Instructure to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 after market close.

Instructure will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 8896213. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure’s website at ir.instructure.com.