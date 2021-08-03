Vimeo to Participate in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo will attend the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Narayan Menon, Chief Financial Officer of Vimeo, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:55 p.m. ET. A live audiocast of this virtual fireside chat will be available to the public at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/vmeo/2796238



The video replay will be open to the public at https://investors.vimeo.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

