Brink’s Appoints Mark Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer

The hiring of Eubanks is part of the company’s CEO succession plan. The company’s board of directors intends to appoint a new CEO in the first half of 2022, at which time CEO Doug Pertz is expected to be named executive chairman of the board. In this role, Pertz, who has served as president and CEO since July of 2016, will continue to play an executive management role at Brink’s, leading strategy development and supporting execution.

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that, effective September 7, Mark Eubanks will join the company as executive vice president and chief operating officer, with oversight responsibilities for the company’s four regional operating segments. Eubanks, 49, most recently served as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS), the leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, and was based in Paris, France.

Doug Pertz, president and CEO, said: “I am pleased to welcome Mark to Brink’s. His excellent track record of execution at large, complex international businesses strengthens our management team and further enables me to focus on our transformational digital strategies. Mark joins Brink’s at an exciting time, when our core operations are strong and getting stronger, and our digital initiatives present compelling growth opportunities. I am confident that Mark will fit seamlessly into our culture, and look forward to working closely with him to drive continued value creation.”

Before joining Otis Worldwide, Eubanks was group president, electrical products for Eaton Corporation, with global responsibility for six operating divisions with total annual revenue of approximately $6 billion. Prior to that, he was president, Cooper Lighting, at Cooper Industries until 2015, when it was acquired by Eaton Corporation. Eubanks earned his B.S., electrical engineering, from University of Florida and his MBA from Emory University. He will be relocating with his family to the Dallas area.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 53 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.