Monmouth Releases Investor Presentation Highlighting Benefits of Pending Equity Commonwealth Merger
Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” the Equity Commonwealth Transaction
HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) today released an investor presentation highlighting the significant value and other benefits of the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”). The presentation, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available on the investor relations page of Monmouth’s website at https://investors.mreic.reit/corporate-profile/default.aspx.
As outlined in the presentation, the Monmouth Board is confident that the EQC transaction is the best option to maximize long-term value for stockholders. Highlights include:
-
Robust strategic review process. The transaction is the culmination of an
extensive strategic review conducted by the Monmouth Board. The Board, working together with its legal and financial advisors, engaged with and solicited proposals from a broad range of
investors, contacting over 90 different potential counterparties and evaluating a number of strategic alternatives before determining the merger with EQC to be the best outcome for
stockholders.
-
Compelling value for Monmouth stockholders. The transaction represents a 26% valuation
premium to Monmouth’s 30-day average unaffected trading price as of December 18, 2020 and an approximate 4.6% cap rate for our high-quality single-tenant industrial portfolio leased primarily to
investment grade tenants.
-
Significant combined company upside
potential supported by highly favorable
secular trends. The transaction provides Monmouth stockholders with the opportunity to participate in the
success of the combined company as it executes its growth strategy and evolves into a market leading industrial REIT benefitting from strong industrial real estate sector fundamentals driven by
the rapidly growing e-commerce industry.
-
World-class management team. The merger enables Monmouth
stockholders to benefit from the expertise and proven track record of EQC’s executive team, led by Sam Zell as Chairman and David Helfand as CEO.
-
Acquisition strategy to strengthen and diversify
industrial portfolio. The combined company intends to grow through acquisitions utilizing its approximately $5 billion of
balance sheet capacity and will seek to diversify the portfolio while expanding its tenant base.
0 Kommentare