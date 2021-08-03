checkAd

Crawford & Company Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of CRD-A, voting as a class.

GAAP Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2021

  • Revenues before reimbursements of $267.5 million, up 14% over $234.4 million for the 2020 second quarter
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of $11.8 million, double the $5.9 million in the same period last year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.22 for both CRD-A and CRD-B, compared with $0.11 for both CRD-A for CRD-B in the prior year second quarter

Non-GAAP Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2021

Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2021 exclude the non-cash after-tax amortization of intangible assets of $2.1 million. Non-GAAP consolidated results for 2020 exclude the non-cash after-tax adjustments of amortization of intangible assets of $2.0 million, loss on disposition of business of $0.3 million, and income tax impact of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment of $2.2 million, as explained further on page 3.

  • Foreign currency exchange rates increased revenues before reimbursements by $12.2 million or 5.2%. Presented on a constant dollar basis to the prior year, revenues before reimbursements totaled $255.2 million, increasing 9% over $234.4 million for the 2020 second quarter
  • Net income attributable to shareholders, on a non-GAAP basis, totaled $13.8 million in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $10.4 million in the same period last year
  • Diluted earnings per share, on a non-GAAP basis, of $0.25 for CRD-A and $0.26 CRD-B in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $0.19 for both CRD-A and CRD-B in the prior year second quarter
  • Consolidated adjusted operating earnings, on a non-GAAP basis, were $19.6 million, or 7.3% of revenues before reimbursements, in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $18.2 million, or 7.8% of revenues, in the 2020 second quarter
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $29.0 million, or 10.8% of revenues before reimbursements, in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $25.5 million, or 10.9% of revenues, in the 2020 second quarter

Management Comments

Mr. Rohit Verma, chief executive officer of Crawford & Company stated, “Crawford delivered outstanding results in the second quarter of 2021, including year-over-year revenue and non-GAAP CRD-A EPS growth of 14% and 32%, respectively. Importantly, we saw strength across the business despite the absence of significant weather-related activity as claim volumes rebounded in TPA and Loss Adjusting while the Platforms business continues to drive transformation in the loss adjusting industry."

Mr. Verma continued, “We are building on this momentum as we further advance our strategy. Through reimagination of the claims ecosystem and investments in technology, we remain on the cutting-edge of innovation within the insurance industry. Entering the second half of 2021, while we continue to see some potential headwinds from an uneven COVID-19 global recovery, some green shoots are emerging for our U.S. TPA business amidst signs of an increasingly robust labor market. Encouragingly, the post-pandemic insurance landscape is accelerating the pace of adoption for digital client-centric solutions bolstering the overall performance of our Platforms segment. We remain confident that our ongoing success will continue to enhance lives and will deliver value to our shareholders, businesses and communities.”

Segment Results for the Second Quarter

Crawford Loss Adjusting

Crawford Loss Adjusting revenues before reimbursements were $116.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, increasing 6.3% from $109.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Absent foreign currency rate benefits of $8.7 million, second quarter 2021 revenues would have been $107.3 million.

The segment had operating earnings of $6.2 million in the 2021 second quarter decreasing from $10.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The operating margin was 5.3% in the 2021 quarter and 9.2% in the 2020 quarter.

Crawford Platform Solutions

Crawford Platform Solution revenues before reimbursements were $51.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 39.4% from $36.7 million in the same period of 2020. Absent foreign exchange rate benefits of $0.7 million, revenues would have been $50.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Operating earnings were $10.4 million in the 2021 second quarter increasing 45.1% over $7.1 million in the 2020 period. The segment’s operating margin for the 2021 quarter was 20.3% as compared with 19.5% in the 2020 quarter.

Crawford TPA Solutions

Crawford TPA Solutions segment revenues before reimbursements were $100.4 million in the 2021 second quarter, increasing 13.2% from $88.7 million in the 2020 second quarter. Absent foreign currency rate benefits of $2.8 million, second quarter 2021 revenues would have been $97.6 million.

Crawford TPA Solutions recorded operating earnings of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing an operating margin of 4.7%, increasing from $3.1 million, or 3.5% of revenues, in the 2020 second quarter.

