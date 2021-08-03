checkAd

Luxfer Announces Board Changes Retirement of David Landless and Appointment of Patrick Mullen

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, announced today that David Landless will not be seeking re-election at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines, which advises retirement of Directors after nine years’ service. The Company will make an announcement regarding Mr. Landless’ successor as Board Chair in due course. Mr. Landless joined Luxfer’s Board of Directors in 2013. Since 2015, he served as Chair of the Audit Committee until he was appointed Board Chair in 2019.

Luxfer also announced the appointment of Patrick K. Mullen as a Non-Executive Director to the Luxfer Board, effective September 1, 2021. Upon joining the Board, Mr. Mullen will become a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee.

“We are grateful for David’s service on Luxfer’s Board over the years. We have benefited from his many contributions to successfully transform Luxfer into a high-performance company,” said Clive Snowdon, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “We are also pleased to welcome Patrick to our Board. We are confident that his extensive background in industrial materials will bolster the Board’s capabilities and will help us continue delivering value to our customers and shareholders.”

Mr. Mullen is the former President and CEO of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CB&I) and brings with him more than 30 years of global industrial experience. Prior to Mr. Mullen’s 20 years at CB&I, he spent 12 years with Honeywell’s UOP division. Mr. Mullen has served on the boards of CB&I, the National Safety Council, and Chevron Lummus Global. He is also a former member and Board Leadership Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Mr. Mullen earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC (“Luxfer”)

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial settings. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

Luxfer Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luxfer Announces Board Changes Retirement of David Landless and Appointment of Patrick Mullen Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, announced today that David Landless will not be seeking re-election at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Multi-Million Pound Supply Partnership Between Octopus Hydrogen and Luxfer Will Drive Forward UK’s Green Transport Ambitions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Luxfer Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Second Quarter Earnings Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten