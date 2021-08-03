NeoPhotonics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced financial results for its second quarter of 2021.
“Building on our strong performance in the second quarter, we see accelerating growth in the back half of the year, driven by the initial ramp of 400ZR and related products adding to our 400G+ suite,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “We are ramping our modules and component level products, including our Nano Tunable Laser, putting us in a good position to return to profitability,” concluded Mr. Jenks.
Second Quarter 2021 Summary
- Revenue was $65.0 million, up 7% quarter-over-quarter and down 37% year-over-year
- Gross margin was 15.2%, down from 21.9% in the prior quarter
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 21.7%, down from 22.4% in the prior quarter
- Net loss per share was $0.34, compared to net loss of $0.21 per share in the prior quarter
- Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.22, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $0.15 per share in the prior quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.4 million, down from a negative $0.7 million in the prior quarter
Non-GAAP results in the second quarter of 2021 exclude a $3.3 million end-of-life related inventory write-down, $2.3 million of stock-based compensation and $0.4 million of accelerated depreciation, amortization and other charges. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release.
As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $95 million.
|
Outlook for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2021
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Revenue
|
$76 to $84 million
|
Gross Margin
|
24% to 29%
|
25% to 30%
|
Operating Expenses
|
$26 to $27 million
|
$23 to $24 million
|
Earnings per share
|
($0.20) to ($0.10)
|
($0.10) to $0.00
The non-GAAP outlook for the third quarter of 2021 excludes the expected impact of stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.3 million, of which $0.7 million is estimated for cost of goods sold, accelerated depreciation and amortization of $0.5 million.
Non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA Measures vs. GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA measures exclude certain GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. NeoPhotonics believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). The call will be available, live, to interested partied by dialing 800-437-2398 or +1 313-209-6317. The Conference ID number is 5316525. Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of NeoPhotonics’ website at: http://ir.neophotonics.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=236218&p=irol-calendar.
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About NeoPhotonics
NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements about the following topics: future financial results, demand for the Company’s high-speed products, and the Company’s market position. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as: the Company’s reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenues; market growth in key countries; possible reduction in or volatility of customer orders or delays in shipments of products to customers; possible disruptions in the supply chain or in demand for the Company’s products; timing of customer drawdowns of vendor-managed inventory; potential governmental trade actions; the ability of the Company's vendors and subcontractors to supply or manufacture the Company's products in a timely manner; ability of the Company to meet customer demand; volatility in utilization of manufacturing operations and manufacturing costs; reductions in the Company’s rate of new design wins, and/or the rate at which design wins go into production, and the rate of customer acceptance of new product introductions; potential pricing pressure that may arise from changing conditions in the industry or negotiating leverage of buyers; the discontinuance or end of life of products; changes in demand for the Company's products; the impact of competitive products and pricing and alternative technological advances; the accuracy of estimates used to prepare the Company's financial statements and forecasts; the timely and successful development and market acceptance of new products and upgrades to existing products; the difficulty of predicting future cash needs; the nature of other investment opportunities available to the Company from time to time; the Company’s operating cash flow; changes in economic and industry projections; and a decline in general conditions in the telecommunications equipment industry, the cloud and datacenter industry, or the world economy generally. For further discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, including the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any duty to update such statements.
2021 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
|
NeoPhotonics Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
Jun. 30, 2021
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
66,836
|
|
$
|
95,117
|
|
Short-term investments
|
27,672
|
|
27,669
|
|
Restricted cash
|
495
|
|
489
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
47,763
|
|
45,232
|
|
Inventories
|
44,341
|
|
46,901
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
14,307
|
|
20,173
|
|
Total current assets
|
201,414
|
|
235,581
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
59,942
|
|
66,765
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
14,452
|
|
13,823
|
|
Purchased intangible assets, net
|
1,139
|
|
1,468
|
|
Goodwill
|
1,115
|
|
1,115
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
5,193
|
|
4,912
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
283,255
|
|
$
|
323,664
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
46,648
|
|
$
|
43,539
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
3,033
|
|
3,232
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
25,461
|
|
42,053
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
75,142
|
|
88,824
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
27,488
|
|
30,327
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
14,787
|
|
14,522
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
8,446
|
|
9,584
|
|
Total liabilities
|
125,863
|
|
143,257
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
130
|
|
126
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
602,877
|
|
597,460
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,423
|
|
1,735
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(447,038
|
)
|
(418,914
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
157,392
|
|
180,407
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
283,255
|
|
$
|
323,664
|
|
NeoPhotonics Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
Revenue
|
$
|
65,010
|
|
$
|
60,926
|
|
$
|
103,171
|
|
$
|
125,935
|
|
$
|
200,572
|
|
Cost of goods sold (1)
|
55,135
|
|
47,587
|
|
69,669
|
|
102,721
|
|
137,344
|
|
Gross profit
|
9,875
|
|
13,339
|
|
33,502
|
|
23,214
|
|
63,228
|
|
Gross margin
|
15.2
|
%
|
21.9
|
%
|
32.5
|
%
|
18.4
|
%
|
31.5
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
15,410
|
|
13,098
|
|
13,689
|
|
28,508
|
|
25,573
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
3,362
|
|
3,865
|
|
4,279
|
|
7,227
|
|
7,938
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
7,398
|
|
7,294
|
|
8,803
|
|
14,692
|
|
15,592
|
|
Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries)
|
(36
|
)
|
163
|
|
120
|
|
127
|
|
132
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
22
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
22
|
|
—
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
26,156
|
|
24,420
|
|
26,891
|
|
50,576
|
|
49,235
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(16,281
|
)
|
(11,081
|
)
|
6,611
|
|
(27,362
|
)
|
13,993
|
|
Interest income
|
140
|
|
105
|
|
22
|
|
245
|
|
120
|
|
Interest expense
|
(220
|
)
|
(227
|
)
|
(301
|
)
|
(447
|
)
|
(679
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(880
|
)
|
1,143
|
|
(195
|
)
|
263
|
|
1,003
|
|
Total interest and other income (expense), net
|
(960
|
)
|
1,021
|
|
(474
|
)
|
61
|
|
444
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(17,241
|
)
|
(10,060
|
)
|
6,137
|
|
(27,301
|
)
|
14,437
|
|
Income tax provision
|
(191
|
)
|
(632
|
)
|
(412
|
)
|
(823
|
)
|
(2,405
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(17,432
|
)
|
$
|
(10,692
|
)
|
$
|
5,725
|
|
$
|
(28,124
|
)
|
$
|
12,032
|
|
Basic net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|
51,634
|
|
50,717
|
|
49,077
|
|
51,178
|
|
48,846
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|
51,634
|
|
50,717
|
|
51,661
|
|
51,178
|
|
51,124
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows for the periods presented:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
$
|
572
|
|
$
|
548
|
|
$
|
621
|
|
$
|
1,120
|
|
$
|
1,158
|
|
Research and development
|
744
|
|
862
|
|
999
|
|
1,606
|
|
1,757
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
261
|
|
554
|
|
738
|
|
815
|
|
1,268
|
|
General and administrative
|
763
|
|
1,313
|
|
1,429
|
|
2,076
|
|
2,122
|
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
2,340
|
|
$
|
3,277
|
|
$
|
3,787
|
|
$
|
5,617
|
|
$
|
6,305
|
|
NeoPhotonics Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
9,875
|
|
$
|
13,339
|
|
$
|
33,502
|
|
$
|
23,214
|
|
$
|
63,228
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
572
|
|
548
|
|
621
|
|
1,120
|
|
1,158
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
153
|
|
185
|
|
184
|
|
338
|
|
368
|
|
Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
3
|
|
(6
|
)
|
(8
|
)
|
(3
|
)
|
(20
|
)
|
End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through)
|
3,257
|
|
(577
|
)
|
—
|
|
2,680
|
|
—
|
|
Accelerated depreciation
|
157
|
|
174
|
|
—
|
|
331
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
113
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
113
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
14,130
|
|
$
|
13,663
|
|
$
|
34,299
|
|
$
|
27,793
|
|
$
|
64,734