Unallocated Corporate and Shared Costs and Credits, Net

Unallocated corporate costs were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $2.1 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in severance costs present in 2020, partially offset by an increase in self-insurance costs and professional fees, and a lower credit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS").

CEWS

During the 2021 second quarter, the Company recognized a pretax benefit from CEWS totaling $2.2 million as compared to benefits of $4.3 million in the 2020 second quarter. The Company does not expect to recognize any further benefits from CEWS during the remainder of 2021.

Income Tax Impact of First Quarter 2020 Goodwill Impairment

The Company recognized a non-cash goodwill impairment in the 2020 first quarter, totaling $17.7 million. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the goodwill impairment, the initial income tax benefit related to the impairment normalized during the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit. During the 2020 second quarter, the impact of this treatment decreased the income tax benefit by $2.2 million, or $0.04 per share. There was no goodwill impairment in 2021.

Loss on Disposition of Business

There was a pretax loss on disposal totaling $0.3 million in the 2020 second quarter related to the disposal of a business in our Crawford Platform Solutions reporting segment. There was no loss on disposal in 2021.

COVID-19

The Company has experienced some recovery from the negative economic impact of COVID-19 in recent months, particularly in the U.S., compared to the significant reductions experienced in the prior year. Due to continued negative impacts in multiple regions, it is uncertain whether such recovery can be sustained and continue. We expect that the economic impact from COVID-19 could have a material impact to our results of operations, financial condition, and cash flows in one or more future quarters. In addition, it is possible that changes in economic conditions and steps taken by international, federal, state and/or local governments in response to COVID-19 could have negative impacts, including labor shortages which could increase compensation costs and other expenses, unless mitigated by government assistance programs to corporations.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents position as of June 30, 2021, totaled $44.7 million, unchanged from December 31, 2020. The Company’s total debt outstanding as of June 30, 2021, totaled $125.0 million, compared with $113.6 million at December 31, 2020.

The Company’s operations provided $10.5 million of cash during 2021, compared with $12.0 million in 2020. The decrease in cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to higher pension contributions and growth in receivables, offset by higher net income in the current period.

The Company made $4.5 million in contributions to its U.S. defined benefit pension plan and $0.4 million to its U.K. plans for 2021, compared with $3.0 million in contributions to the U.S. plan and $0.3 million to the U.K. plans in 2020.

During 2021, the Company repurchased 256,213 shares of CRD-A and 80,952 shares of CRD-B at an average per share cost of $9.09 and $8.28, respectively. The total cost of share repurchases during 2021 was $3.0 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Crawford & Company will host a conference call on August 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-833-968-1973 and using Conference ID 9538728. A presentation for tomorrow’s call can also be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.crawco.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay through September 4, 2021. You may dial 1-800-585-8367 to listen to the replay.

Non-GAAP Presentation

In the normal course of business, our operating segments incur certain out-of-pocket expenses that are thereafter reimbursed by our clients. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), these out-of-pocket expenses and associated reimbursements are required to be included when reporting expenses and revenues, respectively, in our consolidated results of operations. In the foregoing discussion and analysis of segment results of operations, we do not include a gross up of segment expenses and revenues for these pass-through reimbursed expenses. The amounts of reimbursed expenses and related revenues offset each other in our results of operations with no impact to our net income or operating earnings. A reconciliation of revenues before reimbursements to consolidated revenues determined in accordance with GAAP is self-evident from the face of the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Operating earnings is the primary financial performance measure used by our senior management and chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) to evaluate the financial performance of our Company and operating segments and make resource allocation and certain compensation decisions. Unlike net income, segment operating earnings is not a standard performance measure found in GAAP. We believe this measure is useful to others in that it allows them to evaluate segment and consolidated operating performance using the same criteria used by our senior management and CODM. Consolidated operating earnings represent segment earnings including certain unallocated corporate and shared costs, but before net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, loss on disposition of business, income taxes and net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a term defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark our operational results. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful information widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company with recurring adjustments for depreciation and amortization, net corporate interest expense, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, adjustments for non-recurring expenses for goodwill impairment, restructuring costs and loss on disposition of business have been included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits include expenses and credits related to our chief executive officer and Board of Directors, certain provisions for bad debt allowances or subsequent recoveries such as those related to bankrupt clients, defined benefit pension costs or credits for our frozen U.S. pension plan, certain unallocated professional fees and certain self-insurance costs and recoveries that are not allocated to our individual operating segments.

Income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense and amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets are recurring components of our net income, but they are not considered part of our segment operating earnings because they are managed on a corporate-wide basis. Income taxes are calculated for the Company on a consolidated basis based on statutory rates in effect in the various jurisdictions in which we provide services and vary significantly by jurisdiction. Net corporate interest expense results from capital structure decisions made by senior management and the Board of Directors, affecting the Company as a whole. Stock option expense represents the non-cash costs generally related to stock options and employee stock purchase plan expenses which are not allocated to our operating segments. Amortization expense is a non-cash expense for finite-lived customer-relationship and trade name intangible assets acquired in business combinations. None of these costs relate directly to the performance of our services or operating activities and, therefore, are excluded from segment operating earnings to better assess the results of each segment's operating activities on a consistent basis.

A significant portion of our operations are international. These international operations subject us to foreign exchange fluctuations. The following table illustrates revenue as a percentage of total revenue for the major currencies of the geographic areas that Crawford does business:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

(in thousands)

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

Geographic Area

Currency

USD
equivalent

 

% of
total

 

 

USD
equivalent

 

% of
total

 

 

USD
equivalent

 

% of
total

 

 

USD
equivalent

 

% of
total

 

U.S.

USD

$

155,714

 

 

58.2

%

 

$

131,889

 

 

56.3

%

 

$

301,116

 

 

57.8

%

 

$

266,335

 

 

56.4

%

U.K.

GBP

 

34,280

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

32,559

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

66,503

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

64,942

 

 

13.8

%

Canada

CAD

 

20,337

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

20,853

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

41,571

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

46,073

 

 

9.8

%

Australia

AUD

 

27,497

 

 

10.3

%

 

 

18,778

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

51,707

 

 

9.9

%

 

 

34,325

 

 

7.3

%

Europe

EUR

 

14,145

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

14,019

 

 

6.0

%

 

 

27,409

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

27,408

 

 

5.8

%

Rest of World

Various

 

15,484

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

16,318

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

32,332

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

32,864

 

 

6.9

%

Total Revenues, before reimbursements

$

267,457

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

234,416

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

520,638

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

471,947

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following is a reconciliation of segment and consolidated operating earnings to net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis:

 

Three months ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

Operating earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crawford Loss Adjusting

$

6,199

 

$

10,043

 

 

$

11,061

 

$

10,715

 

Crawford Platform Solutions

 

10,368

 

 

7,145

 

 

 

14,969

 

 

10,284

 

Crawford TPA Solutions

 

4,715

 

 

3,122

 

 

 

9,431

 

 

9,420

 

Unallocated corporate and shared costs, net

 

(1,662

)

 

(2,066

)

 

 

(2,815

)

 

(5,162

)

Consolidated operating earnings

 

19,620

 

 

18,244

 

 

 

32,646

 

 

25,257

 

(Deduct) add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net corporate interest expense

 

(1,213

)

 

(2,452

)

 

 

(2,795

)

 

(4,676

)

Stock option expense

 

(264

)

 

(286

)

 

 

(404

)

 

(576

)

Amortization expense

 

(2,750

)

 

(2,732

)

 

 

(5,549

)

 

(5,488

)

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,674

)

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,714

)

Loss on disposition of business

 

 

 

(341

)

 

 

 

 

(341

)

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

(3,590

)

 

(6,311

)

 

 

(6,061

)

 

2,175

 

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable
noncontrolling interests

 

(23

)

 

(224

)

 

 

7

 

 

1,536

 

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
of Crawford & Company

$

11,780

 

$

5,898

 

 

$

17,844

 

$

(5,501

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company on a GAAP basis to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:

 

Three months ended

 

Six Months Ended

(in thousands)

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Crawford & Company

$

11,780

 

$

5,898

 

 

$

17,844

 

$

(5,501

)

Add (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

10,464

 

 

9,390

 

 

 

20,942

 

 

19,450

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,954

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

3,563

 

 

1,998

 

Net corporate interest expense

 

1,213

 

 

2,452

 

 

 

2,795

 

 

4,676

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,674

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,714

 

Loss on disposition of business

 

 

 

341

 

 

 

 

 

341

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

3,590

 

 

6,311

 

 

 

6,061

 

 

(2,175

)

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

29,001

 

$

25,510

 

 

$

51,205

 

$

42,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following is a reconciliation of operating cash flow to free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Six months ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

Change

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

10,532

 

 

$

12,032

 

 

$

(1,500

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property & Equipment Purchases, net

 

(2,120

)

 

 

(5,476

)

 

 

3,356

 

Capitalized Software (internal and external costs)

 

(10,083

)

 

 

(8,823

)

 

 

(1,260

)

Free Cash Flow

$

(1,671

)

 

$

(2,267

)

 

$

596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Following are the reconciliations of GAAP Revenue, Operating Earnings, Pretax Earnings (Loss), Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share to related non-GAAP Adjusted figures, which reflect 2021 before amortization of intangible assets, and for 2020 exclude the amortization of intangible assets, goodwill impairment, loss on disposition of business and restructuring costs:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

(in thousands)

Revenues

 

Non-GAAP
Operating earnings

 

Pretax earnings

 

Net income
attributable to Crawford & Company

 

Diluted earnings per
CRD-A
share(1)

 

Diluted earnings per
CRD-B
share

 

GAAP

$

267,457

 

$

19,620

 

$

15,393

 

$

11,780

 

$

0.22

 

$

0.22

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

2,063

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted

$

267,457

 

$

19,620

 

$

18,143

 

$

13,843

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

(in thousands)

Revenues

 

Non-GAAP
Operating
earnings

 

Pretax (loss)
earnings

 

Net income
attributable to
Crawford &
Company(2)

 

Diluted
earnings per
CRD-A
share(2)

 

Diluted
earnings per
CRD-B
share(2)

 

GAAP

$

234,416

 

$

18,244

 

$

12,433

 

$

5,898

 

$

0.11

 

$

0.11

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

2,732

 

 

2,049

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

Income tax impact of first quarter goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,206

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.04

 

Loss on disposition of business

 

 

 

 

 

341

 

 

265

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted

$

234,416

 

$

18,244

 

$

15,506

 

$

10,418

 

$

0.19

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

(in thousands)

Revenues

 

Non-GAAP
Operating
earnings

 

Pretax income

 

Net income
attributable to
Crawford &
Company

 

Diluted
earnings per
CRD-A
share(1)

 

Diluted
earnings per
CRD-B
share

 

GAAP

$

520,638

 

$

32,646

 

$

23,898

 

$

17,844

 

$

0.33

 

$

0.33

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of Intangible Assets

 

 

 

 

 

5,549

 

 

4,162

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.08

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted

$

520,638

 

$

32,646

 

$

29,447

 

$

22,006

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

(in thousands)

Revenues

 

Non-GAAP
Operating earnings

 

Pretax (loss)
earnings

 

Net (loss) income
attributable to
Crawford &
Company(2)

 

Diluted
(loss)
earnings per
CRD-A
share(2)

 

Diluted
(loss)
earnings per
CRD-B
share(2)

 

GAAP

$

471,947

 

$

25,257

 

$

(9,212

)

$

(5,501

)

$

(0.10

)

$

(0.12

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

17,674

 

 

11,339

 

 

0.21

 

 

0.21

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

5,714

 

 

3,263

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

Loss on disposition of business

 

 

 

 

 

341

 

 

265

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Amortization of Intangible Assets

 

 

 

 

 

5,488

 

 

4,116

 

 

0.08

 

 

0.08

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted

$

471,947

 

$

25,257

 

$

20,005

 

$

13,482

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components.

 

(2)The income tax impact of goodwill impairment was based on the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Due to the non-discrete income tax treatment of the first quarter 2020 goodwill impairment, the income tax benefit normalized as income was earned during the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower full year income tax benefit during 2020.

Following is information regarding the weighted average shares used in the computation of basic and diluted earnings per share:

 

Three months ended

 

Six months ended

 

(in thousands)

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2020

 

Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

30,826

 

 

30,521

 

 

30,825

 

 

30,541

 

Class B Common Stock

 

22,445

 

 

22,510

 

 

22,454

 

 

22,544

 

Weighted-Average Shares Used to Compute Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

31,997

 

 

30,690

 

 

31,897

 

 

30,541

 

Class B Common Stock

 

22,445

 

 

22,510

 

 

22,454

 

 

22,544

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Further information regarding the Company’s operating results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, financial position as of June 30, 2021, and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2021 is shown on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Earnings per share may be different between CRD-A and CRD-B due to the payment of a higher per share dividend on CRD-A than CRD-B, and the impact that has on the earnings per share calculation according to generally accepted accounting principles.

For further information regarding this press release, please call Bruce Swain at (404) 300-1051. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected future financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook of Crawford & Company. Statements, both qualitative and quantitative, that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or Crawford & Company’s present expectations. Accordingly, no one should place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Crawford & Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise or not arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. For further information regarding Crawford & Company, including factors that could cause our actual financial condition, results or earnings to differ from those described in any forward-looking statements, please read Crawford & Company’s reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and in the Investor Relations section of Crawford & Company’s website at www.crawco.com.

CRAWFORD & COMPANY
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

$

267,457

 

 

$

234,416

 

 

 

14

%

Reimbursements

 

 

9,088

 

 

 

8,459

 

 

 

7

%

Total Revenues

 

 

276,545

 

 

 

242,875

 

 

 

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements

 

 

193,157

 

 

 

163,598

 

 

 

18

%

Reimbursements

 

 

9,088

 

 

 

8,459

 

 

 

7

%

Total Costs of Services

 

 

202,245

 

 

 

172,057

 

 

 

18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

 

 

58,658

 

 

 

55,508

 

 

 

6

%

Corporate Interest Expense, Net

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

2,452

 

 

 

(51

)%

Loss on disposition of business

 

 

-

 

 

 

341

 

 

nm

 

Total Costs and Expenses

 

 

262,116

 

 

 

230,358

 

 

 

14

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense), Net

 

 

964

 

 

 

(84

)

 

 

1248

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

15,393

 

 

 

12,433

 

 

 

24

%

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

3,590

 

 

 

6,311

 

 

 

(43

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

 

11,803

 

 

 

6,122

 

 

 

93

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 

 

(23

)

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(90

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company

 

$

11,780

 

 

$

5,898

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share - Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

100

%

Class B Common Stock

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share - Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

100

%

Class B Common Stock

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Dividends Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

100

%

Class B Common Stock

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

100

%

 

CRAWFORD & COMPANY
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

$

520,638

 

 

$

471,947

 

 

 

10

%

Reimbursements

 

 

18,062

 

 

 

16,974

 

 

 

6

%

Total Revenues

 

 

538,700

 

 

 

488,921

 

 

 

10

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of Services Provided, Before Reimbursements

 

 

378,359

 

 

 

341,202

 

 

 

11

%

Reimbursements

 

 

18,062

 

 

 

16,974

 

 

 

6

%

Total Costs of Services

 

 

396,421

 

 

 

358,176

 

 

 

11

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

 

 

117,360

 

 

 

111,262

 

 

 

5

%

Corporate Interest Expense, Net

 

 

2,795

 

 

 

4,676

 

 

 

(40

)%

Goodwill Impairment

 

 

-

 

 

 

17,674

 

 

nm

 

Restructuring Costs

 

 

-

 

 

 

5,714

 

 

nm

 

Gain on Disposition of Businesses, Net

 

 

-

 

 

 

341

 

 

nm

 

Total Costs and Expenses

 

 

516,576

 

 

 

497,843

 

 

 

4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense), Net

 

 

1,774

 

 

 

(290

)

 

 

712

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

 

 

23,898

 

 

 

(9,212

)

 

 

359

%

Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes

 

 

6,061

 

 

 

(2,175

)

 

 

379

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

 

17,837

 

 

 

(7,037

)

 

 

353

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests and Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 

 

7

 

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

(100

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company

 

$

17,844

 

 

$

(5,501

)

 

 

424

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

430

%

Class B Common Stock

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

 

375

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

430

%

Class B Common Stock

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

(0.12

)

 

 

375

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Dividends Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

20

%

Class B Common Stock

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

50

%

 

CRAWFORD & COMPANY
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
 Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Par Values)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$

44,708

 

 

$

44,656

 

Accounts Receivable, Net

 

 

124,651

 

 

 

123,060

 

Unbilled Revenues, at Estimated Billable Amounts

 

 

115,489

 

 

 

103,528

 

Income Taxes Receivable

 

 

1,785

 

 

 

1,269

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

 

32,739

 

 

 

29,490

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

319,372

 

 

 

302,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Property and Equipment

 

 

34,107

 

 

 

36,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset, Net

 

 

106,433

 

 

 

109,315

 

Goodwill

 

 

74,728

 

 

 

66,537

 

Intangible Assets Arising from Business Acquisitions, Net

 

 

69,316

 

 

 

71,176

 

Capitalized Software Costs, Net

 

 

72,048

 

 

 

71,021

 

Deferred Income Tax Assets

 

 

25,501

 

 

 

25,595

 

Other Noncurrent Assets

 

 

69,084

 

 

 

70,935

 

Total Other Assets

 

 

417,110

 

 

 

414,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

770,589

 

 

$

752,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ INVESTMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowings

 

$

7,084

 

 

$

1,837

 

Accounts Payable

 

 

40,786

 

 

 

41,544

 

Accrued Compensation and Related Costs

 

 

71,003

 

 

 

81,848

 

Self-Insured Risks

 

 

11,147

 

 

 

11,390

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

 

 

 

5,822

 

Operating Lease Liability

 

 

30,193

 

 

 

32,745

 

Other Accrued Liabilities

 

 

43,652

 

 

 

40,375

 

Deferred Revenues

 

 

28,365

 

 

 

27,233

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

232,230

 

 

 

242,794

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-Term Debt and Finance Leases, Less Current Installments

 

 

117,878

 

 

 

111,758

 

Operating Lease Liability

 

 

92,467

 

 

 

93,228

 

Deferred Revenues

 

 

23,923

 

 

 

24,136

 

Accrued Pension Liabilities

 

 

44,223

 

 

 

53,886

 

Other Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

44,314

 

 

 

40,254

 

Total Noncurrent Liabilities

 

 

322,805

 

 

 

323,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Investment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value

 

 

30,723

 

 

 

30,847

 

Class B Common Stock, $1.00 Par Value

 

 

22,429

 

 

 

22,510

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

 

 

70,813

 

 

 

67,193

 

Retained Earnings

 

 

274,033

 

 

 

265,245

 

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

 

 

(182,235

)

 

 

(198,856

)

Shareholders’ Investment Attributable to Shareholders of Crawford & Company

 

 

215,763

 

 

 

186,939

 

Noncontrolling Interests

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(11

)

Total Shareholders’ Investment

 

 

215,554

 

 

 

186,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Investment

 

$

770,589

 

 

$

752,984

 

 

CRAWFORD & COMPANY
 SUMMARY RESULTS BY OPERATING SEGMENT WITH DIRECT COMPENSATION AND OTHER EXPENSES
 Unaudited
(In Thousands, Except Percentages)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Crawford Loss
Adjusting

 

 

%

 

Crawford Platform Solutions

%

 

 

Crawford TPA Solutions

 

 

%

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

$

115,956

 

 

$

109,062

 

 

 

6.3

%

 

$

51,127

 

 

$

36,686

 

 

 

39.4

%

 

$

100,374

 

 

$

88,668

 

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor

 

 

75,557

 

 

 

65,571

 

 

 

15.2

%

 

 

30,489

 

 

 

21,170

 

 

 

44.0

%

 

 

63,880

 

 

 

56,937

 

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

 

65.2

%

 

 

60.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

59.6

%

 

 

57.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

63.6

%

 

 

64.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor

 

 

34,200

 

 

 

33,448

 

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

10,270

 

 

 

8,371

 

 

 

22.7

%

 

 

31,779

 

 

 

28,609

 

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

 

29.5

%

 

 

30.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

20.1

%

 

 

22.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

31.7

%

 

 

32.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

109,757

 

