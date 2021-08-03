NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Building on our strong performance in the second quarter, we see accelerating growth in the back half of the year, driven by the initial ramp of 400ZR and related products adding to our 400G+ suite,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We are ramping our modules and component level products, including our Nano Tunable Laser, putting us in a good position to return to profitability,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

Revenue was $65.0 million, up 7% quarter-over-quarter and down 37% year-over-year

Gross margin was 15.2%, down from 21.9% in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin was 21.7%, down from 22.4% in the prior quarter

Net loss per share was $0.34, compared to net loss of $0.21 per share in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.22, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $0.15 per share in the prior quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.4 million, down from a negative $0.7 million in the prior quarter

Non-GAAP results in the second quarter of 2021 exclude a $3.3 million end-of-life related inventory write-down, $2.3 million of stock-based compensation and $0.4 million of accelerated depreciation, amortization and other charges. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $95 million.

Outlook for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2021 GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $76 to $84 million Gross Margin 24% to 29% 25% to 30% Operating Expenses $26 to $27 million $23 to $24 million Earnings per share ($0.20) to ($0.10) ($0.10) to $0.00

The non-GAAP outlook for the third quarter of 2021 excludes the expected impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.3 million, of which $0.7 million is estimated for cost of goods sold, accelerated depreciation and amortization of $0.5 million.

Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) As of Jun. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,836 $ 95,117 Short-term investments 27,672 27,669 Restricted cash 495 489 Accounts receivable, net 47,763 45,232 Inventories 44,341 46,901 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,307 20,173 Total current assets 201,414 235,581 Property, plant and equipment, net 59,942 66,765 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,452 13,823 Purchased intangible assets, net 1,139 1,468 Goodwill 1,115 1,115 Other long-term assets 5,193 4,912 Total assets $ 283,255 $ 323,664 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,648 $ 43,539 Current portion of long-term debt 3,033 3,232 Accrued and other current liabilities 25,461 42,053 Total current liabilities 75,142 88,824 Long-term debt, net of current portion 27,488 30,327 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 14,787 14,522 Other noncurrent liabilities 8,446 9,584 Total liabilities 125,863 143,257 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 130 126 Additional paid-in capital 602,877 597,460 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,423 1,735 Accumulated deficit (447,038 ) (418,914 ) Total stockholders’ equity 157,392 180,407 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 283,255 $ 323,664

NeoPhotonics Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2020 Revenue $ 65,010 $ 60,926 $ 103,171 $ 125,935 $ 200,572 Cost of goods sold (1) 55,135 47,587 69,669 102,721 137,344 Gross profit 9,875 13,339 33,502 23,214 63,228 Gross margin 15.2 % 21.9 % 32.5 % 18.4 % 31.5 % Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 15,410 13,098 13,689 28,508 25,573 Sales and marketing (1) 3,362 3,865 4,279 7,227 7,938 General and administrative (1) 7,398 7,294 8,803 14,692 15,592 Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries) (36 ) 163 120 127 132 Restructuring charges 22 — — 22 — Total operating expenses 26,156 24,420 26,891 50,576 49,235 Income (loss) from operations (16,281 ) (11,081 ) 6,611 (27,362 ) 13,993 Interest income 140 105 22 245 120 Interest expense (220 ) (227 ) (301 ) (447 ) (679 ) Other income (expense), net (880 ) 1,143 (195 ) 263 1,003 Total interest and other income (expense), net (960 ) 1,021 (474 ) 61 444 Income (loss) before income taxes (17,241 ) (10,060 ) 6,137 (27,301 ) 14,437 Income tax provision (191 ) (632 ) (412 ) (823 ) (2,405 ) Net income (loss) $ (17,432 ) $ (10,692 ) $ 5,725 $ (28,124 ) $ 12,032 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.34 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.25 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.34 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 51,634 50,717 49,077 51,178 48,846 Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 51,634 50,717 51,661 51,178 51,124 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented: Cost of goods sold $ 572 $ 548 $ 621 $ 1,120 $ 1,158 Research and development 744 862 999 1,606 1,757 Sales and marketing 261 554 738 815 1,268 General and administrative 763 1,313 1,429 2,076 2,122 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,340 $ 3,277 $ 3,787 $ 5,617 $ 6,305

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2020 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 9,875 $ 13,339 $ 33,502 $ 23,214 $ 63,228 Stock-based compensation expense 572 548 621 1,120 1,158 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 153 185 184 338 368 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 3 (6 ) (8 ) (3 ) (20 ) End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through) 3,257 (577 ) — 2,680 — Accelerated depreciation 157 174 — 331 — Restructuring charges 113 — — 113 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,130 $ 13,663 $ 34,299 $ 27,793 $ 64,734 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 21.7 % 22.4 % 33.2 % 22.1 % 32.3 % NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES: GAAP total operating expenses $ 26,156 $ 24,420 $ 26,891 $ 50,576 $ 49,235 Stock-based compensation expense (1,768 ) (2,729 ) (3,166 ) (4,497 ) (5,147 ) Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up (21 ) (25 ) (28 ) (46 ) (57 ) Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries) 36 (163 ) (120 ) (127 ) (132 ) Restructuring charges (22 ) — — (22 ) — Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 24,381 $ 21,503 $ 23,577 $ 45,884 $ 43,899 Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue 37.5 % 35.3 % 22.9 % 36.4 % 21.9 % NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS): GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (16,281 ) $ (11,081 ) $ 6,661 $ (27,362 ) $ 13,993 Stock-based compensation expense 2,340 3,277 3,787 5,617 6,305 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 153 185 184 338 368 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 24 19 20 43 37 Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries) (36 ) 163 120 127 132 End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through) 3,257 (577 ) — 2,680 — Accelerated depreciation 157 174 — 331 — Restructuring charges 135 — — 135 — Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (10,251 ) $ (7,840 ) $ 10,772 $ (18,091 ) $ 20,835 Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue (15.8 )% (12.9 )% 10.4 % (14.4 )% 10.4 %

NeoPhotonics Corporation Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Jun. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2021 Jun. 30,

2020 NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net income (loss) $ (17,433 ) $ (10,692 ) $ 5,725 $ (28,124 ) $ 12,032 Stock-based compensation expense 2,340 3,277 3,787 5,617 6,305 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 153 185 184 338 368 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 24 19 20 43 37 Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries) (36 ) 163 120 127 132 End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through) 3,257 (577 ) — 2,680 — Accelerated depreciation 157 174 — 331 — Restructuring charges 135 — — 135 — Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (17 ) (2 ) (1,160 ) (19 ) (1,134 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,420 ) $ (7,453 ) $ 8,676 $ (18,872 ) $ 17,740 Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a % of revenue (17.6 )% (12.2 )% 8.4 % (15.0 )% 8.8 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: GAAP net income (loss) $ (17,433 ) $ (10,692 ) $ 5,725 $ (28,124 ) $ 12,032 Stock-based compensation expense 2,340 3,277 3,787 5,617 6,305 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 153 185 184 338 368 Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up 24 19 20 43 37 Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries) (36 ) 163 120 127 132 End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through) 3,257 (577 ) — 2,680 — Accelerated depreciation 157 174 — 331 — Restructuring charges 135 — — 135 — Interest expense, net 80 122 279 202 559 Income tax provision 191 632 412 823 2,405 Depreciation expense 5,771 6,003 6,414 11,774 12,887 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,361 ) $ (694 ) $ 16,941 $ (6,054 ) $ 34,725 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue (8.2 )% (1.1 )% 16.4 % (4.8 )% 17.3 % BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.34 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.25 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.34 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.24 Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.36 Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.16 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.33 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 51,634 50,717 49,077 51,178 48,846 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 51,634 50,717 51,661 51,178 51,124 SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 51,634 50,717 54,303 51,178 53,338

