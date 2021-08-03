Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Announces New Director Appointments

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board, stated “We are honored to welcome John, Urs and Victoria to the Board. Each brings a wealth of financial industry, operational and governance experience and expertise that will complement the Board and assist our management as Greenlight Re continues to build upon our recent successes.”

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the “Company”) announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has been expanded to nine members and that each of Johnny Ferrari, Ursuline Foley and Victoria Guest has been appointed as an independent director of the Board effective July 30, 2021.

Mr. Ferrari is currently a consultant to companies in the financial services industry after having retired from KPMG International (“KPMG”) in June 2021. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Ferrari specialized in providing audit services to companies in the banking, insurance and asset management industries. Mr. Ferrari held multiple roles for KPMG and its member firms, including serving as a member of the Global Monitoring Group for KPMG International, Chief Operating Officer for Audit Quality for KPMG EMA Region and as an Audit Partner for KPMG Cayman Islands, including serving as Partner in Charge of Risk Management. Mr. Ferrari also served as a member of KPMG’s Executive Management Committee and participated on the Audit Quality Professional Practice Steering Committee. Mr. Ferrari holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Charter Professional Accountants of Ontario and Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants.

Ms. Foley currently serves on the board of directors of Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank (NYSE: PFS) and is a member of the Risk and Technology committees. Ms. Foley also serves as a director of DOCOsoft Ltd., a software company providing claims management, document management and workflow software solutions for the global insurance and financial services markets. Previously, Ms. Foley served as Chief Corporate Operations Officer and Managing Director of XL Group PLC, a global provider of commercial insurance and reinsurance, which became AXA XL in September 2018. Ms. Foley has also held several senior management roles, including Chief Information Officer, Chief Data Officer, Enterprise Enablement Strategy for XL Group PLC and Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Reinsurance and Financial Lines for XL Reinsurance. Ms. Foley holds both a Bachelor of Science and Teaching Diploma from University College Cork, Ireland, a Master of Science from PACE University and a Technology Leadership certificate from Babson University. Ms. Foley has also received certificates from NYC College of Insurance and the College of Finance, NYC.