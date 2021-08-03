checkAd

O-I GLASS REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

Results exceeded expectations on strong shipments and solid operating performance

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I”) (NYSE: OI) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“O-I’s second quarter business performance was strong and exceeded our expectations. Demand was robust and shipment levels rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Excluding the effect of recent divestitures, sales volume was up 18 percent from the prior year period. Likewise, the company’s performance benefited from higher production as well as continued solid operating and cost performance supported by the company’s Margin Expansion initiatives. Second quarter cash provided by operating activities was also strong reflecting solid earnings,” said Andres Lopez, CEO.

“We continued to make very good progress on our 2021 priorities through the first half of the year. Our Margin Expansion initiatives generated $40 million of benefits year-to-date and we expect full-year benefits will exceed our original target for 2021. Consistent with our goal to revolutionize glass, we successfully validated multiple R&D assumptions at our first full-scale Generation 1 MAGMA line at Holzminden Germany. We also remain on track to pilot our Generation 2 MAGMA line at Streator Illinois in the second half of the year. Likewise, our Glass Advocacy campaign has reached over 80 million people in the U.S. as we seek to rebalance the packaging narrative and share the many favorable and sustainable attributes of glass. As we optimize our structure, we are now over 80 percent complete on our $1.15 billion divestiture program which should wrap up by the end of 2022. Finally, the Paddock Chapter 11 plan of reorganization is progressing as expected consistent with the agreement-in-principle reached in April as we seek a fair and final resolution to Paddock’s legacy asbestos liabilities. All of these actions are consistent with our strategy to increase shareholder value and ensure sustainable prosperity for O-I.”

“Despite a continued volatile environment and challenges with severe weather earlier in the year, our full year 2021 adjusted earnings, cash provided from operating activities and free cash flow outlook has improved reflecting favorable market trends and the company’s continued strong operating performance,” concluded Lopez.  

