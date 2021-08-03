Occidental Q2 After-Tax Items $389 Million, Offset by State Tax Reeval of $55 Million Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 22:18 | 57 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 22:18 | (PLX AI) – Occidental second quarter after-tax items affecting comparability of $389 million included $426 million of net derivative mark-to-market losses, partially offset by a state tax rate revaluation of $55 million.Oil and gas pre-tax income on … (PLX AI) – Occidental second quarter after-tax items affecting comparability of $389 million included $426 million of net derivative mark-to-market losses, partially offset by a state tax rate revaluation of $55 million.Oil and gas pre-tax income on … (PLX AI) – Occidental second quarter after-tax items affecting comparability of $389 million included $426 million of net derivative mark-to-market losses, partially offset by a state tax rate revaluation of $55 million.

Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $631 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $62 million in the prior quarter

The second quarter results included pretax charges of $161 million, primarily related to derivative mark-to-market losses

Excluding items affecting comparability, second quarter of 2021 oil and gas results improved over the prior quarter due to higher crude oil prices, higher sales volumes across all products and lower operating expenses, partially offset by higher exploration expense and transportation costs

For the second quarter of 2021, average WTI and Brent marker prices were $66.07 per barrel and $69.02 per barrel



