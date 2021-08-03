Avid Technology Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Full Year 2021 Guidance: Raises Free Cash Flow Guidance and Reaffirms All Other Guidance

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, provided guidance for the third quarter of 2021, raised full-year guidance for Free Cash Flow, and reaffirmed all other full-year 2021 guidance.

Total revenue increased 19.7% year-over-year in the second quarter, driven by (i) continued growth in Subscription revenue, which was $21.5 million, an increase of 30.9% year-over-year and (ii) a recovery in Integrated Solutions revenue, which was $31.3 million, an increase of 50.5% year-over-year.

During the second quarter, net income was $7.0 million, an increase of 279.7% year-over-year, and Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, an increase of 17.1% year-over-year. The improvement in profitability also resulted in significant year-over-year improvement in net cash provided by operating activities to $6.6 million, and Free Cash Flow to $5.6 million.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Highlights

Subscription revenue was $21.5 million, an increase of 30.9% year-over-year.

Paid Cloud-enabled software subscriptions, including MediaCentral subscriptions, increased by 43.2%, year-over-year to approximately 346,000 at June 30, 2021, and increased by approximately 19,000 from March 31, 2021.

Subscription and Maintenance revenue was $52.0 million, an increase of 10.5% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $94.9 million, an increase of 19.7% year-over-year.

LTM Recurring Revenue % was 76.1% of the Company’s revenue for the 12 months ended June 31, 2021, up from 69.8% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.

Annual Contract Value was $293.1 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 10.5% from $265.3 million as of June 30, 2020.

Gross margin was 63.4%, a decrease of 160 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 63.9%, a decrease of 150 basis points year-over-year. One-time items of $1.2M negatively impacted GAAP and Non-GAAP Gross Margin by 120 basis points in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were $51.1 million, an increase of 17.6% year-over-year, as the second quarter of 2020 included significant temporary cost savings initiatives put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses were $47.0 million, an increase of 16.0% year-over-year.

Net income was $7.0 million, an increase of 279.7% year-over-year. Net income was 7.4% of revenue, an increase of 510 basis points year-over year. Non-GAAP Net Income was $11.6 million, an increase of 128.5% year-over-year. Non-GAAP Net Income was 12.2% of revenue, an increase of 580 basis points year-over-year.

Net income per common share was $0.15, up from net income per common share of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP Net Income per Share was $0.25, up from Non-GAAP Net Income per Share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, an increase of 17.1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 16.7%, a year-over-year decrease of 30 basis points, as the second quarter of 2020 included significant temporary cost savings initiatives put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.6 million in the quarter, an increase of $10.1 million compared to Net cash used in operating activities of ($3.5) million in the prior year period.

Free Cash Flow was $5.6 million in the quarter, an increase of $10.8 million from ($5.2) million in the prior year period.

Jeff Rosica, Avid’s Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, “We are pleased by the continued strong performance from our Subscriptions business and by the recovery of our Integrated Solutions business, including storage and live sound, during the second quarter.” Mr. Rosica continued, “We experienced gradual improvement in end market demand during the second quarter, and expect that the momentum from this recovery trend will continue into the second half of 2021 as we introduce several new product innovations across our portfolio.”

Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Avid, added, “We continued to grow our recurring revenue streams and deliver year-over-year growth in profitability and Free Cash Flow during the second quarter.” Mr. Gayron continued, “Having delivered this strong first half performance and favorable trajectory we are raising our 2021 Free Cash Flow Guidance and reaffirming all other items of our 2021 annual guidance.”

Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2021, Avid is providing guidance for Revenue, Subscription & Maintenance Revenue, Non-GAAP Net Income per Share and Adjusted EBITDA. Avid has also increased its full-year 2021 guidance for Free Cash Flow and reaffirmed its full-year 2021 guidance for Revenue, Subscription & Maintenance Revenue, Non-GAAP Net Income per Share and Adjusted EBITDA that was issued on May 5, 2021.

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Third Quarter 2021 Revenue $94 – $100 Subscription & Maintenance Revenue $51 – $55 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share $0.20 – $0.28 Adjusted EBITDA $14 – $18 Full-Year 2021 Revenue $382 – $402 Subscription & Maintenance Revenue $217 – $225 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share $1.05 – $1.27 Adjusted EBITDA $69 – $79 Free Cash Flow $49 – $57

All guidance presented by the Company is inherently uncertain and subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Avid’s actual future results of operations could differ materially from those shown in the table above. For a discussion of some of the key assumptions underlying the guidance, as well as the key risks and uncertainties associated with these forward-looking statements, please see “Forward-Looking Statements” below as well as the Avid Technology Q2 2021 Earnings Call presentation posted on Avid’s Investor Relations website at ir.Avid.com.



Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021

Avid will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may join the webcast in listen-only mode and access the presentation slides using the link on the Avid Investor Relations website, which can be found on the events tab at ir.Avid.com. Participants who would like to ask a question can access the call by dialing +1 929-477-0593 and referencing confirmation code 3169916. Please connect at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Avid Investor Relations website shortly after the completion of the call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics

Avid includes non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share. The Company also includes the operational metrics of Cloud-enabled software subscriptions, Recurring Revenue, LTM Recurring Revenue % and Annual Contract Value in this release. Avid believes the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics provided in this release provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and the operational metrics are included in our Form 8-K filed today. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods presented are set forth below and are included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our Investor Relations website at ir.Avid.com, which also includes definitions of all operational metrics.

This press release also includes expectations for future Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income per Share and Free Cash Flow, which are forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures are not included in this press release or elsewhere, due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from the estimation of the non-GAAP results, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible at this time. As a result, we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial performance or position, results of operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “seek”, or other comparable terms.

Readers of this press release should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business and operations, all of which are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers and employees; our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan including our cost saving strategies, and to meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; seasonal factors; adverse changes in economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; risks related to the availability and prices of raw materials, including any negative effects caused by inflation, weather conditions, or health pandemics; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations, including from the COVID-19 outbreak; the costs, disruption, and diversion of management's attention due to the COVID-19 outbreak; the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our Company; and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors. The risks included above are not exhaustive. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements includes in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release. We undertake no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.Avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNews, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Contacts

Investor contact: PR contact: Whit Rappole Jim Sheehan Avid Avid ir@Avid.com jim.sheehan@Avid.com





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues: Products $ 37,178 $ 27,635 $ 70,445 $ 62,346 Services 57,698 51,646 118,795 103,388 Total net revenues 94,876 79,281 189,240 165,734 Cost of revenues: Products 20,083 16,954 39,576 37,916 Services 14,655 10,765 28,110 23,105 Total cost of revenues 34,738 27,719 67,686 61,021 Gross profit 60,138 51,562 121,554 104,713 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,093 13,068 31,510 28,493 Marketing and selling 21,354 19,690 42,098 44,979 General and administrative 13,678 10,604 27,313 23,348 Restructuring costs, net 15 140 1,089 285 Total operating expenses 51,140 43,502 102,010 97,105 Operating income 8,998 8,060 19,544 7,608 Interest and other expense, net (1,633 ) (5,498 ) (7,306 ) (10,781 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 7,365 2,562 12,238 (3,173 ) Provision for income taxes 359 717 841 839 Net income (loss) $ 7,006 $ 1,845 $ 11,397 $ (4,012 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ (0.09 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ (0.09 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 45,211 43,719 44,887 43,486 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 46,550 44,180 46,420 43,486





AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited - in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Revenue GAAP Revenue $ 94,876 $ 79,281 $ 189,240 $ 165,734 Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit 60,138 51,562 121,554 104,713 Stock-based compensation 478 275 918 475 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 60,616 $ 51,837 $ 122,472 $ 105,188 GAAP Gross Margin 63.4 % 65.0 % 64.2 % 63.2 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 63.9 % 65.4 % 64.7 % 63.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses 51,140 43,502 102,010 97,105 Less Amortization of intangible assets (105 ) (105 ) (210 ) (201 ) Less Stock-based compensation (3,159 ) (2,450 ) (6,136 ) (4,359 ) Less Restructuring costs, net (15 ) (140 ) (1,089 ) (285 ) Less Acquisition, integration and other costs (838 ) - (1,207 ) 183 Less Efficiency program costs - (235 ) (48 ) (366 ) Less COVID-19 related expenses (20 ) (62 ) (22 ) (248 ) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 47,003 $ 40,510 $ 93,298 $ 91,829 Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) 7,006 1,845 11,397 (4,012 ) Interest and other expense 1,633 5,498 7,306 10,781 Provision for income taxes 359 717 841 839 GAAP Operating Income 8,998 8,060 19,544 7,608 Amortization of intangible assets 105 105 210 201 Stock-based compensation 3,637 2,726 7,054 4,835 Restructuring costs, net 15 140 1,089 285 Acquisition, integration and other costs 838 - 1,207 (183 ) Efficiency program costs - 235 48 366 COVID-19 related expenses 20 62 22 248 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 13,613 $ 11,328 $ 29,174 $ 13,360 Depreciation 2,202 2,172 4,321 4,314 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,815 $ 13,500 $ 33,495 $ 17,674 GAAP net income margin 7.4 % 2.3 % 6.0 % -2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.7 % 17.0 % 17.7 % 10.7 % Non-GAAP Net Income GAAP net income (loss) 7,006 1,845 11,397 (4,012 ) Amortization of intangible assets 105 105 210 201 Stock-based compensation 3,637 2,726 7,054 4,835 Restructuring costs, net 15 140 1,089 285 Acquisition, integration and other costs 838 - 1,207 (183 ) Efficiency program costs - 235 48 366 COVID-19 related expenses 20 62 22 248 Loss on Extinguishment of debt - - 3,748 7 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (10 ) (31 ) (159 ) (41 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 11,611 $ 5,082 $ 24,616 $ 1,706 Weighted-average share count (Basic) 45,211 43,719 44,887 43,486 Weighted-average share count (Diluted) 46,550 44,180 46,420 43,486 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share (Basic) $ 0.26 $ 0.12 $ 0.55 $ 0.04 Non-GAAP Earnings per Share (Diluted) $ 0.25 $ 0.12 $ 0.53 $ 0.04 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities 6,585 (3,507 ) 18,898 (9,112 ) Capital expenditures (1,021 ) (1,733 ) (2,275 ) (3,212 ) Free Cash Flow $ 5,564 $ (5,240 ) $ 16,623 $ (12,324 ) Free Cash Flow conversion from Adjusted EBITDA 35.2 % -38.8 % 49.6 % -69.7 %







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 53,337 $ 79,899 Restricted Cash 1,422 1,422 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,369 and $1,478 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 58,746 78,614 Inventories 24,242 26,568 Prepaid Expenses 8,774 6,044 Contract Assets 21,828 18,579 Other Current Assets 2,265 2,366 Total Current Assets 170,614 213,492 Property and Equipment, Net 14,762 16,814 Goodwill 32,643 32,643 Right of Use Assets 26,561 29,430 Deferred Tax Assets, Net 6,254 6,801 Other Long-Term Assets 5,871 5,958 Total Assets $ 256,705 $ 305,138 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 21,775 $ 21,823 Accrued Compensation and Benefits 23,103 29,105 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities 32,904 42,264 Income Taxes Payable 1,648 1,664 Short-Term Debt 16,961 4,941 Deferred Revenues 80,745 87,974 Total Current Liabilities 177,136 187,771 Long-Term Debt 165,178 202,759 Long-Term Deferred Revenues 10,838 11,284 Long-Term Lease Liabilities 25,819 28,462 Other Long-Term Liabilities 7,476 7,786 Total Liabilities 386,447 438,062 Stockholders' Deficit Common Stock 452 442 APIC 1,029,675 1,036,658 Accumulated Deficit (1,156,950 ) (1,168,347 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (2,919 ) (1,677 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (129,742 ) (132,924 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 256,705 $ 305,138







AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 11,397 $ (4,012 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,321 4,330 Provision for doubtful accounts 270 1,205 Stock-based compensation expense 6,702 4,835 Non-cash provision for restructuring 927 - Non-cash interest expense 257 3,433 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,579 - Unrealized foreign currency transaction gains (1,468 ) (112 ) Benefit from deferred taxes 547 383 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 19,599 18,783 Inventories 2,326 (484 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,629 ) (547 ) Accounts payable (48 ) (22,003 ) Accrued expenses, compensation and benefits and other liabilities (14,942 ) (4,057 ) Income taxes payable (16 ) 66 Deferred revenue and contract assets (10,924 ) (10,932 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,898 (9,112 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,275 ) (3,212 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,275 ) (3,212 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit - 22,000 Proceeds from long-term debt 180,000 7,800 Repayment of debt (205,824 ) (695 ) Payments for repurchase of outstanding Notes - (28,867 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 363 - Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards (14,038 ) (2,357 ) Payment for loss on extinguishment of debt (1,169 ) - Partial unwind capped call cash receipt - 875 Payments for credit facility issuance costs (2,574 ) (289 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (43,242 ) (1,533 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 56 682 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26,563 ) (13,175 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 83,638 72,575 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 57,075 $ 59,400 Supplemental information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,337 $ 55,662 Restricted cash 1,422 1,663 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets 2,316 2,075 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 57,075 $ 59,400





