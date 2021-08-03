Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

“As the second half of 2021 begins, FSP remains focused on its two previously stated primary objectives for full year 2021: strengthening the balance sheet through debt reduction and leasing progress.

From the perspective of strengthening the balance sheet, during the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, we sold four properties for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $237 million and used the proceeds primarily to repay debt: We repaid approximately $155 million of term loan indebtedness and all of the approximately $47.5 million that had been drawn under our revolving line of credit. As of June 30, 2021, our full $600 million revolving line of credit was available for use and we had approximately $24 million in cash on our balance sheet.

From a leasing perspective, we continue to see increasing exploratory activity by existing and new prospective tenants at our properties. Converting prospective tenant interest and activity into actual, signed leases is generally taking longer than has historically been the case. We believe that this is primarily due to tenant uncertainty regarding the strength and durability of the post-COVID-19 economy and, as a consequence, delayed decision making regarding the amount and configuration of office space needed to accommodate employees. Discussions with prospective tenants have convinced us that businesses will have better clarity on these subjects by Fall 2021.

At this time, we are reaffirming our previously announced 2021 disposition guidance to be in the range of $350 million to $450 million in aggregate gross proceeds, inclusive of the $237 million of gross proceeds in 2021 realized to date. We are also continuing our suspension of Net Income and FFO guidance due primarily to uncertainty surrounding the timing and amount of proceeds from further property dispositions. Proceeds from additional property dispositions will continue to be used primarily for debt reduction. However, the prices achieved in our dispositions have confirmed our belief that our stock price may at times not be fully reflective of the value of our underlying assets. As a result, we may use a portion of proceeds from asset sales for the repurchase of up to $50 million of our outstanding common shares as market conditions warrant pursuant to our previously announced stock repurchase program.

We expect to make continued progress in achieving our objectives over the balance of 2021.”

Financial Highlights

GAAP net income was $16.2 million, or $0.15 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Funds From Operations (FFO) was $14.8 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

We pulled forward approximately $2.0 million of costs included in interest expense from breaking interest rate swaps and writing off deferred financing costs related to two term loans that were repaid on June 4, 2021. These costs would have been incurred in the second half of 2021 if the term loans had not been repaid. FFO excluding these pulled forward costs would have been $16.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) was $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

As noted above, we pulled forward approximately $1.9 million of costs included in interest expense from breaking interest rate swaps related to two term loans that were repaid on June 4, 2021. AFFO excluding these pulled forward costs would have been $6.8 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, we repaid approximately $155 million of term loan indebtedness and all of the approximately $47.5 million that was drawn under our revolving line of credit.

Since September 30, 2020, we have strengthened our balance sheet by repaying approximately $235 million of indebtedness from the proceeds of asset sales. As of September 30, 2020, our total indebtedness was approximately $1 billion, and as of June 30, 2021, our total indebtedness was approximately $765 million.

We have $624.2 million of liquidity as of June 30, 2021, consisting of $24.2 million of cash and $600.0 million available to draw under our revolving line of credit.

Our debt is entirely unsecured and we have no scheduled debt maturities until January 12, 2022, when the revolving line of credit matures, which had no amount drawn at June 30, 2021.

Investment Update

On May 27, 2021, we sold One Ravinia, Two Ravinia and One Overton Park in Atlanta Georgia for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $219.5 million.

On June 29, 2021, we sold Loudoun Technology Center in Sterling, Virginia for gross proceeds of approximately $17.3 million.

Continue to actively work on the potential sale of select properties that we believe have met their near-term value objectives and whose value may not be accurately reflected in our share price.

Reaffirming 2021 disposition guidance to be in the range of $350 to $450 million in aggregate gross proceeds. Disposition proceeds intended to be used primarily for strengthening the balance sheet through debt reduction.

Current and potential disposition properties include: One and Two River Crossing in Indianapolis, Indiana; Timberlake Corporate Center in Chesterfield, Missouri; Meadow Point and Stonecroft in Chantilly, Virginia; and Innsbrook Corporate Center in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Leasing Update

The list of potential tenant prospects continues to grow with increasing anticipation and optimism in regards to improving occupancies in the fall months ahead. We are currently tracking approximately 850,000 square feet of new prospective tenants, of which 500,000 square feet represents potential net absorption in the next nine months. In addition, we are currently working with approximately 100,000 square feet of existing tenants for renewals, early extensions and potential expansions.

During the first half of 2021, we leased approximately 563,000 square feet, of which approximately 465,000 square feet was with existing tenants. During the year ended December 31, 2020, we leased approximately 1,130,000 square feet, of which approximately 762,000 square feet was with existing tenants.

Our directly owned real estate portfolio of 30 owned properties (including one redevelopment property) totaling approximately 8.3 million square feet, was approximately 78.5% leased as of June 30, 2021, compared to approximately 81.0% leased as of March 31, 2021. The decrease in the leased percentage is primarily a result of property dispositions of properties that on average had a higher percentage of available space leased than the balance of our property portfolio during the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Lease expirations for the remainder of 2021 are approximately 139,000 square feet, representing approximately 1.7% of our owned portfolio.

The weighted average GAAP base rent per square foot achieved on leasing activity during the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $29.51, or 0.8% higher than average rents in the respective properties as applicable compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The average lease term on leases in the six months ended June 30, 2021, was 8.3 years compared to 8.3 years for the full year of 2020. Overall the portfolio weighted average rent per occupied square foot was $30.89 as of June 30, 2021 compared to $29.60 as of December 31, 2020.

Dividend Update

On July 6, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $0.09 per share of common stock that will be paid on August 5, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 16, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

A reconciliation of Net income to FFO, AFFO and Sequential Same Store NOI and our definitions of FFO, AFFO and Sequential Same Store NOI can be found on Supplementary Schedules H and I.

2021 Net Income, FFO and Disposition Guidance

At this time, due primarily to uncertainty surrounding the timing and amount of proceeds received from property dispositions, we are continuing suspension of Net Income and FFO guidance. However, we are maintaining our previously announced disposition guidance for full-year 2021, as we execute on our strategy to dispose of certain properties that we believe have met their near-term value objectives and whose value may not be accurately reflected in our share price. Anticipated dispositions in 2021 are estimated to result in aggregate gross proceeds in the range of approximately $350 million to $450 million, inclusive of the $237 million of gross proceeds in 2021 realized to date. We intend to use the proceeds of any such dispositions primarily for the repayment of debt under our revolving line of credit and term loan facilities, repurchases of our stock, any special distributions required to meet REIT requirements, and general corporate purposes. This guidance reflects our current expectations of economic and market conditions and is subject to change. We will update our disposition guidance quarterly in our earnings releases. There can be no assurance that the Company’s actual results will not differ materially from the estimates set forth above.

Real Estate Update

Supplementary schedules provide property information for the Company’s owned and managed real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021. The Company will also be filing an updated supplemental information package that will provide stockholders and the financial community with additional operating and financial data. The Company will file this supplemental information package with the SEC and make it available on its website at www.fspreit.com.

Earnings Call

About Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. To learn more about FSP please visit our website at www.fspreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that state FSP’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may also contain forward-looking statements, such as those relating to our ability to lease space in the future, expectations for dispositions and the repayment of debt in future periods, value creation/enhancement in future periods and expectations for growth and leasing activities in future periods that are based on current judgments and current knowledge of management and are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, adverse changes in general economic or local market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential infectious disease outbreaks and terrorist attacks or other acts of violence, which may negatively affect the markets in which we and our tenants operate, increasing interest rates, disruptions in the debt markets, economic conditions in the markets in which we own properties, risks of a lessening of demand for the types of real estate owned by us, adverse changes in energy prices, which if sustained, could negatively impact occupancy and rental rates in the markets in which we own properties, including energy-influenced markets such as Dallas, Denver and Houston, uncertainty relating to the completion and timing of the disposition of properties under agreement, any inability to dispose of other properties on acceptable terms and any delays in the timing of any such anticipated dispositions, changes in government regulations and regulatory uncertainty, uncertainty about governmental fiscal policy, geopolitical events and expenditures that cannot be anticipated such as utility rate and usage increases, delays in construction schedules, unanticipated increases in construction costs, unanticipated repairs, additional staffing, insurance increases and real estate tax valuation reassessments. See the “Risk Factors” set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as the same may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, acquisitions, dispositions, performance or achievements. We will not update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform them to actual results or to changes in our expectations that occur after such date, other than as required by law.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Information Table of Contents Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results A-C Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information D Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information E Percentage of Leased Space F Largest 20 Tenants – FSP Owned Portfolio G Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) H Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to Property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Loss I

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Rental $ 55,722 $ 60,398 $ 114,345 $ 122,965 Related party revenue: Management fees and interest income from loans 417 405 827 808 Other 6 5 12 18 Total revenue 56,145 60,808 115,184 123,791 Expenses: Real estate operating expenses 15,352 15,470 31,291 32,768 Real estate taxes and insurance 11,895 12,307 24,261 24,069 Depreciation and amortization 19,136 22,245 43,517 44,583 General and administrative 3,962 3,817 8,108 7,342 Interest 10,054 8,980 18,654 18,043 Total expenses 60,399 62,819 125,831 126,805 Loss on extinguishment of debt (167 ) — (167 ) — Gain on sale of properties, net 20,626 — 20,626 — Income (loss) before taxes 16,205 (2,011 ) 9,812 (3,014 ) Tax expense 56 64 123 132 Net income (loss) $ 16,149 $ (2,075 ) $ 9,689 $ (3,146 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 107,359 107,287 107,344 107,278 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.03 )

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and par value amounts) 2021 2020 Assets: Real estate assets: Land $ 170,377 $ 189,155 Buildings and improvements 1,731,690 1,938,629 Fixtures and equipment 11,643 12,949 1,913,710 2,140,733 Less accumulated depreciation 500,163 538,717 Real estate assets, net 1,413,547 1,602,016 Acquired real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $50,431 and $55,447, respectively 21,932 28,206 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 24,180 4,150 Tenant rent receivables 3,116 7,656 Straight-line rent receivable 61,475 67,789 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,405 5,752 Related party mortgage loan receivables 21,000 21,000 Office computers and furniture, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,166 and $1,443, respectively 167 163 Deferred leasing commissions, net of accumulated amortization of $24,840 and $30,411, respectively 49,793 56,452 Total assets $ 1,600,615 $ 1,793,184 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Liabilities: Bank note payable $ — $ 3,500 Term loans payable, less unamortized financing costs of $1,849 and $2,677, respectively 563,151 717,323 Series A & Series B Senior Notes, less unamortized financing costs of $740 and $822, respectively 199,260 199,178 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 50,799 72,058 Accrued compensation 2,309 3,918 Tenant security deposits 6,807 8,677 Lease liability 1,350 1,536 Other liabilities: derivative liabilities 9,425 17,311 Acquired unfavorable real estate leases, less accumulated amortization of $3,320 and $4,031, respectively 829 1,592 Total liabilities 833,930 1,025,093 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 107,394,763 and 107,328,199 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,357,469 1,357,131 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,425 ) (17,311 ) Accumulated distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (581,370 ) (571,740 ) Total stockholders’ equity 766,685 768,091 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,600,615 $ 1,793,184

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Financial Results Supplementary Schedule C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 9,689 $ (3,146 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 44,910 46,055 Amortization of above and below market leases (38 ) (147 ) Shares issued as compensation 338 337 Loss on extinguishment of debt 167 — Gain on sale of properties, net (20,626 ) — Decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts and write-off of accounts receivable — (13 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Tenant rent receivables 4,540 (328 ) Straight-line rents (2,858 ) (1,343 ) Lease acquisition costs (623 ) (838 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (485 ) 21 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (18,520 ) (10,006 ) Accrued compensation (1,609 ) (1,122 ) Tenant security deposits (1,870 ) (191 ) Payment of deferred leasing commissions (6,926 ) (3,682 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,089 25,597 Cash flows from investing activities: Property improvements, fixtures and equipment (36,957 ) (43,189 ) Proceeds received from sale of properties 228,717 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 191,760 (43,189 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distributions to stockholders (19,319 ) (19,308 ) Borrowings under bank note payable 66,500 60,000 Repayments of bank note payable (70,000 ) (30,000 ) Repayment on term loan payable (155,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (177,819 ) 10,692 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,030 (6,900 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 4,150 9,790 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 24,180 $ 2,890

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule D Real Estate Portfolio Summary Information (Unaudited & Approximated) Commercial portfolio lease expirations (1) Total % of Year Square Feet Portfolio 2021 138,940 1.7% 2022 700,637 8.4% 2023 364,384 4.4% 2024 807,949 9.7% 2025 481,670 5.8% Thereafter (2) 5,846,037 70.0% 8,339,617 100.0%

______________________ (1) Percentages are determined based upon total square footage. (2) Includes 1,683,590 square feet of vacancies at our operating properties and 111,469 square feet of vacancies at our redevelopment property as of June 30, 2021. We define redevelopment properties as properties being developed, redeveloped or where redevelopment is complete, but are in lease-up and that are not stabilized.

(dollars & square feet in 000's) As of June 30, 2021 (a) # of % of Square % of State Properties Investment Portfolio Feet Portfolio Colorado 6 $ 545,324 38.6% 2,625 31.5% Texas 9 336,623 23.8% 2,420 29.0% Georgia 2 153,949 10.9% 782 9.4% Minnesota 3 122,575 8.7% 758 9.1% Virginia 3 67,613 4.8% 548 6.6% Florida 1 62,229 4.4% 213 2.5% Illinois 2 45,645 3.2% 372 4.4% Missouri 2 41,993 3.0% 352 4.2% Indiana 1 29,894 2.1% 206 2.5% North Carolina 1 7,702 0.5% 64 0.8% Total 30 $ 1,413,547 100.0% 8,340 100.0%

(a) Includes investment in our redevelopment property. We define redevelopment properties as properties being developed, redeveloped or where redevelopment is complete, but are in lease-up and that are not stabilized.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule E Portfolio and Other Supplementary Information (Unaudited & Approximated) Recurring Capital Expenditures Six Months (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended Ended 31-Mar-21 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-21 Tenant improvements $ 4,491 $ 4,277 $ 8,768 Deferred leasing costs 2,597 1,922 4,519 Non-investment capex 5,336 3,793 9,129 $ 12,424 $ 9,992 $ 22,416

For the Three Months Ended Year Ended 31-Mar-20 30-Jun-20 30-Sep-20 31-Dec-20 31-Dec-20 Tenant improvements $ 10,716 $ 13,531 $ 8,022 $ 837 $ 33,106 Deferred leasing costs 2,730 603 2,033 7,432 12,798 Non-investment capex 4,527 6,581 6,373 6,105 23,586 $ 17,973 $ 20,715 $ 16,428 $ 14,374 $ 69,490

Square foot & leased percentages June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Operating Properties: Number of properties 29 32 Square feet 8,228,148 9,331,489 Leased percentage 79.5% 85.0% Redevelopment Properties (a): Number of properties 1 2 Square feet 111,469 324,651 Leased percentage 0.0% 48.0% Total Owned Properties: Number of properties 30 34 Square feet 8,339,617 9,656,140 Leased percentage 78.5% 83.8% Managed Properties - Single Asset REITs (SARs): Number of properties 2 2 Square feet 348,545 348,545 Total Operating, Redevelopment and Managed Properties: Number of properties 32 36 Square feet 8,688,162 10,004,685

