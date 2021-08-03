checkAd

COMPX REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 22:15  |  16   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today sales of $36.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $23.8 million in the same period of 2020. Operating income was $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.4 million in the same period in 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2020 was the quarter most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, sales were $72.2 million compared to $56.1 million in the previous year. Operating income was $11.6 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $7.4 million for the same period in 2020.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $9.3 million or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $6.3 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Second quarter and year-to-date 2021 net sales increased over the comparable 2020 periods primarily due to higher sales volumes at both of our segments as many of our customers were temporarily closed or reduced production during the second quarter of 2020 due to government ordered closures or reduced demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating income increased for both comparative periods due to the favorable effect of higher sales volumes, partially offset by higher production costs including increased labor and shipping costs.  

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components. It operates from three locations in the U.S. and employs approximately 535 people.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management’s belief and assumptions based on currently available information.  Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will be correct. Such statements, by their nature, involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those predicted. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause our actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Future demand for our products,
  • Changes in our raw material and other operating costs (such as zinc, brass, aluminum, steel and energy costs) and our ability to pass those costs on to our customers or offset them with reductions in other operating costs,
  • Price and product competition from low-cost manufacturing sources (such as China),
  • The impact of pricing and production decisions,
  • Customer and competitor strategies including substitute products,
  • Uncertainties associated with the development of new products and product features,
  • Future litigation,
  • Our ability to protect or defend our intellectual property rights,
  • Potential difficulties in integrating future acquisitions,
  • Decisions to sell operating assets other than in the ordinary course of business,
  • Environmental matters (such as those requiring emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities),
  • The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform,
  • The impact of current or future government regulations (including employee healthcare benefit related regulations),
  • General global economic and political conditions that introduce instability into our supply chain, impact our customers’ level of demand or our customers’ perception regarding demand or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises such as COVID-19),
  • Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to labor disputes, hazardous chemical leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, cyber-attacks and public health crises such as COVID-19); and
  • Possible disruption of our business or increases in the cost of doing business resulting from terrorist activities or global conflicts.

Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those currently forecasted or expected.  CompX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise. 

* * * * *


COMPX INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended     Six months ended  
  June 30,     June 30,  
  2020     2021     2020     2021  
                     
                               
Net sales $ 23.8     $ 36.3     $ 56.1     $ 72.2  
Cost of goods sold   16.4       24.9       38.3       49.8  
Gross profit   7.4       11.4       17.8       22.4  
Selling, general and administrative expense   5.0       5.6       10.4       10.8  
Operating income   2.4       5.8       7.4       11.6  
Interest income   0.4       0.3       1.0       0.6  
Income before taxes   2.8       6.1       8.4       12.2  
Provision for income taxes   0.7       1.5       2.1       2.9  
Net income $ 2.1     $ 4.6     $ 6.3     $ 9.3  
                               
                               
Basic and diluted net income                              
   per common share $ 0.17     $ 0.37     $ 0.51     $ 0.75  
                               
Weighted average diluted common                              
   shares outstanding   12.4       12.4       12.4       12.4  
                                
CONTACT: SOURCE:  CompX International Inc.
CONTACT:  Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COMPX REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Dallas, Texas, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today sales of $36.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $23.8 million in the same period of 2020. Operating income was $5.8 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sustainability Report ...
Hövding Sverige AB: Delårsrapport kvartal 2 2021
SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão lease and operate contracts
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board