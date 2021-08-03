checkAd

Matterport Appoints Head of Product to Scale Global Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

Preethy Vaidyanathan to lead product strategy and development for Matterport’s aggressive global expansion following public market debut

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Preethy Vaidyanathan as Head of Product to lead the company’s product strategy and development globally.

“We are excited to have Preethy join our leadership team during this pivotal time of growth for the company,” said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer at Matterport. “Her growth mindset and deep experience scaling technology and cross functional teams for a global customer base will be invaluable as we strive to make every building, every space more valuable and accessible.”

Vaidyanathan specializes in scaling technology for rapid-growth technology platforms as they accelerate momentum to reach millions of consumers. Prior to joining Matterport, she was Chief Product Officer at Slice, the food tech marketplace platform powering 16,000 independent pizzerias across 3,000 cities and over 5 million consumers. During her tenure, Slice accelerated product launches to digitally transform local business to achieve cumulative sales of $1 billion in 2020.

Vaidyanathan was previously Chief Product Officer at Tapad, the global leader in digital identity resolution powering top brands to maximize their digital marketing investment. She helped transform Tapad from a previously unprofitable managed service to a profitable SaaS platform. During her tenure, Tapad experienced a 69% organic increase in global revenue, driven by expanding business, scaling use cases and global expansion. Prior to Tapad, Vaidyanathan has also led product teams at McAfee, AppNexus, Medialets, Vibrant Media and Efficient Frontier.

"Matterport’s ambition to turn buildings into data and make spatial data available for anyone and everyone is truly revolutionary,” said Vaidyanathan. “I’m eager to help shape the future of this transformational technology at such an exciting time.”

Vaidyanathan is an active thought leader as a member of Forbes’s Agency Council and her works are published in Modern Retail, MarTech Advisor, eMarketer and Wall Street Journal. She is a regular industry speaker and panelist. As a mentor at She Runs It, a League of Advertising Women, Vaidyanathan is passionate about advocating for women in tech. She holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from the University of California.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matterport Appoints Head of Product to Scale Global Platform Preethy Vaidyanathan to lead product strategy and development for Matterport’s aggressive global expansion following public market debutSUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sustainability Report ...
Hövding Sverige AB: Delårsrapport kvartal 2 2021
SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão lease and operate contracts
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board