 

 

99,019

 

 

 

10.8

%

 

 

40,759

 

 

 

29,541

 

 

 

38.0

%

 

 

95,659

 

 

 

85,546

 

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Earnings (1)

 

$

6,199

 

 

$

10,043

 

 

 

(38.3

)%

 

$

10,368

 

 

$

7,145

 

 

 

45.1

%

 

$

4,715

 

 

$

3,122

 

 

 

51.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

9.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

19.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

3.5

%

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Crawford Loss
Adjusting

 

 

%

 

Crawford Platform Solutions

%

 

 

Crawford TPA Solutions

 

 

%

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

$

228,493

 

 

$

216,166

 

 

 

5.7

%

 

$

93,526

 

 

$

69,116

 

 

 

35.3

%

 

$

198,619

 

 

$

186,665

 

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor

 

 

149,142

 

 

 

136,144

 

 

 

9.5

%

 

 

57,858

 

 

 

41,579

 

 

 

39.2

%

 

 

126,835

 

 

 

118,337

 

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

 

65.3

%

 

 

63.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

61.9

%

 

 

60.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

63.9

%

 

 

63.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses Other than Reimbursements, Direct Compensation, Fringe Benefits & Non-Employee Labor

 

 

68,290

 

 

 

69,307

 

 

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

20,699

 

 

 

17,253

 

 

 

20.0

%

 

 

62,353

 

 

 

58,908

 

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

 

29.9

%

 

 

32.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

22.1

%

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

31.4

%

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

 

217,432

 

 

 

205,451

 

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

78,557

 

 

 

58,832

 

 

 

33.5

%

 

 

189,188

 

 

 

177,245

 

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Earnings (1)

 

$

11,061

 

 

$

10,715

 

 

 

3.2

%

 

$

14,969

 

 

$

10,284

 

 

 

45.6

%

 

$

9,431

 

 

$

9,420

 

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Revenues Before Reimbursements

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

14.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

5.0

%

 

 

 

(1) A non-GAAP financial measurement which represents net income attributable to the applicable reporting segment excluding income taxes, net corporate interest expense, stock option expense, amortization of customer-relationship intangible assets, goodwill impairment, restructuring costs, loss on disposition of business, and certain unallocated corporate and shared costs and credits. See pages 3 and 4 for additional information about segment operating earnings.

 

CRAWFORD & COMPANY
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 Year to Date Period Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
 Unaudited
(In Thousands)

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

17,837

 

 

$

(7,037

)

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

20,942

 

 

 

19,450

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

17,674

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

3,563

 

 

 

1,998

 

Loss on disposition of business

 

 

 

 

 

341

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,111

 

 

 

5,473

 

Unbilled revenues, net

 

 

(7,026

)

 

 

(7,000

)

Accrued or prepaid income taxes

 

 

(7,424

)

 

 

(6,806

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(11,331

)

 

 

(3,405

)

Deferred revenues

 

 

(189

)

 

 

(457

)

Accrued retirement costs

 

 

(9,879

)

 

 

(4,975

)

Prepaid expenses and other operating activities

 

 

928

 

 

 

(3,224

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

10,532

 

 

 

12,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions of property and equipment

 

 

(2,120

)

 

 

(5,476

)

Capitalization of computer software costs

 

 

(10,083

)

 

 

(8,823

)

Proceeds from settlement of life insurance policies

 

 

4,198

 

 

 

 

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(3,786

)

 

 

 

Other investing

 

 

 

 

 

(87

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(11,791

)

 

 

(14,386

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(6,394

)

 

 

(4,859

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(2,999

)

 

 

(2,666

)

Increases in short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings

 

 

29,983

 

 

 

73,340

 

Payments on short-term and revolving credit facility borrowings

 

 

(18,986

)

 

 

(54,124

)

Payments of contingent consideration on acquisitions

 

 

(1,683

)

 

 

 

Other financing activities

 

 

(282

)

 

 

(292

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(361

)

 

 

11,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,672

 

 

 

(889

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

52

 

 

 

8,156

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

44,656

 

 

 

51,802

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

44,708

 

 

$

59,958

 

 




Crawford & Company Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced its financial results for the second quarter …

