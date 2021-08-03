COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on its class A common stock, payable on September 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2021.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
