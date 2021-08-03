checkAd

Regional Management Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are proud of our performance during the second quarter, having generated $20.2 million of net income, strong returns of 7.1% ROA and 28.7% ROE, and double-digit year-over-year receivables and revenue growth,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “We took advantage of the improving economy and robust loan demand to expand our market share, originating a record $373 million of loans in the quarter and driving our ending net receivables to an all-time high of $1.2 billion. The second quarter loan production and growth contributed to record quarterly revenue and is a validation of our recent strategic investments in our omni-channel model, including our digital initiatives, geographic expansion, and new product and channel development.”

“Along with our exceptional top-line results, we continue to maintain a superior credit profile,” added Mr. Beck. “Our 30+ day delinquency rate improved to a historical low of 3.6%, enabling us to maintain our allowance for credit losses at prior levels despite record sequential quarterly portfolio growth. Robust growth, stable credit, well-managed expenses, and low funding costs combined for another quarter of significant, year-over-year earnings growth. Looking to the second half of 2021, we remain focused on executing on our current strategies to grow our portfolio and to maintain our strong credit profile. With ample unused capacity and available liquidity, we remain well-positioned to continue grabbing market share and delivering attractive returns and long-term value to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $20.2 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.87, compared to net income of $7.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.68 in the prior-year period.
  • Net finance receivables as of June 30, 2021 were $1.2 billion, an increase of 15.7%, or $160.8 million, from the prior-year period.

    • Total core small and large loan net finance receivables increased $172.3 million, or 17.3%, compared to the prior-year period.

    • Large loan net finance receivables of $789.7 million increased $171.6 million, or 27.8%, from the prior-year period and represented 66.7% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $380.8 million, an increase of 0.2% from the prior-year period.

    • Originated $372.8 million of loans in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $200.6 million, or 116.5%, from the prior-year period.
  • Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $99.7 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 10.9%, from the prior-year period.

    • Interest and fee income increased $8.7 million, or 10.9%, primarily due to higher average net finance receivables and improved interest and fee yield.

    • Insurance income, net increased $1.0 million, or 13.2%, driven by an increase in premium revenue and partially offset by an increase in life insurance claims expense.
  • Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was $20.5 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 25.3%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $6.3 million related to the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a net $6.1 million incremental build in reserves related to portfolio growth.

    • Allowance for credit losses was $139.4 million as of June 30, 2021, including a $17.5 million allowance for credit losses associated with COVID-19. The company’s macroeconomic model assumes an unemployment rate under 8% at the end of 2021.
  • Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the second quarter of 2021 were 7.4%, a 320 basis point improvement compared to 10.6% in the prior-year period.
  • As of June 30, 2021, 30+ day contractual delinquencies totaled $42.8 million, or 3.6% of net finance receivables, compared to 4.8% in the prior-year period. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 80% of the company’s total portfolio had been originated since April 2020, the vast majority of which was subject to enhanced credit standards deployed following the outset of the pandemic.
  • General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $46.4 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 11.7%, from the prior-year period due to investment in digital and technological capabilities of $1.2 million and increased marketing expenses of $3.3 million, normalized to pre-pandemic levels and to support the company’s growth initiatives.
  • The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the second quarter of 2021 was 16.5%, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the prior-year period.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the company had total unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities of $647 million, subject to the borrowing base, and available liquidity of $202 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its revolving credit facilities.
  • In the second quarter of 2021, the company repurchased 344,429 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $46.45 per share under the company’s $30 million stock repurchase program announced in May 2021. The company also repurchased an additional 68,437 shares at a weighted-average price of $50.49 per share in July 2021, bringing total repurchases under the stock repurchase program announced in May 2021 to 412,866 shares at a weighted-average price of $47.12 per share through July 2021.
  • In July 2021, the company closed its sixth asset-backed securitization, a $200 million note issuance with a weighted-average coupon of 2.30%.

Third Quarter 2021 Dividend and Increase in Stock Repurchase Program Authorization

The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.25 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

In addition, the company’s Board of Directors has approved a $20 million increase in the amount authorized under the stock repurchase program announced in May 2021, from $30 million to $50 million.

Share repurchases under the stock repurchase program may be made in the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, or through other structures in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, at times and in amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and the amount of any common stock repurchases will be determined by the company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the company’s liquidity needs, legal and contractual requirements and restrictions (including covenants in the company’s credit agreements), share price, and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to repurchase any particular number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the company had net finance receivables of $1.2 billion and debt of $853.1 million ($851.3 million of outstanding debt and $1.7 million of interest payable). The debt consisted of:

  • $144.5 million on its $640.0 million senior revolving credit facility availability,
  • $149.2 million on its three revolving warehouse credit facilities availability, totaling $300.0 million, and
  • $559.3 million through its asset-backed securitizations.

The company’s unused capacity on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $647 million, or 68.9%, as of June 30, 2021.

The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 3.1 to 1.0 and a stockholders’ equity ratio of 23.4%, each as of June 30, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 3.2 to 1.0, as of June 30, 2021. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

In light of the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and credit loss provisioning under the new CECL accounting standard, the company is initiating a full year 2021 outlook for net income. For the full year 2021, the company expects net income to be between $75 million and $80 million. The outlook assumes that:

  • Current economic conditions remain steady,
  • The full year 2021 net credit loss rate will be approximately 7.0%,
  • The company will build its allowance for credit losses in the second half of the year due to net finance receivables growth,
  • The allowance for credit losses rate will normalize to pre-pandemic levels of approximately 10.8% by the end of the year, and
  • General and administrative expenses will increase in the second half of the year as the company continues to invest in its growth initiatives, including increased marketing expenses associated with digital lending efforts.

Branch Network

As of June 30, 2021, the company’s branch network consisted of 368 locations, and in April 2021, the company opened its first branch in Illinois. The company expects to open 15 to 20 new branches during the full year 2021, subject to the economic environment.

Conference Call Information

Regional Management Corp. will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 PM ET to discuss these results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

*** A supplemental slide presentation will be made available on Regional’s website prior to the earnings call at www.RegionalManagement.com. ***

In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional’s website at www.RegionalManagement.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at www.RegionalManagement.com for one year following the call.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 368 branch locations across 12 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of June 30, 2021. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent Regional Management Corp.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning financial outlooks or future plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, events, or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of Regional Management. As a result, actual performance and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to Regional Management’s business, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Regional Management’s operations and financial condition; managing growth effectively, implementing Regional Management’s growth strategy, and opening new branches as planned; Regional Management’s convenience check strategy; Regional Management’s policies and procedures for underwriting, processing, and servicing loans; Regional Management’s ability to collect on its loan portfolio; Regional Management’s insurance operations; exposure to credit risk and repayment risk, which risks may increase in light of adverse or recessionary economic conditions; the implementation of new underwriting models and processes, including as to the effectiveness of new custom scorecards; changes in the competitive environment in which Regional Management operates or a decrease in the demand for its products; the geographic concentration of Regional Management’s loan portfolio; the failure of third-party service providers, including those providing information technology products; changes in economic conditions in the markets Regional Management serves, including levels of unemployment and bankruptcies; the ability to achieve successful acquisitions and strategic alliances; the ability to make technological improvements as quickly as competitors; security breaches, cyber-attacks, failures in information systems, or fraudulent activity; the ability to originate loans; reliance on information technology resources and providers, including the risk of prolonged system outages; changes in current revenue and expense trends, including trends affecting delinquencies and credit losses; changes in operating and administrative expenses; the departure, transition, or replacement of key personnel; the ability to timely and effectively implement, transition to, and maintain the necessary information technology systems, infrastructure, processes, and controls to support Regional Management’s operations and initiatives; changes in interest rates; existing sources of liquidity may become insufficient or access to these sources may become unexpectedly restricted; exposure to financial risk due to asset-backed securitization transactions; risks related to regulation and legal proceedings, including changes in laws or regulations or in the interpretation or enforcement of laws or regulations; changes in accounting standards, rules, and interpretations and the failure of related assumptions and estimates, including those associated with the implementation of CECL accounting; the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance, and interpretations, including the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized; risks related to the ownership of Regional Management’s common stock, including volatility in the market price of shares of Regional Management’s common stock; the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments; and anti-takeover provisions in Regional Management’s charter documents and applicable state law. The COVID-19 pandemic may also magnify many of these risks and uncertainties.

The foregoing factors and others are discussed in greater detail in Regional Management’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Regional Management will not update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. Regional Management is not responsible for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services.

 

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Better (Worse)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Better (Worse)

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

 

YTD 21

 

 

YTD 20

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fee income

 

$

88,793

 

 

$

80,067

 

 

$

8,726

 

 

 

10.9

%

 

$

176,072

 

 

$

167,064

 

 

$

9,008

 

 

 

5.4

%

Insurance income, net

 

 

8,656

 

 

 

7,650

 

 

 

1,006

 

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

16,641

 

 

 

13,599

 

 

 

3,042

 

 

 

22.4

%

Other income

 

 

2,227

 

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

4,694

 

 

 

5,261

 

 

 

(567

)

 

 

(10.8

)%

Total revenue

 

 

99,676

 

 

 

89,850

 

 

 

9,826

 

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

197,407

 

 

 

185,924

 

 

 

11,483

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

20,549

 

 

 

27,499

 

 

 

6,950

 

 

 

25.3

%

 

 

31,911

 

 

 

77,021

 

 

 

45,110

 

 

 

58.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

 

28,370

 

 

 

26,863

 

 

 

(1,507

)

 

 

(5.6

)%

 

 

57,221

 

 

 

56,374

 

 

 

(847

)

 

 

(1.5

)%

Occupancy

 

 

5,568

 

 

 

5,608

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

11,588

 

 

 

10,835

 

 

 

(753

)

 

 

(6.9

)%

Marketing

 

 

4,776

 

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

(3,338

)

 

 

(232.1

)%

 

 

7,486

 

 

 

3,124

 

 

 

(4,362

)

 

 

(139.6

)%

Other

 

 

7,675

 

 

 

7,616

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(0.8

)%

 

 

15,937

 

 

 

17,435

 

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

8.6

%

Total general and administrative

 

 

46,389

 

 

 

41,525

 

 

 

(4,864

)

 

 

(11.7

)%

 

 

92,232

 

 

 

87,768

 

 

 

(4,464

)

 

 

(5.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

7,801

 

 

 

9,137

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

14.6

%

 

 

14,936

 

 

 

19,296

 

 

 

4,360

 

 

 

22.6

%

Income before income taxes

 

 

24,937

 

 

 

11,689

 

 

 

13,248

 

 

 

113.3

%

 

 

58,328

 

 

 

1,839

 

 

 

56,489

 

 

 

3,071.7

%

Income taxes

 

 

4,771

 

 

 

4,219

 

 

 

(552

)

 

 

(13.1

)%

 

 

12,640

 

 

 

694

 

 

 

(11,946

)

 

 

(1,721.3

)%

Net income

 

$

20,166

 

 

$

7,470

 

 

$

12,696

 

 

 

170.0

%

 

$

45,688

 

 

$

1,145

 

 

$

44,543

 

 

 

3,890.2

%

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.98

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.30

 

 

 

191.2

%

 

$

4.41

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

4.31

 

 

 

4,310.0

%

Diluted

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

 

175.0

%

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

4.08

 

 

 

4,080.0

%

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

10,200

 

 

 

10,962

 

 

 

762

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

 

10,371

 

 

 

10,929

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

5.1

%

Diluted

 

 

10,797

 

 

 

11,013

 

 

 

216

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

10,931

 

 

 

11,130

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

1.8

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.2

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

 

28.7

%

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32.7

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except par value amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

$

 

 

%

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

6,086

 

 

$

8,973

 

 

$

(2,887

)

 

 

(32.2

)%

Net finance receivables

 

 

1,183,387

 

 

 

1,022,635

 

 

 

160,752

 

 

 

15.7

%

Unearned insurance premiums

 

 

(39,469

)

 

 

(27,016

)

 

 

(12,453

)

 

 

(46.1

)%

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(139,400

)

 

 

(142,000

)

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

1.8

%

Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses

 

 

1,004,518

 

 

 

853,619

 

 

 

150,899

 

 

 

17.7

%

Restricted cash

 

 

99,920

 

 

 

54,423

 

 

 

45,497

 

 

 

83.6

%

Lease assets

 

 

28,223

 

 

 

27,177

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

3.8

%

Deferred tax assets, net

 

 

14,109

 

 

 

20,682

 

 

 

(6,573

)

 

 

(31.8

)%

Property and equipment

 

 

12,658

 

 

 

15,504

 

 

 

(2,846

)

 

 

(18.4

)%

Intangible assets

 

 

9,081

 

 

 

8,824

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

2.9

%

Other assets

 

 

16,710

 

 

 

11,023

 

 

 

5,687

 

 

 

51.6

%

Total assets

 

$

1,191,305

 

 

$

1,000,225

 

 

$

191,080

 

 

 

19.1

%

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt

 

$

853,067

 

 

$

683,865

 

 

$

169,202

 

 

 

24.7

%

Unamortized debt issuance costs

 

 

(9,356

)

 

 

(7,584

)

 

 

(1,772

)

 

 

(23.4

)%

Net debt

 

 

843,711

 

 

 

676,281

 

 

 

167,430

 

 

 

24.8

%

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

38,316

 

 

 

34,843

 

 

 

3,473

 

 

 

10.0

%

Lease liabilities

 

 

30,295

 

 

 

29,220

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

3.7

%

Total liabilities

 

 

912,322

 

 

 

740,344

 

 

 

171,978

 

 

 

23.2

%

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 14,141 shares issued and 10,360 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 13,727 shares issued and 11,243 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020)

 

 

1,414

 

 

 

1,373

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

3.0

%

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

105,509

 

 

 

104,530

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

0.9

%

Retained earnings

 

 

268,172

 

 

 

204,052

 

 

 

64,120

 

 

 

31.4

%

Treasury stock (3,780 shares at June 30, 2021 and 2,484 shares at June 30, 2020)

 

 

(96,112

)

 

 

(50,074

)

 

 

(46,038

)

 

 

(91.9

)%

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

278,983

 

 

 

259,881

 

 

 

19,102

 

 

 

7.4

%

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,191,305

 

 

$

1,000,225

 

 

$

191,080

 

 

 

19.1

%

 

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Net Finance Receivables by Product

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

QoQ $

Inc (Dec)

 

 

QoQ %

Inc (Dec)

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

YoY $

Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY %

Inc (Dec)

 

Small loans

 

$

380,780

 

 

$

371,188

 

 

$

9,592

 

 

 

2.6

%

 

$

380,083

 

 

$

697

 

 

 

0.2

%

Large loans

 

 

789,743

 

 

 

719,441

 

 

 

70,302

 

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

618,134

 

 

 

171,609

 

 

 

27.8

%

Total core loans

 

 

1,170,523

 

 

 

1,090,629

 

 

 

79,894

 

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

998,217

 

 

 

172,306

 

 

 

17.3

%

Automobile loans

 

 

2,303

 

 

 

3,033

 

 

 

(730

)

 

 

(24.1

)%

 

 

6,059

 

 

 

(3,756

)

 

 

(62.0

)%

Retail loans

 

 

10,561

 

 

 

11,941

 

 

 

(1,380

)

 

 

(11.6

)%

 

 

18,359

 

 

 

(7,798

)

 

 

(42.5

)%

Total net finance receivables

 

$

1,183,387

 

 

$

1,105,603

 

 

$

77,784

 