(a) We define redevelopment properties as properties being developed, redeveloped or where redevelopment is complete, but are in lease-up and that are not stabilized.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule F Percentage of Leased Space (Unaudited & Estimated) First Second % Leased (1) Quarter % Leased (1) Quarter as of Average % as of Average % Property Name Location Square Feet 31-Mar-21 Leased (2) 30-Jun-21 Leased (2) 1 FOREST PARK Charlotte, NC 64,198 78.4% 78.4% 78.4 % 78.4 % 2 MEADOW POINT Chantilly, VA 138,537 91.1% 91.1% 91.1 % 91.1 % 3 TIMBERLAKE Chesterfield, MO 234,496 100.0% 100.0% 100.0 % 100.0 % 4 TIMBERLAKE EAST Chesterfield, MO 117,036 100.0% 100.0% 100.0 % 100.0 % 5 NORTHWEST POINT Elk Grove Village, IL 177,095 100.0% 100.0% 100.0 % 100.0 % 6 PARK TEN Houston, TX 157,460 71.7% 71.7% 71.7 % 71.7 % 7 PARK TEN PHASE II Houston, TX 156,746 95.0% 95.0% 95.0 % 95.0 % 8 GREENWOOD PLAZA Englewood, CO 196,236 100.0% 100.0% 100.0 % 100.0 % 9 ADDISON Addison, TX 289,325 83.7% 83.7% 83.7 % 83.7 % 10 COLLINS CROSSING Richardson, TX 300,887 84.4% 83.8% 84.4 % 84.4 % 11 INNSBROOK Glen Allen, VA 298,183 57.2% 57.2% 57.2 % 57.2 % 12 RIVER CROSSING Indianapolis, IN 205,729 100.0% 100.0% 100.0 % 100.0 % 13 LIBERTY PLAZA Addison, TX 216,952 74.1% 74.1% 79.0 % 79.0 % 14 380 INTERLOCKEN Broomfield, CO 240,359 76.0% 76.0% 60.5 % 60.5 % 15 390 INTERLOCKEN Broomfield, CO 241,512 99.4% 99.4% 99.4 % 99.4 % 16 BLUE LAGOON Miami, FL 213,182 73.1% 73.1% 73.1 % 73.1 % 17 ELDRIDGE GREEN Houston, TX 248,399 100.0% 100.0% 100.0 % 100.0 % ONE OVERTON PARK Atlanta, GA — 95.5% 95.6% (4 ) (4 ) LOUDOUN TECH Dulles, VA — 98.9% 98.9% (5 ) (5 ) 18 4807 STONECROFT (3) Chantilly, VA 111,469 0.0% 0.0% 0.0 % 0.0 % 19 121 SOUTH EIGHTH ST Minneapolis, MN 298,121 92.0% 92.2% 91.6 % 91.8 % 20 801 MARQUETTE AVE Minneapolis, MN 129,821 91.8% 91.8% 91.8 % 91.8 % 21 LEGACY TENNYSON CTR Plano, TX 207,049 41.1% 60.7% 41.1 % 41.1 % 22 ONE LEGACY Plano, TX 214,110 56.4% 56.4% 56.4 % 56.4 % 23 909 DAVIS Evanston, IL 195,098 93.3% 93.3% 93.3 % 93.3 % ONE RAVINIA DRIVE Atlanta, GA — 80.8% 80.8% (4 ) (4 ) TWO RAVINIA Atlanta, GA — 68.6% 68.7% (4 ) (4 ) 24 WESTCHASE I & II Houston, TX 629,025 52.4% 52.4% 54.4 % 54.4 % 25 1999 BROADWAY Denver, CO 680,255 67.2% 72.4% 66.5 % 66.5 % 26 999 PEACHTREE Atlanta, GA 621,946 84.5% 84.5% 85.0 % 84.8 % 27 1001 17TH STREET Denver, CO 655,420 96.0% 96.0% 95.2 % 95.5 % 28 PLAZA SEVEN Minneapolis, MN 330,096 86.7% 87.3% 85.5 % 85.5 % 29 PERSHING PLAZA Atlanta, GA 160,145 98.9% 98.9% 12.4 % 70.1 % 30 600 17TH STREET Denver, CO 610,730 87.5% 87.7% 84.9 % 85.5 % OWNED PORTFOLIO 8,339,617 81.0% 81.8% 78.5 % 79.8 %

