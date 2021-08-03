Middlesex Water Stock Investment Plan Announces Purchase Discount

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) today announced a discount on purchases of its Common Stock purchased through the Company’s Investment Plan (the “Plan”) for a limited period of time. Shares will be offered at a 3% discount on all Common Stock purchases made under the Plan whether by optional cash payment or by dividend reinvestment. The discount will be in effect September 1, 2021, and will continue until 200,000 shares are purchased at the discounted price or August 1, 2022, whichever event occurs first.



During this discount period, the purchase price of the shares will be 97% of the fair market value of the shares on the purchase dates, as defined in the Plan Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement dated September 6, 2019, if purchased through the Plan. Both the Plan Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement can be viewed here or online at the SEC’s website: www.sec.gov. New investors may enroll in the Plan with an initial investment of at least $500.00.