 

 

7.0

%

 

$

1,022,635

 

 

$

160,752

 

 

 

15.7

%

Number of branches at period end

 

 

368

 

 

 

365

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average net finance receivables per branch

 

$

3,216

 

 

$

3,029

 

 

$

187

 

 

 

6.2

%

 

$

2,779

 

 

$

437

 

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

Averages and Yields

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

 

Average Net

Finance

Receivables

 

 

Average Yield

(Annualized)

 

 

Average Net

Finance

Receivables

 

 

Average Yield

(Annualized)

 

 

Average Net

Finance

Receivables

 

 

Average Yield

(Annualized)

 

Small loans

 

$

365,535

 

 

 

38.3

%

 

$

389,138

 

 

 

37.5

%

 

$

404,019

 

 

 

36.2

%

Large loans

 

 

744,935

 

 

 

28.6

%

 

 

717,572

 

 

 

27.9

%

 

 

618,860

 

 

 

27.3

%

Automobile loans

 

 

2,647

 

 

 

12.7

%

 

 

3,480

 

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

6,820

 

 

 

14.8

%

Retail loans

 

 

11,181

 

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

13,170

 

 

 

17.8

%

 

 

20,114

 

 

 

18.0

%

Total interest and fee yield

 

$

1,124,298

 

 

 

31.6

%

 

$

1,123,360

 

 

 

31.1

%

 

$

1,049,813

 

 

 

30.5

%

Total revenue yield

 

$

1,124,298

 

 

 

35.5

%

 

$

1,123,360

 

 

 

34.8

%

 

$

1,049,813

 

 

 

34.2

%

 

 

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income

 

 

 

2Q 21 Compared to 2Q 20

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

Rate

 

 

Volume & Rate

 

 

Total

 

Small loans

 

$

(3,487

)

 

$

2,099

 

 

$

(200

)

 

$

(1,588

)

Large loans

 

 

8,618

 

 

 

1,879

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

10,880

 

Automobile loans

 

 

(155

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

23

 

 

 

(169

)

Retail loans

 

 

(403

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(397

)

Product mix

 

 

1,108

 

 

 

(1,108

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total increase in interest and fee income

 

$

5,681

 

 

$

2,843

 

 

$

202

 

 

$

8,726

 

 

 

Net Loans Originated (1) (2)

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

QoQ $

Inc (Dec)

 

 

QoQ %

Inc (Dec)

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

YoY $

Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY %

Inc (Dec)

 

Small loans

 

$

147,456

 

 

$

98,817

 

 

$

48,639

 

 

 

49.2

%

 

$

79,265

 

 

$

68,191

 

 

 

86.0

%

Large loans

 

 

223,648

 

 

 

130,821

 

 

 

92,827

 

 

 

71.0

%

 

 

90,980

 

 

 

132,668

 

 

 

145.8

%

Retail loans

 

 

1,668

 

 

 

1,780

 

 

 

(112

)

 

 

(6.3

)%

 

 

1,907

 

 

 

(239

)

 

 

(12.5

)%

Total net loans originated

 

$

372,772

 

 

$

231,418

 

 

$

141,354

 

 

 

61.1

%

 

$

172,152

 

 

$

200,620

 

 

 

116.5

%

(1)

 

Represents the balance of loan originations and refinancings net of unearned finance charges.

(2)

 

The company ceased originating automobile purchase loans in November 2017.

 

 

Other Key Metrics

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 20

 

Net credit losses

 

$

20,749

 

 

$

21,762

 

 

$

27,899

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

10.6

%

Provision for loan losses (1)

 

$

20,549

 

 

$

11,362

 

 

$

27,499

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

10.5

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

20.6

%

 

 

11.6

%

 

 

30.6

%

General and administrative expenses

 

$

46,389

 

 

$

45,843

 

 

$

41,525

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

15.8

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

46.5

%

 

 

46.9

%

 

 

46.2

%

Same store results (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net finance receivables at period-end

 

$

1,175,516

 

 

$

1,100,840

 

 

$

1,016,776

 

Net finance receivable growth rate

 

 

15.4

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

2.2

%

Number of branches in calculation

 

 

356

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

349

 

(1)

 

Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(6,300), $(6,600), and $9,500 for 2Q 21, 1Q 21, and 2Q 20, respectively.

