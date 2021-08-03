Arco to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 19, 2021
Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.
Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181-8565. An audio replay of the call will be available through August 25, 2021 by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.
About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)
Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006081/en/Arco Platform Limited Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare