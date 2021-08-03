McAfee Declares Special Dividend

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, announced that, in connection with the recently completed sale of its Enterprise business, the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $4.50 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on or about August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on August 13, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be August 16, 2021, the first business day after the record date.

About McAfee