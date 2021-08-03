checkAd

ProPetro Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 22:10  |  19   |   |   

ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

  • Total revenue for the quarter increased 34% to $217 million compared to $161 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $20 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the quarter increased 78% to $36 million compared to $20 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Effective utilization for the second quarter was 13.1 fleets compared to 10.3 fleets for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter of $44 million as compared to $17 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Positive Free Cash Flow(2) of approximately $16 million as compared to negative Free Cash Flow of approximately $5 million for the first quarter of 2021.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income (loss) in the table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Free cash flow ("FCF") is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow provided from operating activities less net cash used in investing activities. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $44 million less net cash used in investing activities of approximately $29 million resulted in free cash flow of approximately $16 million. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities of $17 million less net cash used in investing activities of $22 million resulted in free cash flow of $(5) million.

Phillip Gobe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Improving oil prices and expectations of market equilibrium are unfolding as the global economy begins to recover from 2020. As the recovery in North American oilfield services improved, the ProPetro team continued to deliver solid operational performance at the wellhead. We are squarely focused on meeting customer needs in a safe and efficient manner amid a dynamic operating environment. The first half of 2021 clearly demonstrated the value of our dedicated business model focused in the most prolific oil play in the lower 48, the Permian Basin."

"Additionally, the transition of our fleet to more ESG-friendly alternatives continues as we deploy more Tier IV DGB dual-fuel units and continue field trials of our DuraStim electric pump assets. Our innovative Modified AcidTM product introduced earlier this year is also contributing to improved completion efficiencies and water savings for our customers. The ability to deliver more ESG-friendly alternatives to our customers is a value-added opportunity which benefits all stakeholders. We remain committed to providing solutions to our customers while remaining highly efficient in wellsite performance."

"We are also making investments within our business to mitigate global supply chain risks as the restart unfolds while working to recover 'pandemic pricing discounts' to enable further reinvestment in our asset base," said David Schorlemer, Chief Financial Officer. "Improved pricing is required to mitigate inflationary pressures and return to sustainable profitability. We have been successful in moving some pricing higher and are continuing collaboration with customers to ensure cost recovery, improved profitability and our ability to remain capital disciplined while appropriately reinvesting in our fleet."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $217 million compared to revenue of $161 million for first quarter of 2021. The 34% increase was primarily attributable to our increased effectively utilized fleet count, and a normalized operating environment from first quarter weather disruptions.

Cost of services, excluding depreciation and amortization of approximately $33 million, for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $163 million from $123 million during the first quarter of 2021. Contributing to the increase were higher activity levels and other increased operational costs.

General and administrative expense of $18 million for the second quarter of 2021 decreased slightly from $20 million in the first quarter of 2021. General and administrative expense, exclusive of a net benefit of $0.8 million relating to non-recurring items (insurance recovery legal settlement of $3.7 million offset by stock-based compensation of $2.9 million), was $18 million, or 8% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2021 consistent with the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $20 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $36 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $20 million for the first quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily attributable to normalized profitability from the extreme winter weather events experienced in February 2021 and a full quarter of contributions from fleets reactivated during the first quarter of this year.

Liquidity and Capital Spending

As of June 30, 2021, total cash was $73 million and the Company remained debt free. Total liquidity at the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $141 million including cash and $68 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility. As of July 28, 2021 total cash was $71 million and the Company had no debt outstanding. Total liquidity as of July 28, 2021 was $140 million including cash and $69 million of available capacity under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

Capital expenditures incurred during the second quarter of 2021 were $31 million, the majority of which was maintenance spending. Capital expenditures paid (as appears in the Investing Activities section of the Statement of Cash Flows) in the second quarter were $29 million. Based on our current and projected activity levels for 2021, and consistent with prior guidance, which is dependent on market conditions, the Company expects full year 2021 incurred capital expenditures to be between $115 million and $130 million. Our full year incurred capital expenditure guidance includes approximately $37 million allocated to our investment in 90,000 HHP of Tier IV DGB dual-fuel equipment and the remainder mostly comprised of maintenance spending. Full year capital expenditures paid may differ slightly due to the timing of payments.

