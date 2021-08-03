checkAd

Humana Completes Aggregate $3.0 Billion Debt Offering

Humana Inc. (the “company”) (NYSE: HUM) announced today the completion of its public offering of $3.0 billion in senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $1,500 million of the company’s 0.650 percent senior notes, due 2023 (the “2023 notes”), at 99.933 percent of the principal amount, $750 million of the company’s 1.350 percent senior notes, due 2027 (the “2027 notes”), at 99.905 percent of the principal amount and $750 million of the company’s 2.150 percent senior notes, due 2032 (the “2032 notes”), at 99.804 percent of the principal amount (collectively, the “Senior Notes Offerings”).

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be approximately $2.973 billion, after deducting underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its $500 million delayed draw term loan to fund the approximately $5.7 billion purchase price of the acquisition of Kindred at Home, which includes the assumption of approximately $1.9 billion of Kindred at Home’s indebtedness and is net of its existing 40% equity interest (the “Acquisition”), and to pay related fees and expenses. If (i) the Acquisition has not been completed by January 22, 2022 or (ii) prior to such date, the stock purchase agreement relating to the Acquisition is terminated in accordance with its terms, the company must redeem all of the 2023 notes at a redemption price equal to 101% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the special mandatory redemption date. If the Acquisition is not consummated, the company will use the proceeds of the 2027 notes and 2032 notes for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Humana within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in investor presentations, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Humana’s executive officers, the words or phrases like “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “likely will result,” “estimates,” “projects” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

