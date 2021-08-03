Regional Management Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“We are proud of our performance during the second quarter, having generated $20.2 million of net income, strong returns of 7.1% ROA and 28.7% ROE, and double-digit year-over-year receivables and revenue growth,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “We took advantage of the improving economy and robust loan demand to expand our market share, originating a record $373 million of loans in the quarter and driving our ending net receivables to an all-time high of $1.2 billion. The second quarter loan production and growth contributed to record quarterly revenue and is a validation of our recent strategic investments in our omni-channel model, including our digital initiatives, geographic expansion, and new product and channel development.”

“Along with our exceptional top-line results, we continue to maintain a superior credit profile,” added Mr. Beck. “Our 30+ day delinquency rate improved to a historical low of 3.6%, enabling us to maintain our allowance for credit losses at prior levels despite record sequential quarterly portfolio growth. Robust growth, stable credit, well-managed expenses, and low funding costs combined for another quarter of significant, year-over-year earnings growth. Looking to the second half of 2021, we remain focused on executing on our current strategies to grow our portfolio and to maintain our strong credit profile. With ample unused capacity and available liquidity, we remain well-positioned to continue grabbing market share and delivering attractive returns and long-term value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $20.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.87, compared to net income of $7.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.68 in the prior-year period.

Net finance receivables as of June 30, 2021 were $1.2 billion, an increase of 15.7%, or $160.8 million, from the prior-year period.



Total core small and large loan net finance receivables increased $172.3 million, or 17.3%, compared to the prior-year period.



Large loan net finance receivables of $789.7 million increased $171.6 million, or 27.8%, from the prior-year period and represented 66.7% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $380.8 million, an increase of 0.2% from the prior-year period.



Originated $372.8 million of loans in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $200.6 million, or 116.5%, from the prior-year period.



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $99.7 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 10.9%, from the prior-year period.



Interest and fee income increased $8.7 million, or 10.9%, primarily due to higher average net finance receivables and improved interest and fee yield.



Insurance income, net increased $1.0 million, or 13.2%, driven by an increase in premium revenue and partially offset by an increase in life insurance claims expense.



Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was $20.5 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 25.3%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $6.3 million related to the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a net $6.1 million incremental build in reserves related to portfolio growth.



Allowance for credit losses was $139.4 million as of June 30, 2021, including a $17.5 million allowance for credit losses associated with COVID-19. The company’s macroeconomic model assumes an unemployment rate under 8% at the end of 2021.



Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the second quarter of 2021 were 7.4%, a 320 basis point improvement compared to 10.6% in the prior-year period.

As of June 30, 2021, 30+ day contractual delinquencies totaled $42.8 million, or 3.6% of net finance receivables, compared to 4.8% in the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 80% of the company’s total portfolio had been originated since April 2020, the vast majority of which was subject to enhanced credit standards deployed following the outset of the pandemic.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $46.4 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 11.7%, from the prior-year period due to investment in digital and technological capabilities of $1.2 million and increased marketing expenses of $3.3 million, normalized to pre-pandemic levels and to support the company’s growth initiatives.

The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.5%, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the prior-year period.

As of June 30, 2021, the company had total unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities of $647 million, subject to the borrowing base, and available liquidity of $202 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its revolving credit facilities.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company repurchased 344,429 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $46.45 per share under the company’s $30 million stock repurchase program announced in May 2021. The company also repurchased an additional 68,437 shares at a weighted-average price of $50.49 per share in July 2021, bringing total repurchases under the stock repurchase program announced in May 2021 to 412,866 shares at a weighted-average price of $47.12 per share through July 2021.

In July 2021, the company closed its sixth asset-backed securitization, a $200 million note issuance with a weighted-average coupon of 2.30%.

Third Quarter 2021 Dividend and Increase in Stock Repurchase Program Authorization

The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.25 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

In addition, the company’s Board of Directors has approved a $20 million increase in the amount authorized under the stock repurchase program announced in May 2021, from $30 million to $50 million.

Share repurchases under the stock repurchase program may be made in the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, or through other structures in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, at times and in amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and the amount of any common stock repurchases will be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the company’s liquidity needs, legal and contractual requirements and restrictions (including covenants in the company’s credit agreements), share price, and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to repurchase any particular number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the company had net finance receivables of $1.2 billion and debt of $853.1 million ($851.3 million of outstanding debt and $1.7 million of interest payable). The debt consisted of:

$144.5 million on its $640.0 million senior revolving credit facility availability,

$149.2 million on its three revolving warehouse credit facilities availability, totaling $300.0 million, and

$559.3 million through its asset-backed securitizations.

The company’s unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $647 million, or 68.9%, as of June 30, 2021.

The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 3.1 to 1.0 and a stockholders’ equity ratio of 23.4%, each as of June 30, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 3.2 to 1.0, as of June 30, 2021. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

In light of the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and credit loss provisioning under the new CECL accounting standard, the company is initiating a full year 2021 outlook for net income. For the full year 2021, the company expects net income to be between $75 million and $80 million. The outlook assumes that:

Current economic conditions remain steady,

The full year 2021 net credit loss rate will be approximately 7.0%,

The company will build its allowance for credit losses in the second half of the year due to net finance receivables growth,

The allowance for credit losses rate will normalize to pre-pandemic levels of approximately 10.8% by the end of the year, and

General and administrative expenses will increase in the second half of the year as the company continues to invest in its growth initiatives, including increased marketing expenses associated with digital lending efforts.

Branch Network

As of June 30, 2021, the company’s branch network consisted of 368 locations, and in April 2021, the company opened its first branch in Illinois. The company expects to open 15 to 20 new branches during the full year 2021, subject to the economic environment.

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Better (Worse) Better (Worse) 2Q 21 2Q 20 $ % YTD 21 YTD 20 $ % Revenue Interest and fee income $ 88,793 $ 80,067 $ 8,726 10.9 % $ 176,072 $ 167,064 $ 9,008 5.4 % Insurance income, net 8,656 7,650 1,006 13.2 % 16,641 13,599 3,042 22.4 % Other income 2,227 2,133 94 4.4 % 4,694 5,261 (567 ) (10.8 )% Total revenue 99,676 89,850 9,826 10.9 % 197,407 185,924 11,483 6.2 % Expenses Provision for credit losses 20,549 27,499 6,950 25.3 % 31,911 77,021 45,110 58.6 % Personnel 28,370 26,863 (1,507 ) (5.6 )% 57,221 56,374 (847 ) (1.5 )% Occupancy 5,568 5,608 40 0.7 % 11,588 10,835 (753 ) (6.9 )% Marketing 4,776 1,438 (3,338 ) (232.1 )% 7,486 3,124 (4,362 ) (139.6 )% Other 7,675 7,616 (59 ) (0.8 )% 15,937 17,435 1,498 8.6 % Total general and administrative 46,389 41,525 (4,864 ) (11.7 )% 92,232 87,768 (4,464 ) (5.1 )% Interest expense 7,801 9,137 1,336 14.6 % 14,936 19,296 4,360 22.6 % Income before income taxes 24,937 11,689 13,248 113.3 % 58,328 1,839 56,489 3,071.7 % Income taxes 4,771 4,219 (552 ) (13.1 )% 12,640 694 (11,946 ) (1,721.3 )% Net income $ 20,166 $ 7,470 $ 12,696 170.0 % $ 45,688 $ 1,145 $ 44,543 3,890.2 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.98 $ 0.68 $ 1.30 191.2 % $ 4.41 $ 0.10 $ 4.31 4,310.0 % Diluted $ 1.87 $ 0.68 $ 1.19 175.0 % $ 4.18 $ 0.10 $ 4.08 4,080.0 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,200 10,962 762 7.0 % 10,371 10,929 558 5.1 % Diluted 10,797 11,013 216 2.0 % 10,931 11,130 199 1.8 % Return on average assets (annualized) 7.1 % 2.9 % 8.2 % 0.2 % Return on average equity (annualized) 28.7 % 11.7 % 32.7 % 0.9 %

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par value amounts) Increase (Decrease) 2Q 21 2Q 20 $ % Assets Cash $ 6,086 $ 8,973 $ (2,887 ) (32.2 )% Net finance receivables 1,183,387 1,022,635 160,752 15.7 % Unearned insurance premiums (39,469 ) (27,016 ) (12,453 ) (46.1 )% Allowance for credit losses (139,400 ) (142,000 ) 2,600 1.8 % Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses 1,004,518 853,619 150,899 17.7 % Restricted cash 99,920 54,423 45,497 83.6 % Lease assets 28,223 27,177 1,046 3.8 % Deferred tax assets, net 14,109 20,682 (6,573 ) (31.8 )% Property and equipment 12,658 15,504 (2,846 ) (18.4 )% Intangible assets 9,081 8,824 257 2.9 % Other assets 16,710 11,023 5,687 51.6 % Total assets $ 1,191,305 $ 1,000,225 $ 191,080 19.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Debt $ 853,067 $ 683,865 $ 169,202 24.7 % Unamortized debt issuance costs (9,356 ) (7,584 ) (1,772 ) (23.4 )% Net debt 843,711 676,281 167,430 24.8 % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 38,316 34,843 3,473 10.0 % Lease liabilities 30,295 29,220 1,075 3.7 % Total liabilities 912,322 740,344 171,978 23.2 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding) — — — — Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 14,141 shares issued and 10,360 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 13,727 shares issued and 11,243 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020) 1,414 1,373 41 3.0 % Additional paid-in-capital 105,509 104,530 979 0.9 % Retained earnings 268,172 204,052 64,120 31.4 % Treasury stock (3,780 shares at June 30, 2021 and 2,484 shares at June 30, 2020) (96,112 ) (50,074 ) (46,038 ) (91.9 )% Total stockholders’ equity 278,983 259,881 19,102 7.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,191,305 $ 1,000,225 $ 191,080 19.1 %

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Finance Receivables by Product 2Q 21 1Q 21 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) QoQ % Inc (Dec) 2Q 20 YoY $ Inc (Dec) YoY % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 380,780 $ 371,188 $ 9,592 2.6 % $ 380,083 $ 697 0.2 % Large loans 789,743 719,441 70,302 9.8 % 618,134 171,609 27.8 % Total core loans 1,170,523 1,090,629 79,894 7.3 % 998,217 172,306 17.3 % Automobile loans 2,303 3,033 (730 ) (24.1 )% 6,059 (3,756 ) (62.0 )% Retail loans 10,561 11,941 (1,380 ) (11.6 )% 18,359 (7,798 ) (42.5 )% Total net finance receivables $ 1,183,387 $ 1,105,603 $ 77,784 7.0 % $ 1,022,635 $ 160,752 15.7 % Number of branches at period end 368 365 3 0.8 % 368 — — Average net finance receivables per branch $ 3,216 $ 3,029 $ 187 6.2 % $ 2,779 $ 437 15.7 %

Averages and Yields 2Q 21 1Q 21 2Q 20 Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Small loans $ 365,535 38.3 % $ 389,138 37.5 % $ 404,019 36.2 % Large loans 744,935 28.6 % 717,572 27.9 % 618,860 27.3 % Automobile loans 2,647 12.7 % 3,480 13.0 % 6,820 14.8 % Retail loans 11,181 18.2 % 13,170 17.8 % 20,114 18.0 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,124,298 31.6 % $ 1,123,360 31.1 % $ 1,049,813 30.5 % Total revenue yield $ 1,124,298 35.5 % $ 1,123,360 34.8 % $ 1,049,813 34.2 %

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income 2Q 21 Compared to 2Q 20 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ (3,487 ) $ 2,099 $ (200 ) $ (1,588 ) Large loans 8,618 1,879 383 10,880 Automobile loans (155 ) (37 ) 23 (169 ) Retail loans (403 ) 10 (4 ) (397 ) Product mix 1,108 (1,108 ) — — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 5,681 $ 2,843 $ 202 $ 8,726

Net Loans Originated (1) (2) 2Q 21 1Q 21 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) QoQ % Inc (Dec) 2Q 20 YoY $ Inc (Dec) YoY % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 147,456 $ 98,817 $ 48,639 49.2 % $ 79,265 $ 68,191 86.0 % Large loans 223,648 130,821 92,827 71.0 % 90,980 132,668 145.8 % Retail loans 1,668 1,780 (112 ) (6.3 )% 1,907 (239 ) (12.5 )% Total net loans originated $ 372,772 $ 231,418 $ 141,354 61.1 % $ 172,152 $ 200,620 116.5 %

(1) Represents the balance of loan originations and refinancings net of unearned finance charges. (2) The company ceased originating automobile purchase loans in November 2017.