(2)

 

Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.

 

 

Contractual Delinquency by Aging

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 20

 

Allowance for credit losses (1)

 

$

139,400

 

 

 

11.8

%

 

$

139,600

 

 

 

12.6

%

 

$

142,000

 

 

 

13.9

%

 

Current

 

 

1,066,124

 

 

 

90.1

%

 

 

1,010,859

 

 

 

91.4

%

 

 

896,928

 

 

 

87.8

%

1 to 29 days past due

 

 

74,470

 

 

 

6.3

%

 

 

47,024

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

76,172

 

 

 

7.4

%

Delinquent accounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30 to 59 days

 

 

14,488

 

 

 

1.2

%

 

 

11,252

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

15,277

 

 

 

1.4

%

60 to 89 days

 

 

9,614

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

9,808

 

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

9,764

 

 

 

1.0

%

90 to 119 days

 

 

6,116

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

8,682

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

7,014

 

 

 

0.7

%

120 to 149 days

 

 

5,961

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

8,717

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

8,081

 

 

 

0.8

%

150 to 179 days

 

 

6,614

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

9,261

 

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

9,399

 

 

 

0.9

%

Total contractual delinquency

 

$

42,793

 

 

 

3.6

%

 

$

47,720

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

$

49,535

 

 

 

4.8

%

Total net finance receivables

 

$

1,183,387

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,105,603

 

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,022,635

 

 

 

100.0

%

1 day and over past due

 

$

117,263

 

 

 

9.9

%

 

$

94,744

 

 

 

8.6

%

 

$

125,707

 

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

Contractual Delinquency by Product

 

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 20

 

Small loans

 

$

18,876

 

 

 

5.0

%

 

$

22,582

 

 

 

6.1

%

 

$

24,465

 

 

 

6.4

%

Large loans

 

 

23,068

 

 

 

2.9

%

 

 

24,177

 

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

23,660

 

 

 

3.8

%

Automobile loans

 

 

183

 

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

227

 

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

291

 

 

 

4.8

%

Retail loans

 

 

666

 

 

 

6.3

%

 

 

734

 

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

1,119

 

 

 

6.1

%

Total contractual delinquency

 

$

42,793

 

 

 

3.6

%

 

$

47,720

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

$

49,535

 

 

 

4.8

%

(1)

 

Includes incremental COVID-19 allowance for credit losses of $17,500, $23,800, and $33,400 in 2Q 21, 1Q 21, and 2Q 20, respectively.

 

 

Income Statement Quarterly Trend

 

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

QoQ $

B(W)

 

 

YoY $

B(W)

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fee income

 

$

80,067

 

 

$

81,306

 

 

$

86,845

 

 

$

87,279

 

 

$

88,793

 

 

$

1,514

 

 

$

8,726

 

Insurance income, net

 

 

7,650

 

 

 

6,861

 

 

 

7,889

 

 

 

7,985

 

 

 

8,656

 

 

 

671

 

 

 

1,006

 

Other income

 

 

2,133

 

 

 

2,371

 

 

 

2,710

 

 

 

2,467

 

 

 

2,227

 

 

 

(240

)

 

 

94

 

Total revenue

 

 

89,850

 

 

 

90,538

 

 

 

97,444

 

 

 

97,731

 

 

 

99,676

 

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

9,826

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

27,499

 

 

 

22,089

 

 

 

24,700

 

 

 

11,362

 

 

 

20,549

 

 

 

(9,187

)

 

 

6,950

 

 

Personnel

 

 

26,863

 

 

 

26,207

 

 

 

26,979

 

 

 

28,851

 

 

 

28,370

 

 

 

481

 

 

 

(1,507

)

Occupancy

 

 

5,608

 

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

5,900

 

 

 

6,020

 

 

 

5,568

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

40

 

Marketing

 

 

1,438

 

 

 

3,249

 

 

 

3,984

 

 

 

2,710

 

 

 

4,776

 

 

 

(2,066

)

 

 

(3,338

)

Other

 

 

7,616

 

 

 

8,404

 

 

 

7,931

 

 

 

8,262

 

 

 

7,675

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

(59

)

Total general and administrative

 

 

41,525

 

 

 

43,754

 

 

 

44,794

 

 

 

45,843

 

 

 

46,389

 

 

 

(546

)

 

 

(4,864

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

9,137

 

 

 

9,300

 

 

 

9,256

 

 

 

7,135

 

 

 

7,801

 

 

 

(666

)

 

 

1,336

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

11,689

 

 

 

15,395

 

 

 

18,694

 

 

 

33,391

 

 

 

24,937

 

 

 

(8,454

)

 

 

13,248

 

Income taxes

 

 

4,219

 

 

 

4,157

 

 

 

4,347

 

 

 

7,869

 

 

 

4,771

 

 

 

3,098

 

 

 

(552

)

Net income

 

$

7,470

 

 

$

11,238

 

 

$

14,347

 

 

$

25,522

 

 

$

20,166

 

 

$

(5,356

)

 

$

12,696

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

$

1.98

 

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

1.30

 

Diluted

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

1.87

 

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

1.19

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

10,962

 

 

 

10,977

 

 

 

10,882

 

 

 

10,543

 

 

 

10,200

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

762

 

Diluted

 

 

11,013

 

 

 

11,092

 

 

 

11,228

 

 

 

11,066

 

 

 

10,797

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

216

 

 

Net interest margin

 

$

80,713

 

 

$

81,238

 

 

$

88,188

 

 

$

90,596

 

 

$

91,875

 

 

$

1,279

 

 

$

11,162

 

Net credit margin

 

$

53,214

 

 

$

59,149

 

 

$

63,488

 

 

$

79,234

 

 

$

71,326

 

 

$

(7,908

)

 

$

18,112

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend

 

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

QoQ $

Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY $

Inc (Dec)

 

Total assets

 

$

1,000,225

 

 

$

1,037,559

 

 

$

1,103,856

 

 

$

1,098,295

 

 

$

1,191,305

 

 

$

93,010

 

 

$

191,080

 

Net finance receivables

 

$

1,022,635

 

 

$

1,059,554

 

 

$

1,136,259

 

 

$

1,105,603

 

 

$

1,183,387

 

 

$

77,784

 

 

$

160,752

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

$

142,000

 

 

$

144,000

 

 

$

150,000

 

 

$

139,600

 

 

$

139,400

 

 

$

(200

)

 

$

(2,600

)

Debt

 

$

683,865

 

 

$

700,139

 

 

$

768,909

 

 

$

752,200

 

 

$

853,067

 

 

$

100,867

 

 

$

169,202

 

 

 

Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend

 

 

 

2Q 20

 

 

3Q 20

 

 

4Q 20

 

 

1Q 21

 

 

2Q 21

 

 

QoQ

Inc (Dec)

 

 

YoY

Inc (Dec)

 

Interest and fee yield (annualized)

 

 

30.5

%

 

 

31.5

%

 

 

31.9

%

 

 

31.1

%

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

1.1

%

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

 

46.2

%

 

 

48.3

%

 

 

46.0

%

 

 

46.9

%

 

 

46.5

%

 

 

(0.4

)%

 

 

0.3

%

Operating expense ratio (2)

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

0.7

%

30+ contractual delinquency

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

5.3

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

3.6

%

 

 

(0.7

)%

 

 

(1.2

)%

Net credit loss ratio (3)

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

7.8

%

 

 

6.9

%

 

 

7.7

%

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

(0.3

)%

 

 

(3.2

)%

Book value per share

 

$

23.11

 

 

$

24.03

 

 

$

24.89

 

 

$

26.28

 

 

$

26.93

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

3.82

 

(1)

 

General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.