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue
|
21.7
|
%
|
22.4
|
%
|
33.2
|
%
|
22.1
|
%
|
32.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
26,156
|
|
$
|
24,420
|
|
$
|
26,891
|
|
$
|
50,576
|
|
$
|
49,235
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
(1,768
|
)
|
(2,729
|
)
|
(3,166
|
)
|
(4,497
|
)
|
(5,147
|
)
|
Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
(21
|
)
|
(25
|
)
|
(28
|
)
|
(46
|
)
|
(57
|
)
|
Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries)
|
36
|
|
(163
|
)
|
(120
|
)
|
(127
|
)
|
(132
|
)
|
Restructuring charges
|
(22
|
)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(22
|
)
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$
|
24,381
|
|
$
|
21,503
|
|
$
|
23,577
|
|
$
|
45,884
|
|
$
|
43,899
|
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses as a % of revenue
|
37.5
|
%
|
35.3
|
%
|
22.9
|
%
|
36.4
|
%
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS):
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
(16,281
|
)
|
$
|
(11,081
|
)
|
$
|
6,661
|
|
$
|
(27,362
|
)
|
$
|
13,993
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
2,340
|
|
3,277
|
|
3,787
|
|
5,617
|
|
6,305
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
153
|
|
185
|
|
184
|
|
338
|
|
368
|
|
Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
24
|
|
19
|
|
20
|
|
43
|
|
37
|
|
Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries)
|
(36
|
)
|
163
|
|
120
|
|
127
|
|
132
|
|
End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through)
|
3,257
|
|
(577
|
)
|
—
|
|
2,680
|
|
—
|
|
Accelerated depreciation
|
157
|
|
174
|
|
—
|
|
331
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
135
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
135
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
(10,251
|
)
|
$
|
(7,840
|
)
|
$
|
10,772
|
|
$
|
(18,091
|
)
|
$
|
20,835
|
|
Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue
|
(15.8
|
)%
|
(12.9
|
)%
|
10.4
|
%
|
(14.4
|
)%
|
10.4
|
%
|
NeoPhotonics Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Continued)
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
|
Jun. 30,
|
NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS):
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(17,433
|
)
|
$
|
(10,692
|
)
|
$
|
5,725
|
|
$
|
(28,124
|
)
|
$
|
12,032
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
2,340
|
|
3,277
|
|
3,787
|
|
5,617
|
|
6,305
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
153
|
|
185
|
|
184
|
|
338
|
|
368
|
|
Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
24
|
|
19
|
|
20
|
|
43
|
|
37
|
|
Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries)
|
(36
|
)
|
163
|
|
120
|
|
127
|
|
132
|
|
End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through)
|
3,257
|
|
(577
|
)
|
—
|
|
2,680
|
|
—
|
|
Accelerated depreciation
|
157
|
|
174
|
|
—
|
|
331
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
135
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
135
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments
|
(17
|
)
|
(2
|
)
|
(1,160
|
)
|
(19
|
)
|
(1,134
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(11,420
|
)
|
$
|
(7,453
|
)
|
$
|
8,676
|
|
$
|
(18,872
|
)
|
$
|
17,740
|
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) as a % of revenue
|
(17.6
|
)%
|
(12.2
|
)%
|
8.4
|
%
|
(15.0
|
)%
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$
|
(17,433
|
)
|
$
|
(10,692
|
)
|
$
|
5,725
|
|
$
|
(28,124
|
)
|
$
|
12,032
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
2,340
|
|
3,277
|
|
3,787
|
|
5,617
|
|
6,305
|
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
153
|
|
185
|
|
184
|
|
338
|
|
368
|
|
Depreciation of acquisition-related fixed asset step-up
|
24
|
|
19
|
|
20
|
|
43
|
|
37
|
|
Acquisition and asset sale related costs (recoveries)
|
(36
|
)
|
163
|
|
120
|
|
127
|
|
132
|
|
End-of-life related inventory write-down (sell-through)
|
3,257
|
|
(577
|
)
|
—
|
|
2,680
|
|
—
|
|
Accelerated depreciation
|
157
|
|
174
|
|
—
|
|
331
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
135
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
135
|
|
—
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
80
|
|
122
|
|
279
|
|
202
|
|
559
|
|
Income tax provision
|
191
|
|
632
|
|
412
|
|
823
|
|
2,405
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
5,771
|
|
6,003
|
|
6,414
|
|
11,774
|
|
12,887
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(5,361
|
)
|
$
|
(694
|
)
|
$
|
16,941
|
|
$
|
(6,054
|
)
|
$
|
34,725
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue
|
(8.2
|
)%
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
16.4
|
%
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
17.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.34
|
)
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
(0.37
|
)
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP AND NON-GAAP BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
51,634
|
|
50,717
|
|
49,077
|
|
51,178
|
|
48,846
|
|
SHARES USED TO COMPUTE GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
51,634
|
|
50,717
|
|
51,661
|
|
51,178
|
|
51,124
|
|
SHARES USED TO COMPUTE NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
51,634
|
|
50,717
|
|
54,303
|
|
51,178
|
|
53,338
|
|
