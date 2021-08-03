Bentley Systems Announces Seequent’s Acquisition of Imago

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Seequent business unit has acquired Imago Inc, a developer of cloud-based software for the capture and management of geoscientific imagery. The acquisition will expand Seequent’s technology solutions portfolio while boosting cloud capabilities to help geoscientists and engineers solve earth, environment, and energy challenges.

Imago establishes a consistent process for capturing high-quality images, which integrate with existing workflows and allow the application of machine learning. Imago instantly displays machine learning insights together with images during interpretation and modeling. Imago’s on-screen masking and classification tools export data to train models. The Imago Cloud library of geology images provides rich information that supports user interpretation and modeling work. (Photo: Business Wire)

Imago’s cloud-based platform enables the capture, cataloguing, and review of drilling core and chip images from any source, to support every aspect of the geological process from exploration to grade control. Continued development of Imago’s machine learning will lead to a step function in the interpretation of geological data.

Mining companies around the world apply Imago’s solution in conjunction with geology data management and modeling tools to enable teams to make more confident, profitable decisions using instantly available, high-quality images. Seequent already integrates its Leapfrog, Oasis montaj, Target, and Minalytix MX Deposit with Imago’s solution, making it easy for geologists, engineers, and other stakeholders to extract knowledge and learn from geoscientific imagery. The goal is to unlock significant potential for mining and other industries, transforming image data into meaningful insights for geological activities.

Graham Grant, chief executive officer of Seequent, said, “It’s an exciting step to welcome the Imago team on board to help advance Seequent’s progression into the cloud. We’re continually exploring ways to provide new technologies and solutions to solve workflow challenges, improve operational efficiency, and deliver greater value for our users who are working to solve some of the world’s major civil, environmental, and energy challenges. This acquisition demonstrates Seequent’s continued growth and our commitment to make a positive contribution to the industries we serve globally.”