Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New Director

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) today announced that Belgacem Chariag was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Chariag is currently the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of PQ Group Holdings, a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals and services. He served in multiple positions with Baker Hughes in his 9-year tenure where he rose to Chief Global Operations Officer. Prior to that role he served as President, Eastern Hemisphere; President, Global Products and Services; Chief Integration Officer; and President Global Operations. He also held various senior level positions during his 20-years with Schlumberger.

Chairman of the Board, Hans Helmerich stated, “We are pleased to have Belgacem join our Board of Directors. His broad and deep experience in oil field services worldwide, along with his understanding of changing and complex energy markets, will bring a valuable perspective.”