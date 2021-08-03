Match Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Expectations; Sees Higher Revenue in Q3
- (PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 708 million vs. estimate USD 689 million
- Q2 operating income USD 210 million vs. estimate USD 223 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 263 million vs. estimate USD 259 million
- Tinder Direct Revenue grew 26% year-over-year, driven by 17% Payers growth to 9.6 million and RPP growth of 8%
- Q3 outlook total revenue of $790 million to $805 million, representing 23%-26% year-over-year growth
- Expect Tinder to grow revenue close to 20% year-over-year
- With the addition of Hyperconnect, Match now expects full-year 2021 revenue to exceed $3 billion