______________________ (1) % Leased as of month's end includes all leases that expire on the last day of the quarter. (2) Average quarterly percentage is the average of the end of the month leased percentage for each of the three months during the quarter. (3) We define redevelopment properties as properties being developed, redeveloped or where redevelopment is complete, but are in lease-up and that are not stabilized. (4) Properties sold on May 27, 2021. (5) Property sold on June 29, 2021.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release Supplementary Schedule G Largest 20 Tenants – FSP Owned Portfolio (Unaudited & Estimated) The following table includes the largest 20 tenants in FSP’s owned portfolio based on total square feet: As of June 30, 2021 % of Tenant Sq Ft Portfolio 1 Centene Management Company, LLC 317,101 3.8% 2 CITGO Petroleum Corporation 248,399 3.0% 3 Ovintiv USA Inc. 234,495 2.8% 4 Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP 179,868 2.2% 5 EOG Resources, Inc. 169,167 2.0% 6 US Government 168,573 2.0% 7 The Vail Corporation 164,636 2.0% 8 Lennar Homes, LLC 155,808 1.9% 9 Citicorp Credit Services, Inc 146,260 1.7% 10 Kaiser Foundation Health Plan 120,979 1.4% 11 Argo Data Resource Corporation 114,200 1.4% 12 VMWare, Inc. 100,853 1.2% 13 Deluxe Corporation 98,922 1.2% 14 Ping Identity Corp. 89,856 1.1% 15 Common Grounds, LLC 76,984 0.9% 16 Somerset CPAs, P.C. 71,163 0.9% 17 ADS Alliance Data Systems, Inc. 67,274 0.8% 18 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 66,304 0.8% 19 DirecTV, Inc. 66,226 0.8% 20 Hall and Evans, LLC 65,878 0.8% Total 2,722,946 32.7%

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release

Supplementary Schedule H

Reconciliation and Definitions of Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)

A reconciliation of Net income to FFO and AFFO is shown below and a definition of FFO and AFFO is provided on Supplementary Schedule I. Management believes FFO and AFFO are used broadly throughout the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry as measurements of performance. The Company has included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT) FFO definition as of May 17, 2016 in the table and notes that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. The Company’s computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO or AFFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that define FFO or AFFO differently.

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and AFFO: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 16,149 $ (2,075 ) $ 9,689 $ (3,146 ) Gain on sale of properties, net (20,626 ) — (20,626 ) — Depreciation & amortization 19,130 22,170 43,479 44,435 NAREIT FFO 14,653 20,095 32,542 41,289 Lease Acquisition costs 69 99 185 197 Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 14,722 $ 20,194 $ 32,727 $ 41,486 Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 14,722 $ 20,194 $ 32,727 $ 41,486 Amortization of deferred financing costs 853 726 1,560 1,474 Shares issued as compensation 338 337 338 337 Straight-line rent (1,041 ) (377 ) (2,945 ) (1,343 ) Tenant improvements (4,277 ) (13,531 ) (8,768 ) (24,247 ) Leasing commissions (1,922 ) (603 ) (4,519 ) (3,333 ) Non-investment capex (3,793 ) (6,581 ) (9,129 ) (11,108 ) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) $ 4,880 $ 165 $ 9,264 $ 3,266 Per Share Data EPS $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.03 ) FFO $ 0.14 $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.39 AFFO $ 0.05 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Weighted average shares (basic and diluted) 107,359 107,287 107,344 107,278

Funds From Operations (“FFO”)

The Company evaluates performance based on Funds From Operations, which we refer to as FFO, as management believes that FFO represents the most accurate measure of activity and is the basis for distributions paid to equity holders. The Company defines FFO as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, hedge ineffectiveness, acquisition costs of newly acquired properties that are not capitalized and lease acquisition costs that are not capitalized plus depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges on mortgage loans, properties or investments in non-consolidated REITs, and after adjustments to exclude equity in income or losses from, and, to include the proportionate share of FFO from, non-consolidated REITs.

FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs.

Other real estate companies and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, may define this term in a different manner. We have included the NAREIT FFO as of May 17, 2016 in the table and note that other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, FFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”)

The Company also evaluates performance based on Adjusted Funds From Operations, which we refer to as AFFO. The Company defines AFFO as (1) FFO, (2) excluding our proportionate share of FFO and including distributions received, from non-consolidated REITs, (3) excluding the effect of straight-line rent, (4) plus the amortization of deferred financing costs, (5) plus the value of shares issued as compensation and (6) less recurring capital expenditures that are generally for maintenance of properties, which we call non-investment capex or are second generation capital expenditures. Second generation costs include re-tenanting space after a tenant vacates, which include tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

We exclude development/redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We also exclude first generation leasing costs, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned for at acquisition.

AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as an indicator of the Company’s financial performance, nor as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), nor as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs. Other real estate companies may define this term in a different manner. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the results of the Company, AFFO should be examined in connection with net income or loss and cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities in the consolidated financial statements.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. Earnings Release

Supplementary Schedule I

Reconciliation and Definition of Sequential Same Store results to property Net Operating Income (NOI) and Net Income

Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

The Company provides property performance based on Net Operating Income, which we refer to as NOI. Management believes that investors are interested in this information. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) plus general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired above and below market lease intangibles and impairment charges, interest expense, less equity in earnings of nonconsolidated REITs, interest income, management fee income, hedge ineffectiveness, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, gains or losses on the sale of assets and excludes non-property specific income and expenses. The information presented includes footnotes and the data is shown by region with properties owned in the periods presented, which we call Sequential Same Store. The comparative Sequential Same Store results include properties held for the periods presented and exclude our redevelopment properties. We also exclude properties that have been placed in service, but that do not have operating activity for all periods presented, dispositions and significant nonrecurring income such as bankruptcy settlements and lease termination fees. NOI, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income or loss as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company’s liquidity or its ability to make distributions. The calculations of NOI and Sequential Same Store are shown in the following table:

Rentable Square Feet Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Inc % (in thousands) or RSF 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 (Dec) Change Region East 437 $ 685 $ 592 $ 93 15.7 % MidWest 1,558 5,252 5,378 (126 ) (2.3 ) % South 3,202 9,207 9,555 (348 ) (3.6 ) % West 2,624 9,902 10,369 (467 ) (4.5 ) % Property NOI* from Operating Properties 7,821 25,046 25,894 (848 ) (3.3 ) % Dispositions and Redevelopment Properties (a) 519 2,954 3,867 (913 ) (2.6 ) % NOI* 8,340 $ 28,000 $ 29,761 $ (1,761 ) (5.9 ) % Sequential Same Store $ 25,046 $ 25,894 $ (848 ) (3.3 ) % Less Nonrecurring Items in NOI* (b) 34 32 2 (0.0 ) % Comparative Sequential Same Store $ 25,012 $ 25,862 $ (850 ) (3.3 ) % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Reconciliation to Net income 30-Jun-21 31-Mar-21 Net income (loss) $ 16,149 $ (6,460 ) Add (deduct): Loss on extinguishment of debt 167 — Gain on sale of properties, net (20,626 ) — Management fee income (403 ) (465 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,136 24,381 Amortization of above/below market leases (6 ) (32 ) General and administrative 3,962 4,146 Interest expense 10,054 8,600 Interest income (399 ) (394 ) Non-property specific items, net (34 ) (15 ) NOI* $ 28,000 $ 29,761

(a) We define redevelopment properties as properties being developed, redeveloped or where redevelopment is complete, but are in lease-up and that are not stabilized. We also include properties that have been placed in service, but that do not have operating activity for all periods presented. (b) Nonrecurring Items in NOI include proceeds from bankruptcies, lease termination fees or other significant nonrecurring income or expenses, which may affect comparability.

*Excludes NOI from investments in and interest income from secured loans to non-consolidated REITs.

