PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“I’m incredibly proud to announce the launch of our next-generation SaaS editions on the PROS Platform ,” stated CEO Andres Reiner . “We’re making it possible for every business to adopt our industry-leading technology to drive interconnected sales motions and profitable revenue growth. We’re encouraged by the early response to the PROS Platform launch and we are well-positioned to capture the large market opportunity in front of us.”

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Key financial results for the second quarter 2021 are shown below. Throughout this press release all dollar figures are in millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Revenue: Total Revenue $62.4 $63.7 (2)% n/a n/a n/a Subscription Revenue $44.2 $42.4 4% n/a n/a n/a Subscription and Maintenance Revenue $52.8 $54.1 (2)% n/a n/a n/a Profitability: Gross Profit $36.0 $37.8 (5)% $37.4 $39.4 (5)% Operating Loss $(16.3) $(15.1) $(1.2) $(6.8) $(7.5) $0.6 Net Loss $(18.0) $(17.2) $(0.8) $(6.3) $(6.0) $(0.3) Net Loss Per Share $(0.41) $(0.40) $(0.01) $(0.14) $(0.14) $— Adjusted EBITDA n/a n/a n/a $(4.7) $(5.7) $1.0 Cash: Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $(5.0) $(22.8) $17.8 n/a n/a n/a Free Cash Flow n/a n/a n/a $(5.7) $(23.5) $17.8

The attached table provides a summary of PROS results for the period, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Business Highlights

Launched Extensible AITM, an industry-first capability that empowers a business to plug their own algorithms into the PROS Platform to deliver new digital selling innovations with industry-leading scale, performance, and security.

Welcomed new customers that are adopting our digital selling technology such as Eneco, Hawaiian Airlines, Kawneer, LafargeHolcim, and USG Corporation, among others.

Collaborated with Diggintravel to deliver the Airline Digital Retailing Academy - a comprehensive 5-week training and certification program focusing on how to utilize technology to transform the digital customer experience and fuel post-pandemic recovery, with participation from airlines around the globe.

Announced a virtual experience for PROS Outperform 2021 Conference, the premier event for pricing, selling, revenue management and eCommerce executives, and industry strategists from across the globe, extending our reach and engagement with our customers and prospects occurring November 16-18.

Financial Outlook

PROS currently anticipates the following based on an estimated 44.4 million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2021 and a 22% non-GAAP estimated tax rate for the third quarter and full year 2021.

Q3 2021 Guidance v. Q3 2020 at

Mid-Point Full Year 2021

Guidance v. Prior Year at

Mid-Point Total Revenue $61.7 to $62.7 1% $250.5 to $253.5 —% Subscription Revenue $44.0 to $44.5 5% $176.5 to $179.5 4% ARR n/a n/a $212.0 to $217.0 2% Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $(0.23) to $(0.21) $(0.07) n/a n/a Adjusted EBITDA $(10.0) to $(9.0) $(3.3) $(35.0) to $(32.0) $(5.9) Free Cash Flow n/a n/a $(38.0) to $(34.0) $17.3

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the business impact and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our financial outlook; expectations; ability to achieve future growth and profitability; management's confidence and optimism; positioning; customer successes; demand for our software solutions; pipeline; business expansion; revenue; subscription revenue; ARR; non-GAAP loss per share; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others, risks related to: (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak and timeframe for recovery of the travel industry, (b) cybersecurity, (c) increasing business from customers and maintaining subscription renewal rates, (d) managing our growth effectively, (e) disruptions from our third party data center, software, data, and other unrelated service providers, (f) implementing our solutions, (g) cloud operations, (h) intellectual property and third-party software, (i) acquiring and integrating businesses and/or technologies, (j) catastrophic events, (k) operating globally, including economic and commercial disruptions, (l) potential downturns in sales, (m) software innovation, (n) competition, (o) market acceptance of our software innovations, (p) maintaining our corporate culture, (q) personnel risks including loss of any key employees, (r) expanding and training our direct and indirect sales force, (s) evolving data privacy, cyber security and data localization laws, (t) our debt repayment obligations, (u) the timing of revenue recognition and cash flow from operations, (v) migrating customers to our latest cloud solutions, and (w) returning to profitability. Additional information relating to the risks and uncertainties affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PROS has provided in this release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations or non-GAAP operating loss, annual recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP net loss, and diluted earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP net loss per share. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS’ ongoing operational performance and cloud transition. Non-GAAP gross margin can be compared to gross margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) by dividing gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is similarly calculated but first adds back to gross profit the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin can be compared to subscription margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) by dividing subscription gross profit (subscription revenue minus subscription cost) by subscription revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin is similarly calculated but first subtracts out from subscription cost the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of subscription. These items and amounts are presented in the Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release, and can be found, along with other financial information, in the investor relations portion of our website. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry. PROS has also provided in this release certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP tax rates, and calculated billings (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures") as follows:

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the impact of share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and new headquarters noncash rent expense. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

