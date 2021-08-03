checkAd

Vivint Smart Home Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“It’s great to be back at Vivint Smart Home,” said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint. “I know the company, culture, and industry extremely well, having spent three years previously as the company’s chief operating officer before spending the last five years as the CEO of our former sister company, Vivint Solar. I am very pleased with the significant progress the Vivint Smart Home team has made during my absence in growing the subscriber base, improving the depth and quality of the product portfolio, and driving tremendous improvements in the unit economics and cash flow dynamics of the business.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights (vs. prior year period)

  • New Subscribers grew by 12.6% to 121,599, a record high for the second quarter period
  • Revenue increased by $51.3 million to $355.2 million, representing growth of 16.9%
  • Net loss improved by $82.7 million to $74.1 million, decreasing by 52.7% vs. Q2 2020 and 36.1% vs. Q2 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDAa increased by $5.4 million to $156.0 million, up 3.6% vs. Q2 2020 and up 76.7% vs. Q2 2019
  • Attrition rate improved to 11.6%, the lowest rate in 12 quarters
  • Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber declined to $70, down 88.9%
  • Net Service Costs per Subscriber came in at $10.03, representing a service margin of 79%
  • Cash on hand was $345.2 million and the company’s liquidity position was $660.7 million as of quarter end
  • Net leverage ratio (net debt to LTM Covenant Adjusted EBITDA) improved to 2.9x as of quarter end

Other Recent Highlights

  • Appointed David Bywater as CEO – seasoned executive with 25 years of leadership experience across consumer-facing technology companies
  • Announced strategic partnership with Freedom Forever, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing solar installers, that moves Vivint one step closer to a fully integrated smart home and energy offering
  • Successfully completed global debt refinancing that will reduce annual cash interest costs by approximately $50 million

Full Year Outlook

“We reported solid performance in the second quarter, delivering 17 percent revenue growth year over year, which was more than double the growth rate of the prior year period,” said Dale R. Gerard, CFO of Vivint. “We added nearly 122,000 new smart home subscribers, which represented a 13 percent increase, all while producing an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 43 percent. Our key portfolio indicators remain very healthy overall, with attrition sitting at a 12-quarter low. These results keep us on pace to meet our growth objectives for the full year, and we are once again reaffirming our original guidance for the year.”

For the full year 2021, Vivint currently expects:

  • Total subscribers of 1.80 – 1.85 million
  • Revenue of $1.38 – $1.42 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDAa of $640 – $655 million

a) This earnings release includes Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, metrics that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. (GAAP). Covenant Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants contained in the agreements governing the Company’s notes, and the credit agreements governing the Company’s revolving credit facility and term loan. See the Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section at the end of this earnings release for the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including Net Loss and adjustments that could be made for impairment charges, restructuring charges and the timing and magnitude of other amounts included in the reconciliation. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Summary of Quarterly Key Financial and Portfolio Metrics

($ in millions, except for subscriber data)

 

 

Jun 30,

Sep 30,

Dec 31,

Mar 31,

Jun 30,

 

2020

2020

2020

2021

2021

Total Revenues

$

303.9

 

$

321.0

 

$

332.4

 

$

343.3

 

$

355.2

 

Net Loss

$

(156.8

)

$

(108.7

)

$

(184.6

)

$

(87.4

)

$

(74.1

)

Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$

150.6

 

$

156.6

 

$

146.5

 

$

162.1

 

$

156.0

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

49.6

%

48.8

%

44.1

%

47.2

%

43.9

%

LTM Covenant Adjusted EBITDA(a)

$

728.7

 

$

771.2

 

$

804.4

 

$

823.8

 

$

853.1

 

LTM Covenant Adj EBITDA Margin

60.4

%

62.4

%

63.8

%

63.3

%

63.1

%

New Subscribers(1)

107,980

 

126,847

 

58,554

 

60,127

 

121,599

 

Total Subscribers(1)

1,610,642

 

1,687,892

 

1,695,498

 

1,706,069

 

1,781,469

 

Total Monthly Service Revenue

$

80.3

 

$

82.8

 

$

83.0

 

$

82.1

 

$

84.5

 

Avg Monthly Svc Revenue per User

$

49.83

 

$

49.06

 

$

48.95

 

$

48.12

 

$

47.45

 

Total Monthly Recurring Revenue

$

100.9

 

$

106.4

 

$

110.3

 

$

112.4

 

$

114.8

 

Avg Monthly Recurring Rev per User

$

63.93

 

$

63.85

 

$

65.03

 

$

66.03

 

$

65.60

 

Attrition Rate(2)

13.7

%

12.8

%

12.4

%

11.8

%

11.6

%

(1)

Excludes subscribers from sales pilot initiatives

(2)

Attrition Rate is reported on LTM basis for each period end & excludes subscribers from sales pilot initiatives

Conference Call Information

Vivint will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the quarterly results at 5:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. MT today, August 3, 2021. To join the live webcast and conference call, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Vivint website, http://investors.vivint.com/events-presentations/events/default.aspx.

Investors and participants can register in advance for the telephonic version of the call by visiting https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3193595/8BF30F949E11874D12FBF9814D1AA884. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call including dial-in information, as well as a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique passcode and ID, will be entered directly into the conference.

A financial results presentation and online access to join the webcast will be available immediately before the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.vivint.com/events-presentations/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.vivint.com/home/default.aspx following the completion of the webcast and conference call.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release and accompanying conference call include certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including without limitation the information under the heading “Financial Outlook” in this press release. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of the date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Amendment No. 1 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements:

  • the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • actions governments, the company’s counterparties, and the company’s customers or potential customers take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on the global economies and economic activity;
  • the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides;
  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our liquidity and capital resources, including the impact of the pandemic on our customers and timing of payments, the sufficiency of credit facilities, and the company’s compliance with lender covenants;
  • the ineffectiveness of steps we take to reduce operating costs;
  • risks of the smart home and security industry, including risks of and publicity surrounding the sales, subscriber origination and retention process;
  • the highly competitive nature of the smart home and security industry and product introductions and promotional activity by our competitors;
  • litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity;
  • the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional, and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability;
  • adverse publicity and product liability claims;
  • increases and/or decreases in utility and other energy costs, increased costs related to utility or governmental requirements;
  • cost increases or shortages in smart home and security technology products or components;
  • the introduction of unsuccessful new Smart Home Services;
  • privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data;
  • the impact to our business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience of the Vivint Flex Pay plan;
  • risks related to our exposure to variable rates of interest with respect to its revolving credit facility and term loan facility; and
  • our inability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting.

In addition, the origination and retention of new subscribers will depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, market availability, subscriber interest, the availability of suitable components, the negotiation of acceptable contract terms with subscribers, local permitting, licensing and regulatory compliance, and our ability to manage anticipated expansion and to hire, train and retain personnel, the financial viability of subscribers and general economic conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Certain Definitions

Total Subscribers - is the aggregate number of active smart home and security subscribers at the end of a given period.

Total Monthly Recurring Revenue - or Total MRR, is the average total monthly recurring revenue recognized during a given period.

Average Monthly Recurring Revenue per User - or AMRRU, is Total MRR divided by average monthly Total Subscribers during a given period.

Total Monthly Service Revenue - or MSR, is the contracted recurring monthly service billings to our smart home and security subscribers, based on the Total Subscribers number as of the end of a given period.

Average Monthly Service Revenue per User - or AMSRU, is Total MSR divided by Total Subscribers at the end of a given period.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - is Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA Margin - is Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue.

Net Loss Margin - is Net Loss as a percent of revenue.

Attrition Rate - is the aggregate number of canceled smart home and security subscribers during the prior 12-month period divided by the monthly weighted average number of Total Subscribers based on the Total Subscribers at the beginning and end of each month of a given period. Subscribers are considered canceled when they terminate in accordance with the terms of their contract, are terminated by us or if payment from such subscribers is deemed uncollectible (when at least four monthly billings become past due). If a sale of a service contract to third parties occurs, or a subscriber relocates but continues their service, we do not consider this as a cancellation. If a subscriber transfers their service contract to a new subscriber, we do not consider this a cancellation.

Average Subscriber Lifetime - in number of months, is 100% divided by our expected long-term annualized attrition rate (which is currently estimated at 13%) multiplied by 12 months.

Net Service Cost per Subscriber - is the average monthly service costs incurred during the period (both period and capitalized service costs), including monitoring, customer service, field service and other service support costs, less total non-recurring smart home services billings and cellular network maintenance fees for the period, divided by average monthly Total Subscribers for the same period.

Net Service Margin - is the monthly average MSR for the period, less total average net service costs for the period divided by the monthly average MSR for the period.

New Subscribers - is the aggregate number of net new smart home and security subscribers originated during a given period. This metric excludes new subscribers acquired by the transfer of a service contract from one subscriber to another.

Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber - is the net cash cost to create new smart home and security subscribers during a given 12-month period divided by New Subscribers for that period. These costs include commissions, Products, installation, marketing, sales support and other allocations (general and administrative and overhead); less upfront payments received from the sale of Products associated with the initial installation, and installation fees. Upfront payments reflect gross proceeds prior to deducting fees related to consumer financing of Products. These costs exclude capitalized contract costs and upfront proceeds associated with contract modifications.

Total Monthly Service Revenue for New Subscribers - is the contracted recurring monthly service billings to our New Subscribers during the prior 12-month period.

Lifetime Service Margin per New Subscriber - is Total Monthly Service Revenue/Total service RPU for New Subscribers less Net Service Cost per Subscriber multiplied by Average Subscriber Lifetime

LTV / Net SAC - is the Lifetime Service Margin per New Subscriber plus RIC equipment revenue per new subscriber, divided by Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber including financing costs

Average Monthly Service Revenue per New Subscriber - is the Total Monthly Service Revenue for New Subscribers divided by New Subscribers during the prior 12-month period.

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended Jun 30,

 

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring and other revenue

$

355,231

 

 

$

303,897

 

 

$

698,524

 

 

$

607,129

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

90,740

 

 

82,259

 

 

187,271

 

 

165,419

 

Selling expenses

89,867

 

 

65,110

 

 

204,408

 

 

115,833

 

General and administrative expenses

62,140

 

 

59,969

 

 

128,488

 

 

110,392

 

Depreciation and amortization

149,619

 

 

140,175

 

 

296,531

 

 

279,424

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,941

 

Total costs and expenses

392,366

 

 

347,513

 

 

816,698

 

 

692,009

 

Loss from operations

(37,135

)

 

(43,616

)

 

(118,174

)

 

(84,880

)

Other expenses (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

50,058

 

 

54,515

 

 

99,861

 

 

119,808

 

Interest income

(110

)

 

(32

)

 

(154

)

 

(261

)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(6,222

)

 

62,202

 

 

(35,325

)

 

78,919

 

Other (income) expense, net

(8,034

)

 

(4,399

)

 

(22,593

)

 

18,440

 

Total other expenses

35,692

 

 

112,286

 

 

41,789

 

 

216,906

 

Loss before income taxes

(72,827

)

 

(155,902

)

 

(159,963

)

 

(301,786

)

Income tax expense

1,270

 

 

882

 

 

1,514

 

 

94

 

Net loss

$

(74,097

)

 

$

(156,784

)

 

$

(161,477

)

 

$

(301,880

)

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Jun 30, 2021

 

Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

345,181

 

 

$

313,799

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

77,447

 

 

64,697

 

Inventories

67,010

 

 

47,299

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

39,452

 

 

14,338

 

Total current assets

529,090

 

 

440,133

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

50,504

 

 

52,379

 

Capitalized contract costs, net

1,372,073

 

 

1,318,498

 

Deferred financing costs, net

1,467

 

 

1,667

 

Intangible assets, net

81,902

 

 

111,474

 

Goodwill

837,853

 

 

837,077

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

47,844

 

 

52,880

 

Long-term notes receivables and other assets, net

53,069

 

 

62,510

 

Total assets

2,973,802

 

 

2,876,618

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

139,022

 

 

85,656

 

Accrued payroll and commissions

94,982

 

 

87,943

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

224,510

 

 

247,324

 

Current portion of notes payable, net

9,500

 

 

9,500

 

Deferred revenue

373,207

 

 

321,143

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

11,865

 

 

12,135

 

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

3,174

 

 

3,356

 

Total current liabilities

856,260

 

 

767,057

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable, net

2,813,037

 

 

2,816,100

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

1,013

 

 

2,460

 

Operating lease liabilities

44,361

 

 

49,692

 

Warrant derivative liabilities

39,346

 

 

75,531

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

717,423

 

 

615,598

 

Other long-term obligations

132,696

 

 

121,235

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

276

 

 

2,168

 

Total liabilities

4,604,412

 

 

4,449,841

 

Total stockholders’ deficit

(1,630,610

)

 

(1,573,223

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

2,973,802

 

 

2,876,618

 

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Summary Cash Flow Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended Jun 30,

 

Six Months Ended Jun 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

78,394

 

 

$

111,620

 

 

$

64,238

 

 

$

78,751

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,396

)

 

(3,765

)

 

(7,944

)

 

(5,666

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,261

)

 

9,660

 

 

(25,018

)

 

171,321

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

100

 

 

346

 

 

106

 

 

(5

)

Net increase in cash & cash equivalents

70,837

 

 

117,861

 

 

31,382

 

 

244,401

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

274,344

 

 

131,089

 

 

313,799

 

 

4,549

 

End of period

$

345,181

 

 

$

248,950

 

 

$

345,181

 

 

$

248,950

 

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (or non-cash compensation), certain financing fees, changes in the fair value of the derivative liability associated with our public and private warrants and certain other non-recurring expenses or gains.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue.

During the first quarter of 2021, in connection with our re-assessment of our accounting for our public and private warrants, we updated our definition of “Adjusted EBITDA” to exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of the derivative liability associated with our public and private warrants. We do not consider changes in the fair value of the warrants to be directly attributable to our operations and we believe that excluding the impact of changes in the fair value of the warrants from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA results in a metric that better reflects the results of our operations. Prior period disclosures of Adjusted EBITDA were updated to conform to our updated definition of Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA is not defined under GAAP and is subject to important limitations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-GAAP financial measures as used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts used by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. In addition, targets based on Adjusted EBITDA are among the measures we use to evaluate our management’s performance for purposes of determining their compensation under our incentive plans.

Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), income and franchise taxes and depreciation and amortization (including amortization of capitalized subscriber acquisition costs), further adjusted to exclude the effects of certain contract sales to third parties, non-capitalized subscriber acquisition costs, stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of the derivative liability associated with our public and private warrants and certain unusual, non-cash, non-recurring and other items permitted in certain covenant calculations under the agreements governing our Notes, the credit agreement governing the 2025 Term Loan B and the credit agreement governing our revolving credit facility.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue.

We believe that the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants contained in the agreements governing the Notes, the credit agreements governing the revolving credit facility and the 2025 Term Loan B. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate Covenant Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

See the following tables for quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA for historical periods to Net Loss, which we believe is the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Jun 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Sep 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

Jun 30,

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2021

Net loss

$

(115.9

)

 

$

(156.8

)

 

$

(108.7

)

 

$

(184.6

)

 

$

(87.4

)

 

$

(74.1

)

Interest expense, net

65.8

 

 

54.5

 

 

51.0

 

 

49.9

 

 

49.8

 

 

49.9

 

Income tax (benefit) expense, net

(0.6

)

 

0.9

 

 

0.2

 

 

2.5

 

 

0.2

 

 

1.3

 

Depreciation

7.1

 

 

5.2

 

 

4.9

 

 

4.4

 

 

4.1

 

 

4.3

 

Amortization (i)

127.4

 

 

135.0

 

 

139.1

 

 

142.9

 

 

142.8

 

 

145.3

 

Stock-based compensation (ii)

0.9

 

 

48.0

 

 

58.5

 

 

81.0

 

 

87.0

 

 

27.6

 

MDR fee (iii)

3.8

 

 

6.0

 

 

7.7

 

 

8.7

 

 

9.3

 

 

10.2

 

Loss contingency (iv)

 

 

 

 

10.0

 

 

13.2

 

 

 

 

 

CEO transition (v)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.8

 

Chg. in fair value of warrant derivative liabilities (vi)

 

 

62.2

 

 

1.0

 

 

29.4

 

 

(29.1

)

 

(6.2

)

Other income, net (vii)

(0.2

)

 

(4.4

)

 

(7.1

)

 

(0.9

)

 

(14.6

)

 

(8.1

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

88.3

 

 

$

150.6

 

 

$

156.6

 

 

$

146.5

 

 

$

162.1

 

 

$

156.0

 

Net loss margin

(41.2

)%

 

(51.6

)%

 

(33.9

)%

 

(55.5

)%

 

(25.5

)%

 

(20.9

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

31.4

%

 

49.6

%

 

48.8

%

 

44.1

%

 

47.2

%

 

43.9

%

(i)

Excludes loan amortization costs that are included in interest expense

(ii)

Reflects stock-based compensation costs related to employee and director stock incentive plans

(iii)

Costs related to some of the financing fees incurred under the Vivint Flex Pay program

(iv)

Loss contingency accrual relating to regulatory matters

(v)

Hiring and severance expenses associated with CEO transition

(vi)

Reflects the change in fair value of the derivative liability associated with our public and private warrants

(vii)

Primarily consists of changes in our consumer finance program derivative instrument, foreign currency exchange, and other gains / losses associated with financings and other transactions

VIVINT SMART HOME, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

LTM Period Ended

 

Jun 30,

 

Sep 30,

 

Dec 31,

 

Mar 31,

 

Jun 30,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2021

Net loss

$

(492.8

)

 

$

(499.1

)

 

$

(595.2

)

 

$

(537.5

)

 

$

(454.8

)

Interest expense, net

250.0

 

 

235.7

 

 

220.5

 

 

205.2

 

 

200.6

 

Other expense (income), net

13.2

 

 

11.8

 

 

10.4

 

 

(26.9

)

 

(30.6

)

Income tax expense, net

2.3

 

 

2.2

 

 

2.8

 

 

3.9

 

 

4.3

 

Restructuring expenses (i)

20.9

 

 

20.9

 

 

20.9

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (ii)

98.3

 

 

94.2

 

 

89.6

 

 

85.7

 

 

82.4

 

Amortization of capitalized contract costs

458.8

 

 

469.3

 

 

481.2

 

 

492.8

 

 

505.5

 

Non-capitalized contract costs (iii)

259.3

 

 

256.8

 

 

268.5

 

 

273.4

 

 

303.8

 

Stock-based compensation (iv)

60.8

 

 

118.1

 

 

198.2

 

 

274.5

 

 

254.1

 

Change in fair value of warrant derivative liabilities (v)

78.9

 

 

79.9

 

 

109.3

 

 

63.4

 

 

(5.0

)

Other adjustments (vi)

63.0

 

 

72.3

 

 

86.6

 

 

77.9

 

 

99.5

 

Adjustment for change in accounting principle (Topic 606) (vii)

(84.0

)

 

(90.9

)

 

(88.4

)

 

(88.6

)

 

(106.7

)

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA

$

728.7

 

 

$

771.2

 

 

$

804.4

 

 

$

823.8

 

 

$

853.1

 

Net loss margin

(40.9

)%

 

(40.4

)%

 

(47.2

)%

 

(41.3

)%

 

(33.6

)%

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA margin

60.4

%

 

62.4

%

 

63.8

%

 

63.3

%

 

63.1

%

(i)

Employee severance and termination benefits expenses associated with restructuring plans

(ii)

Excludes loan amortization costs that are included in interest expense

(iii)

Reflects subscriber acquisition costs that are expensed as incurred because they are not directly related to the acquisition of specific subscribers. Certain other industry participants purchase subscribers through subscriber contract purchases, and as a result, may capitalize the full cost to purchase these subscriber contracts, as compared to our organic generation of new subscribers, which requires us to expense a portion of our subscriber acquisition costs under GAAP.

(iv)

Reflects stock-based compensation costs related to employee and director stock incentive plans

(v)

Reflects the change in fair value of the derivative liability associated with our public and private warrants

(vi)

Includes certain items such as product development costs, Blackstone monitoring fee, loss contingencies, certain legal and professional fees, expenses associated with retention bonuses, relocation and severance payments, and certain other adjustments

(vii)

Adjustments to eliminate the impact of the Company's adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers

 

Vivint Smart Home Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “It’s great to be back at Vivint Smart Home,” said David Bywater, CEO of Vivint. “I know the company, …

