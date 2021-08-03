checkAd

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,250 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

Postal Realty Trust will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results the same day at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/QuarterlyResults. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13721655.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,250 properties leased primarily to the USPS, ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities. More information is available at postalrealty.com.

