ScanSource Announces President for North America Hardware Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the promotion of Tony Sorrentino to President, North America. In this role, Sorrentino will oversee all aspects of the North America hardware business, including sales, supplier relationships and operations. He will also be instrumental in guiding the continued alignment of the ScanSource hardware and POS Portal businesses. Sorrentino will continue to drive the company’s strategy of enabling partners to add cloud, connectivity and SaaS solutions as they move to a recurring revenue business practice.

As partners look to take advantage of high-growth, margin-rich opportunities, it’s critical that they work with an IT distributor that has the expertise and portfolio to help them capitalize on market opportunities. ScanSource provides the total solution to partners, coupled with the tools, resources and support they need to be successful. Sorrentino’s extensive experience will be integral to leading the continued growth strategy for the business.

“This is an exciting time for ScanSource, where we are seeing the true merging of hardware distribution and services. The continued evolution and integration in our business is critical as we look to help our partners deliver value-added services to their end users. Having Tony leading the charge with his market knowledge and deep partner relationships will be extremely valuable. Tony is an exceptional leader, who has the respect of and credibility with our partners and suppliers,” said John Eldh, Chief Revenue Officer, ScanSource, Inc. “With Tony’s leadership, in partnership with the strong management team we have in place, we look forward to continuing to enable our partners and helping them grow and succeed.”

Prior to his new role, Sorrentino served as President, North America Sales, where he was responsible for the sales strategy of ScanSource’s North American Specialty business. He has also served in other strategic leadership roles at ScanSource, including Co-president, US and Canada; Co-president, Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and President and Vice President of Sales for ScanSource Networking and Security. In these roles, he was instrumental in providing strategic vision and leadership, while building and executing on growth initiatives and partner opportunities.

Sorrentino will report to Eldh.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

