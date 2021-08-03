checkAd

Match Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Expectations; Sees Higher Revenue in Q3

Autor: PLX AI
03.08.2021, 22:09  |  15   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 708 million vs. estimate USD 689 millionQ2 operating income USD 210 million vs. estimate USD 223 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 263 million vs. estimate USD 259 millionTinder Direct Revenue grew 26% year-over-year, …

  • (PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 708 million vs. estimate USD 689 million
  • Q2 operating income USD 210 million vs. estimate USD 223 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 263 million vs. estimate USD 259 million
  • Tinder Direct Revenue grew 26% year-over-year, driven by 17% Payers growth to 9.6 million and RPP growth of 8%
  • Q3 outlook total revenue of $790 million to $805 million, representing 23%-26% year-over-year growth
  • Expect Tinder to grow revenue close to 20% year-over-year
  • With the addition of Hyperconnect, Match now expects full-year 2021 revenue to exceed $3 billion
Match Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Match Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Beat Expectations; Sees Higher Revenue in Q3 (PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 708 million vs. estimate USD 689 millionQ2 operating income USD 210 million vs. estimate USD 223 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 263 million vs. estimate USD 259 millionTinder Direct Revenue grew 26% year-over-year, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects
Eastman Chemical Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Raises Outlook
BMW Falls More Than 4% as Guidance Upgrade Seen Too Small, Analysts Say
Adapteo Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 26.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 28 Million
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 57 Million vs. Estimate EUR 62 Million
Societe Generale Soars After Earnings Beat, but BofA Still Sees Underperformance
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
OMV Q2 Earnings Better Than Estimates; CCS Net EUR 643 Million
Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.07.211 geheime Börsenweisheit, die von den Profis gerne verschwiegen wird
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.07.21Diese Aktie ist das bessere Gold
The Motley Fool | Kommentare