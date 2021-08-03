Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on its Common Stock, Increased 50% Over Prior Quarter Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 03.08.2021, 22:30 | 29 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 22:30 | Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company’s common stock in the amount of $0.045 per share, representing a 50% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021. ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.northernoil.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006043/en/