(2)

 

Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

(3)

 

Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

 

 

Averages and Yields

 

 

 

YTD 21

 

 

YTD 20

 

 

 

Average Net Finance Receivables

 

 

Average Yield

(Annualized)

 

 

Average Net Finance

Receivables

 

 

Average Yield

(Annualized)

 

Small loans

 

$

377,272

 

 

 

37.9

%

 

$

431,076

 

 

 

36.5

%

Large loans

 

 

731,329

 

 

 

28.3

%

 

 

626,185

 

 

 

27.4

%

Automobile loans

 

 

3,061

 

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

7,719

 

 

 

14.1

%

Retail loans

 

 

12,170

 

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

21,585

 

 

 

17.9

%

Total interest and fee yield

 

$

1,123,832

 

 

 

31.3

%

 

$

1,086,565

 

 

 

30.8

%

Total revenue yield

 

$

1,123,832

 

 

 

35.1

%

 

$

1,086,565

 

 

 

34.2

%

 

 

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income

 

 

 

YTD 21 Compared to YTD 20

 

 

 

Increase (Decrease)

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

Rate

 

 

Volume & Rate

 

 

Total

 

Small loans

 

$

(9,818

)

 

$

2,994

 

 

$

(374

)

 

$

(7,198

)

Large loans

 

 

14,428

 

 

 

2,539

 

 

 

426

 

 

 

17,393

 

Automobile loans

 

 

(328

)

 

 

(47

)

 

 

28

 

 

 

(347

)

Retail loans

 

 

(844

)

 

 

8

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(840

)

Product mix

 

 

2,292

 

 

 

(2,325

)

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

Total increase in interest and fee income

 

$

5,730

 

 

$

3,169

 

 

$

109

 

 

$

9,008

 

 

 

Net Loans Originated (1) (2)

 

 

 

YTD 21

 

 

YTD 20

 

 

YTD $

Inc (Dec)

 

 

YTD %

Inc (Dec)

 

Small loans

 

$

246,273

 

 

$

199,289

 

 

$

46,984

 

 

 

23.6

%

Large loans

 

 

354,469

 

 

 

196,628

 

 

 

157,841

 

 

 

80.3

%

Retail loans

 

 

3,448

 

 

 

5,480

 

 

 

(2,032

)

 

 

(37.1

)%

Total net loans originated

 

$

604,190

 

 

$

401,397

 

 

$

202,793

 

 

 

50.5

%

(1)

 

Represents the balance of loan originations and refinancings net of unearned finance charges.

(2)

 

The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

 

 

Other Key Metrics

 

 

 

YTD 21

 

 

YTD 20

 

Net credit losses

 

$

42,511

 

 

$

57,321

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

10.6

%

Provision for loan losses (1)

 

$

31,911

 

 

$

77,021

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

14.2

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

16.2

%

 

 

41.4

%

General and administrative expenses (2) (3)

 

$

92,232

 

 

$

87,768

 

Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)

 

 

16.4

%

 

 

16.2

%

Percentage of total revenue

 

 

46.7

%

 

 

47.2

%

(1)

 

Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(12,900) and $33,400 for YTD 21 and YTD 20, respectively.

(2)

 

Includes non-operating executive transition costs of $3,066 for YTD 20.

(3)

 

Includes non-operating loan management system outage costs of $720 for YTD 20.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company’s management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company’s financial results. Tangible equity and funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company’s capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company’s financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.

This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.

 

 

2Q 21

 

Debt

 

$

853,067

 

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

278,983

 

Less: Intangible assets

 

 

9,081

 

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

 

$

269,902

 

 

Funded debt-to-equity ratio

 

 

3.1

x

Funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio (non-GAAP)

 

 

3.2

x

 

Regional Management Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regional Management Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “We are proud of our performance during the second quarter, having generated $20.2 million of net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Regional Management Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten