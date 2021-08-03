checkAd

89bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in August:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2021
    Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
    Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
    Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
  • Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
    Format: One-on-one investor meetings
    Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About 89bio
89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Peter Duckler
773-343-3069
pduckler@w2ogroup.com





