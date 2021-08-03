Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2021.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2021, Uniti owns over 125,000 fiber route miles, approximately 7.0 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

