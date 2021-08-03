Monmouth Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Benefits of Pending Equity Commonwealth Merger

Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “ FOR ” the Equity Commonwealth Transaction

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) today released an investor presentation highlighting the significant value and other benefits of the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”). The presentation, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available on the investor relations page of Monmouth’s website at https://investors.mreic.reit/corporate-profile/default.aspx.