Outlook

Mr. Gobe concluded, “Our commitment to our employees, customers and stakeholders will continue to bolster the value proposition for our Company. We believe the pressure pumping industry is faced with an impending reinvestment cycle that will require innovative solutions to meet the needs of the market. We believe ProPetro's focused business model, commitment to innovation, capital discipline and conservative capital structure will result in a sustainable company going forward that is well positioned for the future.”

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website at www.propetroservices.com. To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-877-879-1183 and international callers may dial 1-412-902-6703. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10158134.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements and information in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or that include the words “may,” “could,” “plan,” “project,” “budget,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target,” “seek,” “objective,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” and other expressions that are predictions of, or indicate, future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward‑looking statements. Our forward‑looking statements include, among other matters, statements about our business strategy, industry, future profitability, expected fleet utilization, sustainability efforts, the future performance of newly improved technology (such as our DuraStim fleets), expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance and capital programs. A forward‑looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable.

Although forward‑looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs at the time they are made, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of oil prices, the operational disruption and market volatility resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of such filings, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it, including matters related to shareholder litigation and the SEC investigation. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the actual events and results will not be materially different than the anticipated results described in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the SEC from time to time that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. ProPetro does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty to publicly update these statements, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure is required by law.

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

REVENUE - Service revenue

 

$

216,887

 

 

$

161,458

 

 

$

106,109

 

COSTS AND EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

 

 

162,837

 

 

 

123,378

 

 

 

68,193

 

General and administrative (inclusive of stock-based compensation)

 

 

17,529

 

 

 

20,201

 

 

 

20,331

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

33,243

 

 

 

33,478

 

 

 

40,173

 

Impairment Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

15,025

 

 

 

13,052

 

 

 

8,734

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

228,634

 

 

 

190,109

 

 

 

137,431

 

OPERATING LOSS

 

 

(11,747

)

 

 

(28,651

)

 

 

(31,322

)

OTHER EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(176

)

 

 

(791

)

Other expense

 

 

(302

)

 

 

1,789

 

 

 

(267

)

Total other expense

 

 

(461

)

 

 

1,613

 

 

 

(1,058

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

(12,208

)

 

 

(27,038

)

 

 

(32,380

)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT

 

 

3,697

 

 

 

6,663

 

 

 

6,460

 

NET LOSS

 

$

(8,511

)

 

$

(20,375

)

 

$

(25,920

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.26

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

102,398

 

 

 

101,550

 

 

 

100,821

 

Diluted

 

 

102,398

 

 

 

101,550

 

 

 

100,821

 

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 
 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

72,701

 

$

68,772

Accounts receivable - net of allowance for credit losses of $140 and $1,497, respectively

 

 

138,309

 

 

84,244

Inventories

 

 

2,641

 

 

2,729

Prepaid expenses

 

 

3,469

 

 

11,199

Other current assets

 

 

14

 

 

782

Total current assets

 

 

217,134

 

 

167,726

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT - net of accumulated depreciation

 

 

847,512

 

 

880,477

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

 

562

 

 

709

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

1,578

 

 

1,827

Total other noncurrent assets

 

 

1,578

 

 

1,827

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,066,786

 

$

1,050,739

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

136,364

 

$

79,153

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

20,062

 

 

24,676

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

351

 

 

334

Total current liabilities

 

 

156,777

 

 

104,163

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

64,980

 

 

75,340

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

 

 

286

 

 

465

Total liabilities

 

 

222,043

 

 

179,968

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, none issued, respectively

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 103,227,040 and 100,912,777 shares issued, respectively

 

 

103

 

 

101

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

837,971

 

 

835,115

Retained earnings

 

 

6,669

 

 

35,555

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

844,743

 

 

