Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase to 43.7 Cents Per Share

Cautionary Statement:

The statements contained in this release relating to our path to higher dividends, our cash return strategy, confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, and our ongoing commitment to returning capital to our stockholders are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: continued uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, our business and the business of our customers and suppliers, actual cash flows generated from and used in the operation of our business; actual or projected levels of capital expenditures; our balance of cash and investments; changes in the tax rates that our stockholders pay on our dividends or other changes in U.S. tax laws including the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 and any new laws which may be enacted; our available borrowings under our credit agreement; the impact of any significant acquisitions we may make; our ability to realize the expected benefits of our acquisitions, changes in demand or market acceptance of our products and the products of our customers and our ability to meet any increases in market demand; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short-term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels and increase production to meet any increases in market demand; our ability to obtain additional capacity from our wafer foundries and other suppliers to increase production to meet any increases in market demand; our ability to control the level of operating expenses relative to our level of revenues; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation or other matters involving our Microsemi acquisition, the Microsemi business, intellectual property, customers, or other issues; the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or investigation regarding our business or the business of Microsemi; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters (including any floods in Thailand), terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns (including COVID-19) or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally.