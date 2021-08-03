Life Storage, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Life Storage, Inc . (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, reported operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Certain share and per share information has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the January 2021 three-for-two stock split made in the form of a 50% stock dividend.

Generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $57.5 million, or $0.74 per fully diluted common share.

Achieved adjusted funds from operations (“FFO”) (1) per fully diluted common share of $1.20, a 27.7% increase over the same period in 2020.

per fully diluted common share of $1.20, a 27.7% increase over the same period in 2020. Increased same store revenue by 14.7% and same store net operating income (“NOI”) (2) by 20.2%, year-over-year.

by 20.2%, year-over-year. Acquired 17 stores for $267.5 million, including nine stores from the Company’s third-party management platform.

Added 26 stores (gross) to the Company’s third-party management platform.

Joe Saffire, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I cannot be more pleased with how our team has performed during the past year. We continue to grow occupancy and drive revenue growth while controlling costs. We also continue to find accretive acquisitions, having invested a record $534 million in wholly owned stores during the first half of the year and our acquisition pipeline remains robust. We are excited about our new joint venture, which is adding 17 class A lease-up stores to our platform and providing further opportunity for growth. Our third-party management business continues to surpass our expectations as independent owners are attracted to our performance and innovative technology. Warehouse Anywhere, our unique and innovative tech-enabled business, continues to successfully execute on its growing pipeline of new clients in search of inventory management and last-mile logistics support.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $57.5 million or $0.74 per fully diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $36.5 million, or $0.52 per fully diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Funds from operations for the quarter were $1.22 per fully diluted common share compared to $0.94 for the same period last year. Adjusted FFO per fully diluted common share for the quarter was $1.20, after adjusting for a $1.3 million acquisition fee, compared to $0.94 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

OPERATIONS:

Revenues for the 531 stabilized stores wholly owned by the Company since December 31, 2019 increased 14.7% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020. The increase largely resulted from the net impact of a 420 basis point increase in average occupancy and the net impact of an 8.3% increase in realized rental rates.

Same store operating expenses increased 3.9% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased real estate taxes and repair and maintenance costs. The increases were partially offset by decreases in marketing expenses. Same store NOI increased 20.2% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same quarter last year.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company achieved same store revenue growth in each of its 31 major markets. Overall, the markets with the strongest positive revenue impact were: New York-Newark-Jersey City; Houston, TX; Chicago, IL; New England-Other and Buffalo-Upstate.

PORTFOLIO TRANSACTIONS:

Wholly Owned Portfolio

During the quarter, the Company acquired 17 stores in New Jersey (5), Texas (4), Florida (3), North Carolina (3) and New Hampshire (2) for a total purchase price of $267.5 million.

At June 30, 2021, the Company was under contract to acquire four self-storage facilities in New Hampshire (2), Arizona (1) and Florida (1) for an aggregate purchase price of $54.1 million. The Company acquired two of these facilities subsequent to quarter end for $22.1 million. Also subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into a contract to acquire four self-storage facilities in Texas for an aggregate purchase price of $47.5 million. The purchases of the remaining facilities are subject to customary conditions to closing, and there is no assurance that any of these facilities will be acquired.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has acquired 35 stores for $555.8 million since January 1, 2021.

Joint Venture Portfolio

During the quarter, the Company acquired a 20% minority interest, for which the Company contributed $28.7 million, in 17 stores in Wisconsin (5), Florida (4), Georgia (2), Illinois (2), Connecticut (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1) and North Carolina (1).

THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT:

The Company continues to aggressively and profitably grow its third-party management platform. During the quarter, the Company added 26 stores (gross). As of quarter end, the Company managed 340 facilities in total, including those in which it owns a minority interest.

FINANCIAL POSITION:

At June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $29.9 million of cash on hand, and approximately $359.9 million available on its line of credit.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company issued 1,520,125 shares of common stock under its continuous equity offering program at a weighted average issue price of $98.67 per share, generating net proceeds after expenses of $148.5 million.

Below are key financial ratios at June 30, 2021:

Debt to Enterprise Value (at $107.35/share) 21.9%

Debt to Book Cost of Storage Facilities 40.0%

Debt to Recurring Annualized EBITDA 5.0x

Debt Service Coverage 5.3x

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND:

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share, or $2.96 annualized, on a post-split basis. The dividend was paid on July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 14, 2021.

