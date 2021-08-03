Babcock & Wilcox Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) (B&W or the “Company”) expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET.

B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Young, and B&W Chief Financial Officer, Louis Salamone, will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results. A news release detailing the results is expected to be issued after the market closes on Thursday, August 12, 2021.