Impinj to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Event: Cary Baker, Impinj CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference Time: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET

Impinj, Inc . (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced its participation in the following virtual investor conferences:

Event: Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Time: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of these presentations will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

