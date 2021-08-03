checkAd

BlueLinx Amends and Extends Its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021   

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that it has entered into an amendment to its $600 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement to, among other things, extend the maturity date of the facility from October 10, 2022, to August 2, 2026, reduce the interest rate on borrowings under the facility, and provide more covenant flexibility. The amended credit facility is available to the Company for working capital financing, capital expenditures, the issuance of letters of credit, permitted acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

“The amended facility will immediately reduce our cost of capital, while providing us with increased financial flexibility to support the business as we enter our next, important phase of growth,” stated Dwight Gibson, President and CEO of BlueLinx. “Our improved liquidity profile, including unused availability afforded by the amended facility, provides us with significant optionality to pursue both organic and inorganic growth opportunities that support our expansion plans in local and regional markets.”

“This amendment is further validation of our successful, ongoing balance sheet transformation, one supported by a consistent track record of operational and financial execution,” stated Kelly Janzen, Chief Financial Officer. “We appreciate the continued support of our lenders and their confidence in the long-term growth potential of our business.”

The amendment process was led by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and included all six original bank participants.

For further information, please see the Company’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2021.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