Other Key Metrics 2Q 21 1Q 21 2Q 20 Net credit losses $ 20,749 $ 21,762 $ 27,899 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 7.4 % 7.7 % 10.6 % Provision for loan losses (1) $ 20,549 $ 11,362 $ 27,499 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 7.3 % 4.0 % 10.5 % Percentage of total revenue 20.6 % 11.6 % 30.6 % General and administrative expenses $ 46,389 $ 45,843 $ 41,525 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 16.5 % 16.3 % 15.8 % Percentage of total revenue 46.5 % 46.9 % 46.2 % Same store results (2): Net finance receivables at period-end $ 1,175,516 $ 1,100,840 $ 1,016,776 Net finance receivable growth rate 15.4 % 0.2 % 2.2 % Number of branches in calculation 356 356 349

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(6,300), $(6,600), and $9,500 for 2Q 21, 1Q 21, and 2Q 20, respectively. (2) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.

Contractual Delinquency by Aging 2Q 21 1Q 21 2Q 20 Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 139,400 11.8 % $ 139,600 12.6 % $ 142,000 13.9 % Current 1,066,124 90.1 % 1,010,859 91.4 % 896,928 87.8 % 1 to 29 days past due 74,470 6.3 % 47,024 4.3 % 76,172 7.4 % Delinquent accounts: 30 to 59 days 14,488 1.2 % 11,252 1.0 % 15,277 1.4 % 60 to 89 days 9,614 0.8 % 9,808 0.9 % 9,764 1.0 % 90 to 119 days 6,116 0.5 % 8,682 0.8 % 7,014 0.7 % 120 to 149 days 5,961 0.5 % 8,717 0.8 % 8,081 0.8 % 150 to 179 days 6,614 0.6 % 9,261 0.8 % 9,399 0.9 % Total contractual delinquency $ 42,793 3.6 % $ 47,720 4.3 % $ 49,535 4.8 % Total net finance receivables $ 1,183,387 100.0 % $ 1,105,603 100.0 % $ 1,022,635 100.0 % 1 day and over past due $ 117,263 9.9 % $ 94,744 8.6 % $ 125,707 12.2 %

Contractual Delinquency by Product 2Q 21 1Q 21 2Q 20 Small loans $ 18,876 5.0 % $ 22,582 6.1 % $ 24,465 6.4 % Large loans 23,068 2.9 % 24,177 3.4 % 23,660 3.8 % Automobile loans 183 7.9 % 227 7.5 % 291 4.8 % Retail loans 666 6.3 % 734 6.1 % 1,119 6.1 % Total contractual delinquency $ 42,793 3.6 % $ 47,720 4.3 % $ 49,535 4.8 %

(1) Includes incremental COVID-19 allowance for credit losses of $17,500, $23,800, and $33,400 in 2Q 21, 1Q 21, and 2Q 20, respectively.

Income Statement Quarterly Trend 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 QoQ $ B(W) YoY $ B(W) Revenue Interest and fee income $ 80,067 $ 81,306 $ 86,845 $ 87,279 $ 88,793 $ 1,514 $ 8,726 Insurance income, net 7,650 6,861 7,889 7,985 8,656 671 1,006 Other income 2,133 2,371 2,710 2,467 2,227 (240 ) 94 Total revenue 89,850 90,538 97,444 97,731 99,676 1,945 9,826 Expenses Provision for credit losses 27,499 22,089 24,700 11,362 20,549 (9,187 ) 6,950 Personnel 26,863 26,207 26,979 28,851 28,370 481 (1,507 ) Occupancy 5,608 5,894 5,900 6,020 5,568 452 40 Marketing 1,438 3,249 3,984 2,710 4,776 (2,066 ) (3,338 ) Other 7,616 8,404 7,931 8,262 7,675 587 (59 ) Total general and administrative 41,525 43,754 44,794 45,843 46,389 (546 ) (4,864 ) Interest expense 9,137 9,300 9,256 7,135 7,801 (666 ) 1,336 Income before income taxes 11,689 15,395 18,694 33,391 24,937 (8,454 ) 13,248 Income taxes 4,219 4,157 4,347 7,869 4,771 3,098 (552 ) Net income $ 7,470 $ 11,238 $ 14,347 $ 25,522 $ 20,166 $ (5,356 ) $ 12,696 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.68 $ 1.02 $ 1.32 $ 2.42 $ 1.98 $ (0.44 ) $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 1.01 $ 1.28 $ 2.31 $ 1.87 $ (0.44 ) $ 1.19 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 10,962 10,977 10,882 10,543 10,200 343 762 Diluted 11,013 11,092 11,228 11,066 10,797 269 216 Net interest margin $ 80,713 $ 81,238 $ 88,188 $ 90,596 $ 91,875 $ 1,279 $ 11,162 Net credit margin $ 53,214 $ 59,149 $ 63,488 $ 79,234 $ 71,326 $ (7,908 ) $ 18,112

Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) YoY $ Inc (Dec) Total assets $ 1,000,225 $ 1,037,559 $ 1,103,856 $ 1,098,295 $ 1,191,305 $ 93,010 $ 191,080 Net finance receivables $ 1,022,635 $ 1,059,554 $ 1,136,259 $ 1,105,603 $ 1,183,387 $ 77,784 $ 160,752 Allowance for credit losses $ 142,000 $ 144,000 $ 150,000 $ 139,600 $ 139,400 $ (200 ) $ (2,600 ) Debt $ 683,865 $ 700,139 $ 768,909 $ 752,200 $ 853,067 $ 100,867 $ 169,202

Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend 2Q 20 3Q 20 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 QoQ Inc (Dec) YoY Inc (Dec) Interest and fee yield (annualized) 30.5 % 31.5 % 31.9 % 31.1 % 31.6 % 0.5 % 1.1 % Efficiency ratio (1) 46.2 % 48.3 % 46.0 % 46.9 % 46.5 % (0.4 )% 0.3 % Operating expense ratio (2) 15.8 % 17.0 % 16.4 % 16.3 % 16.5 % 0.2 % 0.7 % 30+ contractual delinquency 4.8 % 4.7 % 5.3 % 4.3 % 3.6 % (0.7 )% (1.2 )% Net credit loss ratio (3) 10.6 % 7.8 % 6.9 % 7.7 % 7.4 % (0.3 )% (3.2 )% Book value per share $ 23.11 $ 24.03 $ 24.89 $ 26.28 $ 26.93 $ 0.65 $ 3.82

(1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue. (2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables. (3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

Averages and Yields YTD 21 YTD 20 Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Small loans $ 377,272 37.9 % $ 431,076 36.5 % Large loans 731,329 28.3 % 626,185 27.4 % Automobile loans 3,061 12.9 % 7,719 14.1 % Retail loans 12,170 18.0 % 21,585 17.9 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,123,832 31.3 % $ 1,086,565 30.8 % Total revenue yield $ 1,123,832 35.1 % $ 1,086,565 34.2 %

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income YTD 21 Compared to YTD 20 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ (9,818 ) $ 2,994 $ (374 ) $ (7,198 ) Large loans 14,428 2,539 426 17,393 Automobile loans (328 ) (47 ) 28 (347 ) Retail loans (844 ) 8 (4 ) (840 ) Product mix 2,292 (2,325 ) 33 — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 5,730 $ 3,169 $ 109 $ 9,008

Net Loans Originated (1) (2) YTD 21 YTD 20 YTD $ Inc (Dec) YTD % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 246,273 $ 199,289 $ 46,984 23.6 % Large loans 354,469 196,628 157,841 80.3 % Retail loans 3,448 5,480 (2,032 ) (37.1 )% Total net loans originated $ 604,190 $ 401,397 $ 202,793 50.5 %

(1) Represents the balance of loan originations and refinancings net of unearned finance charges. (2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

Other Key Metrics YTD 21 YTD 20 Net credit losses $ 42,511 $ 57,321 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 7.6 % 10.6 % Provision for loan losses (1) $ 31,911 $ 77,021 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 5.7 % 14.2 % Percentage of total revenue 16.2 % 41.4 % General and administrative expenses (2) (3) $ 92,232 $ 87,768 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 16.4 % 16.2 % Percentage of total revenue 46.7 % 47.2 %

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(12,900) and $33,400 for YTD 21 and YTD 20, respectively. (2) Includes non-operating executive transition costs of $3,066 for YTD 20. (3) Includes non-operating loan management system outage costs of $720 for YTD 20.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company’s management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company’s financial results. Tangible equity and funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company’s capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company’s financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.

This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

2Q 21 Debt $ 853,067 Total stockholders' equity 278,983 Less: Intangible assets 9,081 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 269,902 Funded debt-to-equity ratio 3.1 x Funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio (non-GAAP) 3.2 x