Share-Based Compensation : Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

: Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies. Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangibles : We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

: We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. New Headquarters Noncash Rent Expense: Noncash rent expense is related to our new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Non-GAAP loss per share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and also excludes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the taxes related to these items and the items excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations. Estimates of non-GAAP loss per share are calculated by dividing estimates for non-GAAP loss by our estimate of shares outstanding for the future period. In addition to the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies. Taxes: We exclude the tax consequences associated with non-GAAP items to provide investors with a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2014, we concluded that it is more likely than not that we will be unable to fully realize our deferred tax assets and accordingly, established a valuation allowance against those assets. The ongoing impact of the valuation allowance on our non-GAAP effective tax rate has been eliminated to allow investors to better understand our business performance and compare our operating results with peer companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is used to assess the trajectory of our cloud business. ARR means, as of a specified date, the contracted recurring revenue, including contracts with a future start date, together with annualized overage fees incurred above contracted minimum transactions, and excluding perpetual and term license agreements recognized as license revenue in accordance with GAAP. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and any other GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate: The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate adjusts the tax effect to quantify the impact of the excluded non-GAAP items.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, new headquarters noncash rent expense, and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Calculated Billings: Calculated billings is defined as total subscription, maintenance and support revenue plus the change in recurring deferred revenue in a given period.

These non-GAAP estimates are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and we are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information described above which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 318,326 $ 329,134 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $1,182 and $4,122, respectively 41,295 49,578 Deferred costs, current 5,879 5,941 Prepaid and other current assets 9,376 9,647 Total current assets 374,876 394,300 Property and equipment, net 34,267 36,504 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,632 30,689 Deferred costs, noncurrent 11,196 12,544 Intangibles, net 6,596 8,341 Goodwill 49,698 50,044 Other assets, noncurrent 7,238 7,549 Total assets $ 511,503 $ 539,971 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 5,265 $ 4,246 Accrued liabilities 12,786 13,065 Accrued payroll and other employee benefits 22,543 25,514 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,203 5,937 Deferred revenue, current 101,235 99,156 Total current liabilities 148,032 147,918 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 7,896 11,372 Convertible debt, net, noncurrent 287,542 218,028 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 40,837 44,099 Other liabilities, noncurrent 1,468 1,517 Total liabilities 485,775 422,934 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 49,020,405 and 48,142,267 shares issued, respectively; 44,339,682 and 43,461,544 shares outstanding, respectively 49 48 Additional paid-in capital 526,926 589,040 Treasury stock, 4,680,723 common shares, at cost (29,847 ) (29,847 ) Accumulated deficit (467,518 ) (438,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,882 ) (3,431 ) Total stockholders’ equity 25,728 117,037 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 511,503 $ 539,971

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 44,224 $ 42,377 $ 86,872 $ 85,547 Maintenance and support 8,570 11,741 18,244 24,264 Total subscription, maintenance and support 52,794 54,118 105,116 109,811 Services 9,607 9,629 18,663 20,247 Total revenue 62,401 63,747 123,779 130,058 Cost of revenue: Subscription 13,589 12,392 27,390 25,256 Maintenance and support 2,157 2,610 4,415 5,400 Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support 15,746 15,002 31,805 30,656 Services 10,658 10,948 21,091 24,021 Total cost of revenue 26,404 25,950 52,896 54,677 Gross profit 35,997 37,797 70,883 75,381 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 21,190 21,011 42,754 45,931 Research and development 20,095 18,397 40,553 37,533 General and administrative 11,018 13,528 24,472 28,408 Loss from operations (16,306 ) (15,139 ) (36,896 ) (36,491 ) Convertible debt interest and amortization (1,576 ) (2,085 ) (3,152 ) (4,147 ) Other income, net 4 146 290 977 Loss before income tax provision (17,878 ) (17,078 ) (39,758 ) (39,661 ) Income tax provision 168 130 317 282 Net loss $ (18,046 ) $ (17,208 ) $ (40,075 ) $ (39,943 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.90 ) $ (0.92 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and diluted 44,321 43,304 44,283 43,203

PROS Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (18,046 ) $ (17,208 ) $ (40,075 ) $ (39,943 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,024 3,513 6,092 6,933 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 373 1,736 746 3,448 Share-based compensation 8,606 5,752 16,776 12,099 Provision for doubtful accounts (1,131 ) 2,690 (1,690 ) 5,286 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and unbilled receivables 13,529 (3,773 ) 9,919 5,116 Deferred costs 542 863 1,409 1,626 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,490 1,024 1,095 323 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities 199 5,254 26 6,122 Accounts payable and other liabilities (1,113 ) (3,104 ) 899 (2,525 ) Accrued liabilities (4,119 ) (2,783 ) (201 ) (6,623 ) Accrued payroll and other employee benefits 4,598 5,076 (2,975 ) (14,979 ) Deferred revenue (12,937 ) (21,822 ) (1,435 ) (23,838 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,985 ) (22,782 ) (9,414 ) (46,955 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (785 ) (8,205 ) (2,085 ) (19,198 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs — (394 ) — (806 ) Purchase of equity securities — — (501 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (785 ) (8,599 ) (2,586 ) (20,004 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock plans — — 1,596 1,364 Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards — (49 ) (352 ) (20,221 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities — (49 ) 1,244 (18,857 ) Effect of foreign currency rates on cash 167 (195 ) (52 ) (104 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,603 ) (31,625 ) (10,808 ) (85,920 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 323,929 251,782 329,134 306,077 End of period $ 318,326 $ 220,157 $ 318,326 $ 220,157

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the management of the Company because we believe that this information provides a more consistent and complete understanding of the underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the uniqueness of these charges. See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 10. Three Months Ended June 30, Quarter

over

Quarter Six Months Ended June 30, Year over

Year 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change GAAP gross profit $ 35,997 $ 37,797 (5 )% $ 70,883 $ 75,381 (6 )% Non-GAAP adjustments: New headquarters noncash rent expense — 156 — 318 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 391 948 812 1,790 Share-based compensation 976 502 1,802 1,026 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 37,364 $ 39,403 (5 )% $ 73,497 $ 78,515 (6 )% Non-GAAP gross margin 59.9 % 61.8 % 59.4 % 60.4 % GAAP loss from operations $ (16,306 ) $ (15,139 ) 8 % $ (36,896 ) $ (36,491 ) 1 % Non-GAAP adjustments: New headquarters noncash rent expense — 554 — 1,109 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 885 1,375 1,752 2,758 Share-based compensation 8,606 5,752 16,776 12,099 Total Non-GAAP adjustments 9,491 7,681 18,528 15,966 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (6,815 ) $ (7,458 ) (9 )% $ (18,368 ) $ (20,525 ) (11 )% Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue (10.9 )% (11.7 )% (14.8 )% (15.8 )% GAAP net loss $ (18,046 ) $ (17,208 ) 5 % $ (40,075 ) $ (39,943 ) — % Non-GAAP adjustments: Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations 9,491 7,681 18,528 15,966 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 373 1,726 746 3,428 Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments 1,930 1,818 4,825 4,741 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,252 ) $ (5,983 ) 4 % $ (15,976 ) $ (15,808 ) 1 % Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.37 ) Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share 44,321 43,304 44,283 43,203

PROS Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of Subscription Items New headquarters noncash rent expense — 15 — 29 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 391 789 799 1,472 Share-based compensation 178 91 326 178 Total cost of subscription items $ 569 $ 895 $ 1,125 $ 1,679 Cost of Maintenance Items New headquarters noncash rent expense — 25 — 51 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles — 159 13 318 Share-based compensation 127 62 231 128 Total cost of maintenance items $ 127 $ 246 $ 244 $ 497 Cost of Services Items New headquarters noncash rent expense — 116 — 238 Share-based compensation 671 349 1,245 720 Total cost of services items $ 671 $ 465 $ 1,245 $ 958 Sales and Marketing Items New headquarters noncash rent expense — 106 — 210 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 494 427 940 968 Share-based compensation 2,510 1,965 4,734 3,831 Total sales and marketing items $ 3,004 $ 2,498 $ 5,674 $ 5,009 Research and Development Items New headquarters noncash rent expense — 194 — 384 Share-based compensation 2,117 1,368 3,943 2,875 Total research and development items $ 2,117 $ 1,562 $ 3,943 $ 3,259 General and Administrative Items New headquarters noncash rent expense — 98 — 197 Share-based compensation 3,003 1,917 6,297 4,367 Total general and administrative items $ 3,003 $ 2,015 $ 6,297 $ 4,564

PROS Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Loss from Operations $ (16,306 ) $ (15,139 ) $ (36,896 ) $ (36,491 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 885 1,375 1,752 2,758 New headquarters noncash rent expense — 554 — 1,109 Share-based compensation 8,606 5,752 16,776 12,099 Depreciation and other amortization 2,139 2,138 4,340 4,175 Capitalized internal-use software development costs — (394 ) — (806 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,676 ) $ (5,714 ) $ (14,028 ) $ (17,156 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,985 ) $ (22,782 ) $ (9,414 ) $ (46,955 ) Purchase of property and equipment (excluding new headquarters) (741 ) (306 ) (944 ) (1,263 ) Capitalized internal-use software development costs — (394 ) — (806 ) Free Cash Flow $ (5,726 ) $ (23,482 ) $ (10,358 ) $ (49,024 ) Guidance Q3 2021 Guidance Full Year 2021 Guidance Low High Low High Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Loss from Operations $ (22,000 ) $ (21,000 ) $ (82,100 ) $ (79,100 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 800 800 3,400 3,400 Share-based compensation 9,200 9,200 35,500 35,500 Depreciation and other amortization 2,000 2,000 8,200 8,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,000 ) $ (9,000 ) $ (35,000 ) $ (32,000 )