870,771

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,066,786

 

$

1,050,739

 

 

 

 

 

PROPETRO HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(28,886

)

 

$

(33,724

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

66,721

 

 

 

80,377

 

Impairment expense

 

 

 

 

 

16,654

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(10,360

)

 

 

(7,773

)

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

 

269

 

 

 

270

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

5,396

 

 

 

3,433

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

140

 

 

 

448

 

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

28,076

 

 

 

28,588

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(53,762

)

 

 

146,181

 

Other current assets

 

 

325

 

 

 

1,613

 

Inventories

 

 

89

 

 

 

(369

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

7,711

 

 

 

5,833

 

Accounts payable

 

 

44,932

 

 

 

(135,592

)

Accrued and other current liabilities

 

 

828

 

 

 

(8,635

)

Accrued interest

 

 

 

 

 

(394

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

61,480

 

 

 

96,910

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(52,187

)

 

 

(80,702

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

2,677

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(50,920

)

 

 

(78,025

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Repayments of borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

(130,000

)

Payment of finance lease obligation

 

 

 

 

 

(30

)

Repayments of insurance financing

 

 

(4,093

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of equity awards

 

 

3,235

 

 

 

 

Tax withholdings paid for net settlement of equity awards

 

 

(5,773

)

 

 

(585

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(6,631

)

 

 

(130,615

)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

3,929

 

 

 

(111,730

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period

 

 

68,772

 

 

 

149,036

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period

 

$

72,701

 

 

$

37,306

 

Reportable Segment Information

   

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

Pressure

 

 

 

 

 

Pressure

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenue

 

$

213,461

 

$

3,426

 

 

$

216,887

 

$

158,191

 

$

3,267

 

 

$

161,458

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

46,826

 

$

(11,133

)

 

$

35,693

 

$

31,870

 

$

(11,853

)

 

$

20,017

Depreciation and amortization

 

$

32,256

 

$

987

 

 

$

33,243

 

$

32,513

 

$

965

 

 

$

33,478

Capital expenditures

 

$

30,744

 

$

29

 

 

$

30,773

 

$

30,023

 

$

2,305

 

 

$

32,328

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

Pressure

Pressure

 

(in thousands)

 

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

 

Pumping

 

All Other

 

Total

Net loss

 

$

(809

)

 

$

(7,702

)

 

$

(8,511

)

 

$

(13,675

)

 

$

(6,700

)

 

$

(20,375

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

32,256

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

33,243

 

 

 

32,513

 

 

 

965

 

 

 

33,478

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

176

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

 

(3,697

)

 

 

(3,697

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,663

)

 

 

(6,663

)

Loss on disposal of assets

 

 

15,379

 

 

 

(354

)

 

 

15,025

 

 

 

13,032

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

13,052

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

2,909

 

 

 

2,909

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,487

 

 

 

2,487

 

Other expense (income)

 

 

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,789

)

 

 

(1,789

)

Other general and administrative expense, net (1)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,737

)

 

 

(3,737

)

 

 

 

 

 

(961

)

 

 

(961

)

Severance expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

612

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

46,826

 

 

$

(11,133

)

 

$

35,693

 

 

$

31,870

 

 

$

(11,853

)

 

$

20,017

 

(1)

 

Other general and administrative expense, (net) relates to nonrecurring professional fees paid to external consultants in connection with the Company's pending SEC investigation and shareholder litigation, net of insurance recoveries. During the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, we received approximately $5.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively, from our insurance carriers in connection with the SEC investigation and Shareholder litigation.

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Cash from Operating Activities

 

$

44,472

 

 

$

17,008

 

Cash used in Investing Activities

 

(28,650

 

(22,270

Free Cash Flow

 

$

15,822

 

 

$

(5,262

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPetro Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021 ProPetro Holding Corp. ("ProPetro" or "the Company") (NYSE: PUMP) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2021. Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights Total revenue for the quarter increased 34% to $217 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste