Allena Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that company management will participate in the upcoming 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 10th – August 11th, 2021.



Louis Brenner, M.D., Allena’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Casino Re-nal Part 2 - Cysts and Stones panel discussion. Details for the panel discussion are below: