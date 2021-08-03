checkAd

Instructure to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 after market close.

Instructure will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 8896213. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure’s website at ir.instructure.com.

Following the completion of the call through 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (or 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 24, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the United States and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally with conference ID 8896213.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