YEAR 2021 EARNINGS GUIDANCE:

The following assumptions covering operations have been utilized in formulating guidance for 2021:

Year 2021 Earnings Guidance Current Guidance Range Prior Guidance Range (May 4, 2021) Same Store Revenue 10.50% - 11.50% 5.50% - 6.50% Same Store Operating Costs (excluding property taxes) 2.25% - 3.25% 2.25% - 3.25% Same Store Property Taxes 6.75% - 7.75% 6.75% - 7.75% Total Same Store Operating Expenses 4.00% - 5.00% 4.00% - 5.00% Same Store Net Operating Income 13.5% - 14.5% 6.50% - 7.50% General & Administrative $59.5M - $60.5M $57M - $58M Expansions & Enhancements $40M - $50M $40M - $50M Capital Expenditures $21M - $26M $21M - $26M Wholly Owned Acquisitions $800M - $1,000M $550M - $600M Joint Venture Investments $28M - $30M $20M - $25M Adjusted Funds from Operations per Share $4.69 - $4.79 $4.33 - $4.41

Reconciliation of Guidance 3Q 2021 Range or Value FY 2021 Range or Value Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders – diluted $0.73 - $0.77 $2.72 - $2.82 Plus: real estate depreciation and amortization 0.51 - 0.51 1.97 - 1.97 FFO per share $1.24 - $1.28 $4.69 - $4.79

The Company’s 2021 same store pool consists of the 531 stabilized stores wholly owned since December 31, 2019. Thirty of the stores purchased through June 30, 2021 at certificate of occupancy or that were in the early stages of lease-up are not included, regardless of their current occupancies. The Company believes that occupancy levels achieved during the lease-up period, using discounted rates, are not truly indicative of a new store’s performance, and therefore do not result in a meaningful year-over-year comparison in future years. The Company will include such stores in its same store pool in the second year after the stores achieve 80% sustained occupancy using market rates and incentives.

CONFERENCE CALL:

Life Storage, Inc. Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) June 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Investment in storage facilities: Land $ 1,038,136 $ 951,813 Building, equipment and construction in progress 4,849,523 4,378,510 5,887,659 5,330,323 Less: accumulated depreciation (937,451 ) (873,178 ) Investment in storage facilities, net 4,950,208 4,457,145 Cash and cash equivalents 29,881 54,400 Accounts receivable 14,087 15,464 Receivable from joint ventures 635 1,064 Investment in joint ventures 139,495 143,042 Prepaid expenses 10,211 8,326 Intangible asset - in-place customer leases 7,155 5,409 Trade name 16,500 16,500 Other assets 26,916 26,498 Total Assets $ 5,195,088 $ 4,727,848 Liabilities Line of credit $ 140,000 $ - Term notes, net 2,156,823 2,155,457 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 109,508 112,654 Deferred revenue 22,587 17,416 Mortgages payable 37,406 37,777 Total Liabilities 2,466,324 2,323,304 Noncontrolling redeemable Operating Partnership Units at redemption value 35,765 26,446 Equity Common stock 781 495 Additional paid-in capital 3,002,782 2,671,311 Accumulated deficit (305,981 ) (288,667 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,583 ) (5,041 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,692,999 2,378,098 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,195,088 $ 4,727,848

Life Storage, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) April 1, 2021 April 1, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2020 to to to to (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenues Rental income $ 163,096 $ 128,828 $ 313,379 $ 257,736 Other operating income 18,026 14,009 35,040 27,631 Management and acquisition fee income 6,140 4,176 10,730 8,589 Total operating revenues 187,262 147,013 359,149 293,956 Expenses Property operations and maintenance 38,794 32,247 77,315 65,097 Real estate taxes 20,510 17,614 40,397 35,022 General and administrative 15,083 12,223 29,266 25,129 Depreciation and amortization 33,118 27,536 64,406 54,564 Amortization of in-place customer leases 2,653 1,451 4,724 2,753 Total operating expenses 110,158 91,071 216,108 182,565 Gain on sale of real estate - - - 302 Income from operations 77,104 55,942 143,041 111,693 Other income (expense) Interest expense (A) (20,774 ) (20,266 ) (41,119 ) (40,513 ) Interest and dividend income 7 2 786 7 Equity in income of joint ventures 1,428 970 2,649 2,086 Net income 57,765 36,648 105,357 73,273 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (249 ) (191 ) (459 ) (383 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 57,516 $ 36,457 $ 104,898 $ 72,890 Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ 0.75 $ 0.52 $ 1.38 $ 1.04 Earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.52 $ 1.37 $ 1.04 Common shares used in basic earnings per share calculation 77,057,520 70,267,332 76,222,426 70,141,595 Common shares used in diluted earnings per share calculation 77,219,999 70,359,207 76,365,100 70,242,776 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.7400 $ 0.7133 $ 1.4800 $ 1.4267 (A) Interest expense for the period ending June 30 consists of the following Interest expense $ 20,171 $ 19,678 $ 39,914 $ 39,311 Amortization of debt issuance costs 603 588 1,205 1,202 Total interest expense $ 20,774 $ 20,266 $ 41,119 $ 40,513

Life Storage, Inc. Computation of Funds From Operations (FFO) (1) (unaudited) April 1, 2021 April 1, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2020 to to to to (dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 57,516 $ 36,457 $ 104,898 $ 72,890 Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 249 191 459 383 Depreciation of real estate and amortization of intangible assets exclusive of debt issuance costs 35,257 28,398 68,076 56,140 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,241 1,682 2,443 3,478 Funds from operations allocable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership (407 ) (348 ) (766 ) (694 ) Funds from operations available to common shareholders 93,856 66,380 175,110 132,197 FFO per share - diluted $ 1.22 $ 0.94 $ 2.29 $ 1.88 Adjustments to FFO Gain on sale of land - - - (302 ) Acquisition fee (1,280 ) - (1,280 ) (217 ) Funds from operations resulting from non-recurring items allocable to noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership 5 - 5 3 Adjusted funds from operations available to common shareholders 92,581 66,380 173,835 131,681 Adjusted FFO per share - diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.94 $ 2.28 $ 1.87 Common shares - diluted 77,219,999 70,359,207 76,365,100 70,242,776

Life Storage, Inc. Computation of Net Operating Income (2) (unaudited) April 1, 2021 April 1, 2020 January 1, 2021 January 1, 2020 to to to to (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net Income $ 57,765 $ 36,648 $ 105,357 $ 73,273 General and administrative 15,083 12,223 29,266 25,129 Depreciation and amortization 35,771 28,987 69,130 57,317 Gain on sale of real estate - - - (302 ) Interest expense 20,774 20,266 41,119 40,513 Interest and dividend income (7 ) (2 ) (786 ) (7 ) Equity in income of joint ventures (1,428 ) (970 ) (2,649 ) (2,086 ) Net operating income $ 127,958 $ 97,152 $ 241,437 $ 193,837 Same store (4) $ 98,534 $ 81,949 $ 188,469 $ 164,758 Net operating income related to tenant reinsurance 8,280 7,319 16,118 14,195 Other stores and management fee income 21,144 7,884 36,850 14,884 Total net operating income $ 127,958 $ 97,152 $ 241,437 $ 193,837

Life Storage, Inc. Quarterly Same Store Data (3) (4) 531 mature stores owned since 12/31/19 (unaudited) April 1, 2021 April 1, 2020 to to Percentage (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Change Revenues: Rental income $ 140,269 $ 122,383 $ 17,886 14.6 % Other operating income 1,778 1,463 315 21.5 % Total operating revenues 142,047 123,846 18,201 14.7 % Expenses: Payroll and benefits 9,423 9,420 3 0.0 % Real estate taxes 17,516 16,592 924 5.6 % Utilities 3,301 3,212 89 2.8 % Repairs and maintenance 4,146 3,449 697 20.2 % Office and other operating expense 3,791 3,479 312 9.0 % Insurance 1,566 1,500 66 4.4 % Advertising 48 64 (16 ) -25.0 % Internet marketing 3,722 4,181 (459 ) -11.0 % Total operating expenses 43,513 41,897 1,616 3.9 % Net operating income (2) $ 98,534 $ 81,949 $ 16,585 20.2 % QTD Same store move ins 51,060 53,371 (2,311 ) QTD Same store move outs 44,668 43,027 1,641

Other Comparable Quarterly Same Store Data (4) (unaudited) April 1, 2021 April 1, 2020 to to Percentage June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Change 2020 Same store pool (515 stores) Revenues $ 137,566 $ 119,932 $ 17,634 14.7 % Expenses 42,209 40,640 1,569 3.9 % Net operating income $ 95,357 $ 79,292 $ 16,065 20.3 % 2019 Same store pool (502 stores) Revenues $ 134,557 $ 117,456 $ 17,101 14.6 % Expenses 41,121 39,602 1,519 3.8 % Net operating income $ 93,436 $ 77,854 $ 15,582 20.0 %

Life Storage, Inc. Year to Date Same Store Data (3) (4) 531 mature stores owned since 12/31/19 (unaudited) January 1, 2021 January 1, 2020 to to Percentage (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Change Change Revenues: Rental income $ 273,412 $ 246,494 $ 26,918 10.9 % Other operating income 3,371 2,957 414 14.0 % Total operating revenues 276,783 249,451 27,332 11.0 % Expenses: Payroll and benefits 19,445 19,261 184 1.0 % Real estate taxes 34,940 33,184 1,756 5.3 % Utilities 7,095 6,832 263 3.8 % Repairs and maintenance 8,848 7,494 1,354 18.1 % Office and other operating expense 7,827 7,282 545 7.5 % Insurance 3,089 3,006 83 2.8 % Advertising 96 128 (32 ) -25.0 % Internet marketing 6,974 7,506 (532 ) -7.1 % Total operating expenses 88,314 84,693 3,621 4.3 % Net operating income (2) $ 188,469 $ 164,758 $ 23,711 14.4 % YTD Same store move ins 97,898 99,760 (1,862 ) YTD Same store move outs 86,826 87,485 (659 )

Life Storage, Inc. Other Data - unaudited Same Store (3) All Stores (5) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Weighted average quarterly occupancy 95.1% 90.9% 94.7% 90.0% Occupancy at June 30 95.7% 91.8% 95.0% 91.0% Rent per occupied square foot $15.34 $14.17 $15.32 $14.12

Life Storage, Inc. Other Data - unaudited (continued) Investment in Storage Facilities: (unaudited) The following summarizes activity in storage facilities during the six months ended June 30, 2021: Beginning balance $ 5,330,323 Property acquisitions 527,214 Improvements and equipment additions: Expansions 4,469 Roofing, paving, and equipment: Stabilized stores 10,970 Recently acquired stores 1,792 Change in construction in progress (Total CIP $31.9 million) 13,232 Dispositions and Impairments (341 ) Storage facilities at cost at period end $ 5,887,659 Comparison of Selected G&A Costs (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Management and administrative salaries and benefits $ 9,784 $ 6,704 Training 143 186 Call center 751 750 Life Storage Solutions costs 277 150 Income taxes 568 871 Legal, accounting and professional 893 911 Other administrative expenses (6) 2,667 2,651 $ 15,083 $ 12,223 Net rentable square feet June 30, 2021 Wholly owned properties 45,795,071 Joint venture properties 7,896,032 Third party managed properties 17,716,675 71,407,778 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Common shares outstanding 78,041,891 70,377,668 Operating Partnership Units outstanding 332,399 365,949

(1) We believe that Funds from Operations (“FFO”) provides relevant and meaningful information about our operating performance that is necessary, along with net earnings and cash flows, for an understanding of our operating results. FFO adds back historical cost depreciation, which assumes the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably in the future. In fact, real estate asset values increase or decrease with market conditions. Consequently, we believe FFO is a useful supplemental measure in evaluating our operating performance by disregarding (or adding back) historical cost depreciation. Funds from operations is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) as net income available to common shareholders computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), excluding gains or losses on sales of properties, plus impairment of real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. We believe that to further understand our performance, FFO should be compared with our reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. Our computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, or as an indicator of our ability to make cash distributions. (2) Net operating income or "NOI" is a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measure that we define as total continuing revenues less continuing property operating expenses. NOI also can be calculated by adding back to net income: interest expense, impairment and casualty losses, operating lease expenses, depreciation and amortization expense, any losses on sale of real estate, acquisition related costs, general and administrative expense, and deducting from net income: income from discontinued operations, interest income, any gains on sale of real estate, and equity in income of joint ventures. We believe that NOI is a meaningful measure to investors in evaluating our operating performance, because we utilize NOI in making decisions with respect to capital allocations, in determining current property values, and in comparing period-to-period and market-to-market property operating results. Additionally, NOI is widely used in the real estate industry and the self-storage industry to measure the performance and value of real estate assets without regard to various items included in net income that do not relate to or are not indicative of operating performance, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending on accounting methods and book value of assets. NOI should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP, such as total revenues, operating income and net income. (3) Includes the stores owned and/or managed by the Company for the entire periods presented that are consolidated in our financial statements. Does not include unconsolidated joint ventures or other stores managed by the Company. (4) Revenues and expenses do not include items related to tenant reinsurance. (5) Does not include unconsolidated joint venture stores or other stores managed by the Company. (6) Other administrative expenses include office rent, travel expense, investor relations and miscellaneous other expenses.

