior Vice President, Customer Operations.



These additions illustrate Benefitfocus’ commitment to assembling a management team that applies expert understanding of health plan and employer market needs to help drive the company’s product enhancements and future roadmap, elevate customer experiences through service excellence, and accelerate sales and marketing opportunities.

“I’m thrilled to have Sue, Craig, Tina and Tim join the Benefitfocus management team. Each brings the experience and vision needed to help our customers succeed. With the addition of these experienced leaders, I believe that we have substantially enhanced the team to deliver on our growth strategy, which puts our customers’ voices front and center. I look forward to sharing more about these appointments during our earnings call today,” said Matt Levin, president and CEO of Benefitfocus.

Leary assumes leadership of Benefitfocus’ customer success organization, serving as Chief Customer Officer. Her team is the focal point for serving the needs of employers, health plans and brokers that rely on Benefitfocus’ solutions. Leary has more than 25 years of demonstrated experience in global operations in the health care and insurance industries, on-demand service, vendor contracts, health insurance, operations management, customer service, and customer service management. Leary has served as senior vice president, global operations at Teladoc Health, Inc., a multinational telemedicine and virtual health care company, since July 2017. Prior to its merger with Teladoc Health, she held several positions, most recently senior vice president, North American operations, at Best Doctors, Inc., a leading expert medical consultation company, from February 2013 to July 2017. Earlier in her career, she held director-level and leadership roles through an 18-year career with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.