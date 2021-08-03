Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are non-GAAP measures. These measures are discussed later in this press release under “Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables that accompany this release.

Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU ) today reported second quarter results. Net income attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. was $2.158 billion ($5.40 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $2.409 billion ($6.12 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2020. After-tax adjusted operating income was $1.514 billion ($3.79 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $740 million ($1.85 per Common share) for the second quarter of 2020.

RESULTS OF ONGOING OPERATIONS

The Company’s ongoing operations include PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, and Corporate & Other. In the following business-level discussion, adjusted operating income refers to pre-tax results.

PGIM

PGIM, the Company’s global investment management business, reported adjusted operating income of $315 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $324 million in the year-ago quarter. This reflects higher asset management fees, driven by an increase in average account values, that were more than offset by lower Other Related Revenue, driven by a decrease in seed and co-investment income, and higher expenses.

PGIM assets under management of $1.511 trillion, a record high, were up 8% from the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting market appreciation, positive third-party net flows, and strong investment performance. Third-party net inflows of $5.3 billion in the current quarter reflect institutional inflows of $5.6 billion, partially offset by $0.3 billion of retail outflows.

U.S. Businesses

U.S. Businesses reported adjusted operating income of $1.088 billion for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $455 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $214 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, driven by higher variable investment income, and higher net fee income, driven primarily by equity market appreciation, partially offset by less favorable underwriting results.

Retirement:

Reported adjusted operating income of $491 million in the current quarter, compared to $281 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $4 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, driven by higher variable investment income, and higher fee income, partially offset by lower reserve gains, driven by a decline in COVID-19 mortality.

Account values of $586 billion, a record high, were up 18% from the year-ago quarter, driven by market appreciation and business growth. Net outflows in the current quarter totaled $5.7 billion with $5.1 billion from Institutional Investment Products and $0.6 billion from Full Service.

Group Insurance:

Reported adjusted operating income of $17 million in the current quarter, compared to adjusted operating income of $5 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes an unfavorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $10 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, driven by higher variable investment income, and favorable group life underwriting results due to lower COVID-19 claims, partially offset by less favorable group disability underwriting results and higher expenses.

Reported earned premiums, policy charges, and fees of $1.4 billion were up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Individual Annuities:

Reported adjusted operating income of $472 million in the current quarter, compared to $249 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $121 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher fee income, net of distribution expenses and other associated costs, and lower expenses.

Account values of $182 billion, a record high, were up 15% from the year-ago quarter, reflecting market appreciation, partially offset by net outflows. Gross sales of $1.7 billion in the current quarter reflect the continuing success of our FlexGuard Indexed Variable Annuity.

Individual Life:

Reported adjusted operating income of $146 million in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $64 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $99 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, driven by higher variable investment income.

Sales of $180 million in the current quarter were down 2% from the year-ago quarter, as lower Universal Life and Term sales were mostly offset by higher Variable Life sales, reflecting our product repricing and pivot strategy.

Assurance IQ reported a loss, on an adjusted operating income basis, of $38 million in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $16 million in the year-ago quarter. This reflects a 92% increase in revenues that were more than offset by increased expenses to support business growth.

International Businesses

International Businesses, consisting of Life Planner and Gibraltar Life & Other, reported adjusted operating income of $803 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $691 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $80 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results, business growth, and lower expenses, partially offset by lower earnings from joint venture investments and less favorable underwriting results.

Life Planner:

Reported adjusted operating income of $407 million in the current quarter, compared to $302 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $44 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect higher net investment spread results and business growth, partially offset by less favorable underwriting results, including elevated COVID-19 claims.

Constant dollar basis sales of $244 million in the current quarter increased 49% from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by less severe sales restrictions from COVID-19.

Gibraltar Life & Other:

Reported adjusted operating income of $396 million in the current quarter, compared to $389 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $36 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect lower earnings from joint venture investments and lower net investment spread results, partially offset by lower expenses.

Constant dollar basis sales of $263 million in the current quarter increased 33% from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by less severe sales restrictions from COVID-19 and higher U.S. dollar-denominated fixed annuity sales in the Life Consultant channel.

Corporate & Other

Corporate & Other reported a loss, on an adjusted operating income basis, of $300 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $541 million in the year-ago quarter. This lower loss includes a net favorable comparative impact from our annual assumption update and other refinements of $5 million. Excluding this item, current quarter results primarily reflect lower expenses, higher income from pension and other employee benefit plans, higher investment income, and lower interest expense.

NET INCOME

Net income in the current quarter included $364 million of pre-tax net realized investment gains and related charges and adjustments, including $67 million of net impairment and credit-related gains, $286 million of pre-tax net gains from divested and run-off businesses, and $225 million of pre-tax gains related to market experience updates.

Net loss for the year-ago quarter included $2.7 billion of pre-tax net realized investment losses and related charges and adjustments, largely driven by the non-cash effect of non-performance risk related to products that contain embedded derivatives, due to tightening credit spreads, as well as $139 million of impairment-related losses, and $546 million of pre-tax net losses from divested and run-off businesses.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES(1)

Certain of the statements included in this release, including those regarding our plans to return capital to shareholders, share repurchases, priorities, and other business strategies constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.’s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding our plans to return capital to shareholders, share repurchases, priorities, and other business strategies are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of market or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this document.

Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this release.

We believe that our use of these non-GAAP measures helps investors understand and evaluate the Company’s performance and financial position. The presentation of adjusted operating income as we measure it for management purposes enhances the understanding of the results of operations by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our businesses. Trends in the underlying profitability of our businesses can be more clearly identified without the fluctuating effects of the items described below. Adjusted book value augments the understanding of our financial position by providing a measure of net worth that is primarily attributable to our business operations separate from the portion that is affected by capital and currency market conditions, and by isolating the accounting impact associated with insurance liabilities that are generally not marked to market and the supporting investments that are marked to market through accumulated other comprehensive income under GAAP. However, these non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for income and equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and the adjustments made to derive these measures are important to an understanding of our overall results of operations and financial position. The schedules accompanying this release provide reconciliations of non-GAAP measures with the corresponding measures calculated using GAAP. Additional historic information relating to our financial performance is located on our website at www.investor.prudential.com.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

(1) Description of Non-GAAP Measures:

Adjusted operating income is the measure used by the Company to evaluate segment performance and to allocate resources. Adjusted operating income excludes “Realized investment gains (losses), net,” as adjusted, and related charges and adjustments. A significant element of realized investment gains and losses are impairments and credit-related and interest rate-related gains and losses. Impairments and losses from sales of credit-impaired securities, the timing of which depends largely on market credit cycles, can vary considerably across periods. The timing of other sales that would result in gains or losses, such as interest rate-related gains or losses, is largely subject to our discretion and influenced by market opportunities as well as our tax and capital profile.

Realized investment gains (losses) within certain of our businesses for which such gains (losses) are a principal source of earnings, and those associated with terminating hedges of foreign currency earnings and current period yield adjustments are included in adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income generally excludes realized investment gains and losses from products that contain embedded derivatives, and from associated derivative portfolios that are part of an asset-liability management program related to the risk of those products. Adjusted operating income also excludes gains and losses from changes in value of certain assets and liabilities relating to foreign currency exchange movements that have been economically hedged or considered part of our capital funding strategies for our international subsidiaries, as well as gains and losses on certain investments that are designated as trading. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes the changes in fair value of equity securities that are recorded in net income. Additionally, market experience updates, reflecting the immediate impacts in current period results from changes in current market conditions on estimates of profitability, are excluded from adjusted operating income, which we believe enhances the understanding of underlying performance trends.

Adjusted operating income excludes the results of Divested and Run-off Businesses, which are not relevant to our ongoing operations. Discontinued operations and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests, each of which is presented as a separate component of net income under GAAP, are also excluded from adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income also excludes other items, such as certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. The tax effect associated with pre-tax adjusted operating income is based on applicable IRS and foreign tax regulations inclusive of pertinent adjustments.

Adjusted book value is calculated as total equity (GAAP book value) excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and the cumulative effect of foreign currency exchange rate remeasurements and currency translation adjustments corresponding to realized investment gains and losses. These items are excluded in order to highlight the book value attributable to our core business operations separate from the portion attributable to external and potentially volatile capital and currency market conditions.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

Financial Highlights (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes (1): PGIM $ 315 $ 324 $ 966 $ 488 U.S. Businesses 1,088 455 1,940 1,074 International Businesses 803 691 1,674 1,387 Corporate and Other (300 ) (541 ) (586 ) (883 ) Total adjusted operating income before income taxes $ 1,906 $ 929 $ 3,994 $ 2,066 Reconciling Items: Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments $ 364 $ (2,749 ) $ 1,389 $ (3,252 ) Market experience updates 225 56 529 (882 ) Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block division 31 (22 ) 65 (23 ) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 255 (524 ) 285 (593 ) Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 (54 ) (49 ) (63 ) Other adjustments (2) (13 ) 32 (26 ) 77 Total reconciling items, before income taxes 867 (3,261 ) 2,193 (4,736 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of operating joint ventures $ 2,773 $ (2,332 ) $ 6,187 $ (2,670 ) Income Statement Data: Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 2,158 $ (2,409 ) $ 4,986 $ (2,680 ) Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 25 4 1 5 Net income (loss) 2,183 (2,405 ) 4,987 (2,675 ) Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 25 4 1 5 Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. 2,158 (2,409 ) 4,986 (2,680 ) Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (6 ) 38 44 47 Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures 2,164 (2,447 ) 4,942 (2,727 ) Less: Total reconciling items, before income taxes 867 (3,261 ) 2,193 (4,736 ) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income 217 (74 ) 430 (372 ) Total reconciling items, after income taxes 650 (3,187 ) 1,763 (4,364 ) After-tax adjusted operating income (1) 1,514 740 3,179 1,637 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 392 189 815 429 Adjusted operating income before income taxes (1) $ 1,906 $ 929 $ 3,994 $ 2,066 See footnotes on last page.

Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per share of Common Stock (diluted): Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 5.40 $ (6.12 ) $ 12.39 $ (6.80 ) Less: Reconciling Items: Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments 0.92 (6.94 ) 3.50 (8.17 ) Market experience updates 0.57 0.14 1.33 (2.22 ) Divested and Run-off Businesses: Closed Block division 0.08 (0.06 ) 0.16 (0.06 ) Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 0.65 (1.32 ) 0.72 (1.49 ) Difference in earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.07 ) 0.01 Other adjustments (2) (0.03 ) 0.08 (0.07 ) 0.19 Total reconciling items, before income taxes 2.16 (8.09 ) 5.57 (11.74 ) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income 0.55 (0.12 ) 1.08 (0.88 ) Total reconciling items, after income taxes 1.61 (7.97 ) 4.49 (10.86 ) After-tax adjusted operating income $ 3.79 $ 1.85 $ 7.90 $ 4.06 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares (basic) 391.1 394.6 393.7 395.8 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares (diluted) 394.1 396.1 396.4 397.8 For earnings per share of Common Stock calculation: Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 2,158 $ (2,409 ) $ 4,986 $ (2,680 ) Less: Earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards 31 6 75 11 Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. for earnings per share of Common Stock calculation $ 2,127 $ (2,415 ) $ 4,911 $ (2,691 ) After-tax adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,514 $ 740 $ 3,179 $ 1,637 Less: Earnings allocated to participating unvested share-based payment awards 21 9 48 20 After-tax adjusted operating income for earnings per share of Common Stock calculation (1) $ 1,493 $ 731 $ 3,131 $ 1,617 Prudential Financial, Inc. Equity (as of end of period): GAAP book value (total PFI equity) at end of period $ 63,048 $ 65,897 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) 23,277 30,837 GAAP book value excluding AOCI 39,771 35,060 Less: Cumulative effect of foreign exchange rate remeasurement and currency translation adjustments corresponding to realized gains/losses (1,287 ) (1,593 ) Adjusted book value 41,058 36,653 End of period number of common shares (diluted) 393.3 398.1 GAAP book value per common share - diluted 160.31 165.53 GAAP book value excluding AOCI per share - diluted 101.12 88.07 Adjusted book value per common share - diluted 104.39 92.07 See footnotes on last page.

Financial Highlights (in millions, or as otherwise noted, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 PGIM: PGIM: Assets Managed by PGIM (in billions, as of end of period): Institutional customers $ 618.6 $ 571.2 Retail customers 401.2 320.2 General account 491.6 503.1 Total PGIM $ 1,511.4 $ 1,394.5 Institutional Customers - Assets Under Management (in billions): Gross additions, other than money market $ 23.0 $ 15.0 $ 44.2 $ 35.6 Net additions (withdrawals), other than money market $ 5.6 $ (5.7 ) $ 6.7 $ (1.5 ) Retail Customers - Assets Under Management (in billions): Gross additions, other than money market $ 19.2 $ 24.6 $ 48.9 $ 48.2 Net additions (withdrawals), other than money market $ (0.3 ) $ 9.4 $ 4.1 $ 8.1 U.S. Businesses: Retirement: Full Service: Deposits and sales $ 7,420 $ 5,455 $ 18,353 $ 14,407 Net additions (withdrawals) $ (586 ) $ (1,585 ) $ 987 $ (1,301 ) Total account value at end of period $ 341,974 $ 266,433 Institutional Investment Products: Gross additions $ 661 $ 4,545 $ 10,421 $ 11,438 Net additions (withdrawals) $ (5,083 ) $ 1,018 $ (965 ) $ 2,401 Total account value at end of period $ 243,843 $ 231,142 Group Insurance: Group Insurance Annualized New Business Premiums (3): Group life $ 16 $ 8 $ 191 $ 181 Group disability 35 18 155 126 Total $ 51 $ 26 $ 346 $ 307 Individual Annuities: Fixed and Variable Annuity Sales and Account Values: Gross sales $ 1,693 $ 1,346 $ 3,548 $ 3,273 Sales, net of full surrenders and death benefits $ (990 ) $ (64 ) $ (1,627 ) $ (656 ) Total account value at end of period $ 182,411 $ 159,276 Individual Life: Individual Life Insurance Annualized New Business Premiums (3): Term life $ 34 $ 40 $ 65 $ 80 Guaranteed universal life 18 34 30 63 Other universal life 16 23 31 53 Variable life 112 87 258 175 Total $ 180 $ 184 $ 384 $ 371 International Businesses: International Businesses: International Businesses Annualized New Business Premiums (3)(4): Actual exchange rate basis $ 492 $ 352 $ 998 $ 962 Constant exchange rate basis $ 507 $ 362 $ 1,025 $ 977 See footnotes on last page.

Financial Highlights (in billions, as of end of period, unaudited) June 30 2021 2020 Assets and Assets Under Management and Administration: Total assets $ 926.5 $ 915.4 Assets under management (at fair market value): PGIM $ 1,511.4 $ 1,394.5 U.S. Businesses (5) 197.7 175.4 International Businesses 13.2 12.4 Corporate and Other (5) 7.7 23.0 Total assets under management 1,730.0 1,605.3 Client assets under administration 372.2 285.8 Total assets under management and administration $ 2,102.2 $ 1,891.1 See footnotes on last page.

(1) Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure of performance. See FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP MEASURES within the earnings release for additional information. Adjusted operating income, when presented at the segment level, is also a segment performance measure. This segment performance measure, while not a traditional U.S. GAAP measure, is required to be disclosed by U.S. GAAP in accordance with FASB Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) 280 – Segment Reporting. When presented by segment, we have prepared the reconciliation of adjusted operating income to the corresponding consolidated U.S. GAAP total in accordance with the disclosure requirements as articulated in ASC 280. (2) Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items. Also includes certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of the associated contingent consideration. (3) Premiums from new sales are expected to be collected over a one-year period. Group insurance annualized new business premiums exclude new premiums resulting from rate changes on existing policies, from additional coverage issued under our Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance contract, and from excess premiums on group universal life insurance that build cash value but do not purchase face amounts. Group insurance annualized new business premiums include premiums from the takeover of claim liabilities. Excess (unscheduled) and single premium business for the Company's domestic individual life and international operations are included in annualized new business premiums based on a 10% credit. (4) Actual amounts reflect the impact of currency fluctuations. Constant amounts reflect foreign denominated activity translated to U.S. dollars at uniform exchange rates for all periods presented, including Japanese yen 103 per U.S. dollar. U.S. dollar-denominated activity is included based on the amounts as transacted in U.S. dollars. (5) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

