Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share and hotel statistics)

Quarter ended June 30, Percent Change Percent Change Year-to-date ended June 30, Percent Change Percent Change 2021 2020 vs. Q2

2020 vs. Q2

2019(2) 2021 2020 vs. Q2

2020 vs. Q2

2019(2) Revenues $ 649 $ 103 530.1 % (56.2 )% $ 1,048 $ 1,155 (9.3 )% (63.5 )% All owned hotel revenues (pro forma) (1) 659 104 533.7 % (54.2 )% 1,088 1,196 (9.0 )% (61.1 )% All owned hotel (pro forma) Total RevPAR - Constant US$ 152.84 23.86 540.7 % (54.4 )% 126.83 139.05 (8.8 )% (61.3 )% All owned hotel (pro forma) RevPAR - Constant US$ 99.86 14.12 607.0 % (52.0 )% 82.28 82.57 (0.3 )% (59.3 )% Quarter ended June 30, Percent Year-to-date ended June 30, Percent 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net loss (61 ) (356 ) 82.9 % $ (214 ) $ (359 ) 40.4 % EBITDAre (1) 111 (190 ) N/M 116 (26 ) N/M Adjusted EBITDAre (1) 110 (189 ) N/M 113 (25 ) N/M Diluted loss per common share (0.09 ) (0.50 ) 82.0 % (0.30 ) (0.50 ) 40.0 % NAREIT FFO per diluted share (1) 0.12 (0.26 ) N/M 0.13 (0.03 ) N/M Adjusted FFO per diluted share (1) 0.12 (0.26 ) N/M 0.13 (0.03 ) N/M

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “During the second quarter, we were extremely encouraged to see positive trends across the lodging industry and our portfolio, as our hotel operations continued to exceed our expectations. RevPAR reached nearly $100 for the quarter, which dramatically outperformed consensus RevPAR, with average room rates only 8.4% below our 2019 second quarter rates. These RevPAR gains have translated into significant sequential improvements in our bottom line as expense saving initiatives have been implemented by our managers, supplemented in part by the challenging labor environment.”

Risoleo continued, “Subsequent to quarter end, we completed two additional opportunistic acquisitions – Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo and a luxury hotel in downtown Houston. We believe these assets will provide meaningful opportunities for EBITDA growth and continue to improve the quality of our portfolio. Thus far in 2021, we have invested $1.1 billion in new assets. Additionally, we opportunistically issued 7.8 million shares of common stock through our “at-the-market” program at an average price of approximately $18 per share for total net proceeds of $138 million, which further strengthened our balance sheet. We remain encouraged by the continued improvement in lodging fundamentals and we believe our strong capital allocation decisions over the past few years will drive stockholder value through the upcoming lodging cycle.”

(1) NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share, Adjusted FFO per diluted share, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre and all owned hotel results (pro forma) are non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures.

(2) Presentation includes comparisons to 2019 operating results so investors can better understand the trajectory and timing of any recovery from the COVID-19 impacts on hotel operations.

N/M = Not Meaningful

HIGHLIGHTS:

Results for Second Quarter 2021

Improved GAAP net loss by $92 million to $61 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021, reflecting sequential improvement in operations.

Achieved positive cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2021, fueled by All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA of $126 million, due to sequential improvement in RevPAR and operations. This included break-even or positive hotel-level operating profit at 52 of the Company’s hotels, representing 56% of rooms, an increase from 31 hotels, representing 31% of rooms, achieved in the first quarter of 2021.

Acquired the fee simple interest in the 444-room Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort for $610 million and acquired the Royal Ka’anapali and Ka’anapali Kai Golf Courses for $28 million.

Completed the development of a new waterpark at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples and additional villas at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. The 19 two-bedroom luxury villas achieved occupancy of 73% in the first full month of operations at an average rate of $1,626.

Ended the quarter with total available liquidity of approximately $1.6 billion, including FF&E escrow reserves of $139 million. Following the property transactions completed subsequent to quarter end noted below, the Company’s total available liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion, including the FF&E escrow reserves.

Subsequent Events

Acquired the 200-room Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection by Hilton for $200 million.

Acquired a 223-room luxury downtown Houston hotel, formerly operated as the Hotel Alessandra, for $65 million.

Preliminary forecast July RevPAR is expected to be $134.

SOURCES AND USES OF CASH

Significant components of cash generated (burn) in the quarter included (in millions):

Quarter ended

June 30, 2021 Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (61 ) $ (153 ) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9 (49 ) Cash generated (burn) before capital expenditures 61 (45 ) Cash burn (3) (26 ) (138 ) Components of cash generated (burn): All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA (3) 126 25 Benefits for furloughed employees adjustment (1 ) (12 ) Interest payments (48 ) (35 ) Cash corporate and other expenses (20 ) (19 ) Net proceeds from (payments to) unconsolidated operations 4 (2 ) Severance (expense) reversal at hotel properties 1 2 Pro forma adjustment (1 ) (4 ) Cash generated (burn) before capital expenditures 61 (45 ) Capital expenditures: Renewals and replacements (31 ) (32 ) ROI - Marriott transformational capital program (22 ) (28 ) ROI - All other ROI projects (34 ) (33 )

For the quarter, the Company had positive operating cash flow at both the hotel and corporate level. Sourav Ghosh, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “The second quarter represents a significant milestone in our recovery. After taking into consideration our corporate overhead and interest expense, our operations generated $61 million of cash in the quarter. If you take into account our robust capital expenditures program, including ROI projects, renewal and replacement expenditures, and the Marriott transformational capital program, our cash outflows were only $26 million. As a result, we maintained our strong liquidity position, even as we continued to invest in our portfolio through hotel acquisitions and other capital projects.”

OPERATING RESULTS

As of August 3, 2021, all of the 35 hotels that had suspended operations during the pandemic have been re-opened. Operations remained suspended at the Sheraton Boston Hotel during the quarter and the hotel re-opened on August 1, 2021.

The following presents the monthly pro forma hotel operating results on a constant dollar basis for the full portfolio owned as of June 30, 2021 compared to 2020 and 2019 for the periods presented(4):

April

2021 April

2020 Change May

2021 May

2020 Change June

2021 June

2020 Change Number of hotels 82 81 82 81 82 81 Number of rooms 47,199 47,034 47,219 47,054 47,222 47,057 Average Occupancy Percentage 38.6 % 6.9 % 31.7 pts 42.0 % 8.8 % 33.2 pts 48.5 % 10.5 % 38.0 pts Average Room Rate $ 242.01 $ 128.47 88.4 % $ 226.15 $ 150.31 50.5 % $ 229.54 $ 193.95 18.3 % RevPAR $ 93.49 $ 8.84 957.8 % $ 94.99 $ 13.17 621.5 % $ 111.25 $ 20.40 445.4 %

April

2021 April

2019 Change May

2021 May

2019 Change June

2021 June

2019 Change Number of hotels 82 81 82 81 82 81 Number of rooms 47,199 47,034 47,219 47,054 47,222 47,057 Average Occupancy Percentage 38.6 % 82.7 % (44.1 pts) 42.0 % 81.0 % (39.0 pts) 48.5 % 82.4 % (33.9 pts) Average Room Rate $ 242.01 $ 262.18 (7.7 )% $ 226.15 $ 248.88 (9.1 )% $ 229.54 $ 249.30 (7.9 )% RevPAR $ 93.49 $ 216.82 (56.9 )% $ 94.99 $ 201.70 (52.9 )% $ 111.25 $ 205.50 (45.9 )%

(3) All Owned Hotel pro forma EBITDA and cash burn are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the rules of the SEC. See the Notes to Financial Information on why the Company believes these supplemental measures are useful, reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the limitations on the use of these supplemental measures. All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA includes an Employee Retention Credit in the second quarter and first quarter of 2021 of $3 million and $7 million, respectively.

(4) The AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021. Therefore, there were no operations for the hotel prior to January 2021 and no adjustments made for pro forma results of the hotel for periods prior to its opening. Operations remained suspended at the Sheraton Boston Hotel during the quarter and the hotel re-opened on August 1, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Performance

All Owned Hotel Pro Forma RevPAR improved 55% compared to the first quarter of 2021, although still a decline of 52% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The sequential improvement was primarily due to strong leisure demand for resorts and hotels located in the Company’s Sunbelt markets and Hawaii. Average room rates in the second quarter were 91.6% of second quarter 2019 rates. Rates declined by 3.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021, representing a mix shift as urban hotels begin to recover. Average occupancy declined by 39.0 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2019 and improved 16.3 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2021.



Second Quarter 2021 Hotel Operating Expense Performance

Portfolio-wide pro forma hotel operating costs were approximately 46% lower compared to the second quarter of 2019, with a 54% decrease in total revenues compared to second quarter of 2019, and costs were only 32% higher compared to the first quarter of 2021, despite an approximately 54% increase in total revenues quarter over quarter. Ramp up of staffing at several properties continues to lag the pace of demand due to the challenging labor environment across the industry. The Company expects hotel operating costs to increase more in line with total revenues over time as hotels continue to transition from their contingency level operational plans to increased staffing levels and controllable spending. Benefit costs for furloughed employees had a minimal impact on results in the second quarter as they are eligible to be reimbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act. Re-introduction of marketing, maintenance and other support costs is expected to increase other departmental and support expenses as the recovery continues to gain momentum.



HOTEL BUSINESS MIX UPDATE

The Company’s customers fall into three broad groups: transient, group and contract business, which accounted for approximately 61%, 35%, and 4%, respectively, of its 2019 room sales.

During the second quarter, demand continued to be primarily driven by leisure at drive-to and resort destinations. The following are the sequential results of the Company’s consolidated portfolio, including all owned hotels at June 30, 2021 on a pro forma basis, for transient, group and contract business in comparison to 2019 performance:

Quarter ended

June 30, 2021 Quarter ended

March 31, 2021 Transient Group Contract Transient Group Contract Room nights (in thousands) 1,397 344 109 779 267 89 Percentage change in room nights vs. same period in 2019 (30.0 )% (74.5 )% (34.3 )% (56.2 )% (79.2 )% (43.0 )% Room Revenues (in millions) $ 357 $ 59 $ 14 $ 218 $ 42 $ 13 Percentage change in revenues vs. same period in 2019 (33.0 )% (81.9 )% (58.5 )% (54.2 )% (86.8 )% (62.4 )%

ACQUISITIONS

During the quarter, the Company acquired the 444-room Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort for $610 million and acquired the Royal Ka’anapali and Ka’anapali Kai Golf Courses for $28 million. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company acquired the 200-room Baker’s Cay Resort in Key Largo for $200 million and a 223-room luxury hotel in downtown Houston for $65 million. The hotel completed construction in 2017 at a cost of $90 million and is currently closed. The Company has engaged HEI to manage the property as a luxury lifestyle hotel and the hotel is expected to reopen in 2021.

Year-to-date, the Company has acquired four hotels and land for a total purchase price of $1.1 billion. The Company considers these properties to be opportunistic acquisitions that are expected to improve the quality and EBITDA growth profile of its portfolio.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The following presents the Company’s 2021 capital expenditures spend and forecast for full year 2021 (in millions):

Year-to-date ended

June 30, 2021 2021 Full Year Forecast Actuals Low-end of range High-end of range ROI - Marriott transformational capital program $ 50 $ 110 $ 140 ROI - All other ROI projects 67 165 185 Total ROI project spend 117 275 325 Renewals and Replacements 63 125 150 Total Capital Expenditures $ 180 $ 400 $ 475

The Company is utilizing the lower occupancy environment to accelerate certain projects and minimize future disruption and believes the renovations will position these hotels to capture additional revenue during the economic recovery. The Company is on track to complete 85% of the Marriott transformational capital program by the end of 2021. The Company expects to receive approximately $15 million in operating profit guarantees in 2021 under the Marriott transformational capital program. As of June 30, 2021 the Company has received $10 million in operating profit guarantees, with $5 million received in each of the second and first quarters.

BALANCE SHEET

The Company maintains a robust balance sheet with the following balances at June 30, 2021:

Total assets of $12.8 billion.

Debt balance of $5.5 billion, with an average maturity of 4.5 years, an average interest rate of 3.0%, and no maturities until 2023.

The Company entered into a distribution agreement with J. P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., BTIG, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC on May 6, 2021 by which the Company may issue and sell, from time to time, shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $600 million. The shares can be offered and sold through sales agents in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market” offerings at then-current market prices. The Company is not obligated to sell any shares. During the second quarter, the Company issued 7.8 million shares at an average price of approximately $18 per share for net proceeds of $138 million. There is $460 million of remaining issuance capacity available under the program.

2021 OUTLOOK

Given the global economic uncertainty COVID-19 has created for the travel, airline, lodging and tourism and event industries, among others, the Company cannot provide guidance for its operations or fully estimate the effect of COVID-19 or its variants and the current U.S. vaccination deployment on its operations.

The Company believes that recovery within the lodging industry will be driven by the strength of the economy, increased consumer confidence that the risks associated with travelling and contracting COVID-19 have been significantly reduced through vaccine deployment and the return of business and group customers.

While the Company is not providing guidance on operations at this time, it estimates that for full year 2021, interest expense and corporate and other expenses will be in the following ranges (in millions):

Full Year 2021 Low-end of

range High-end of

range Interest expense $ 171 $ 177 Corporate and other expenses 98 100

The Company does not intend to provide further guidance updates unless deemed appropriate.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 79 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 47,600 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Four Seasons, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements include forecast results and are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel or the size of gatherings; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates, business investment and consumer discretionary spending; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in U.S. markets where we own hotels and a worsening of economic conditions or low levels of economic growth in these markets; the effects of steps we and our hotel managers take to reduce operating costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; other changes (apart from the COVID-19 pandemic) in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters and weather that will affect occupancy rates at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; the impact of geopolitical developments outside the U.S. on lodging demand; volatility in global financial and credit markets; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks and limitations in our operating flexibility associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with our relationships with property managers and joint venture partners; our ability to maintain our properties in a first-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the effects of hotel renovations on our hotel occupancy and financial results; our ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; risks associated with our ability to complete acquisitions and develop new properties and the risks that acquisitions and new developments may not perform in accordance with our expectations; our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for us to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board’s decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to make special dividends; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of August 3, 2021 and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., herein referred to as “we,” “Host Inc.,” or the “Company,” is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns hotel properties. We conduct our operations as an umbrella partnership REIT through an operating partnership, Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host LP”), of which we are the sole general partner. When distinguishing between Host Inc. and Host LP, the primary difference is approximately 1% of the partnership interests in Host LP held by outside partners as of June 30, 2021, which is non-controlling interests in Host LP in our consolidated balance sheets and is included in net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in our consolidated statements of operations. Readers are encouraged to find further detail regarding our organizational structure in our annual report on Form 10-K.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in millions, except shares and per share amounts)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 10,071 $ 9,416 Right-of-use assets 594 597 Due from managers 55 22 Advances to and investments in affiliates 58 21 Furniture, fixtures and equipment replacement fund 139 139 Other 442 360 Cash and cash equivalents 1,450 2,335 Total assets $ 12,809 $ 12,890 LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Debt (1) Senior notes $ 3,067 $ 3,065 Credit facility, including the term loans of $996 and $997, respectively 2,470 2,471 Other debt 5 5 Total debt 5,542 5,541 Lease liabilities 607 610 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 80 71 Due to managers 50 64 Other 168 170 Total liabilities 6,447 6,456 Redeemable non-controlling interests - Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. 125 108 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $.01, 1,050 million shares authorized, 713.9 million shares and 705.4 million shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,688 7,568 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71 ) (74 ) Deficit (1,392 ) (1,180 ) Total equity of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stockholders 6,232 6,321 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests—other consolidated partnerships 5 5 Total equity 6,237 6,326 Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and equity $ 12,809 $ 12,890 ___________

(1) Please see our Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Information for more detail on our debt balances and financial covenant ratios under our credit facility and senior notes indentures.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Rooms $ 423 $ 61 $ 680 $ 687 Food and beverage 137 11 214 341 Other 89 31 154 127 Total revenues 649 103 1,048 1,155 Expenses Rooms . 109 43 174 230 Food and beverage 105 39 167 284 Other departmental and support expenses 209 113 369 432 Management fees 21 (2 ) 32 28 Other property-level expenses 79 70 157 163 Depreciation and amortization 169 168 334 332 Corporate and other expenses(1) 25 25 49 50 Total operating costs and expenses 717 456 1,282 1,519 Operating loss (68 ) (353 ) (234 ) (364 ) Interest income — 1 1 7 Interest expense (43 ) (40 ) (85 ) (77 ) Other gains 3 15 2 13 Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates(2) 25 (25 ) 34 (21 ) Loss before income taxes (83 ) (402 ) (282 ) (442 ) Benefit for income taxes(3) 22 46 68 83 Net loss (61 ) (356 ) (214 ) (359 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1 4 2 4 Net loss attributable to Host Inc. $ (60 ) $ (352 ) $ (212 ) $ (355 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (.09 ) $ (.50 ) $ (.30 ) $ (.50 ) ___________

(1) Corporate and other expenses include the following items:

Quarter ended

June 30, Year-to-date ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 General and administrative costs $ 20 $ 21 $ 40 $ 43 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5 4 9 7 Total $ 25 $ 25 $ 49 $ 50

(2) Equity in earnings of affiliates for the second quarter and year-to-date 2021 primarily represents unrealized gains in our investment in Fifth Wall Ventures, L.P.

(3) We recorded an income tax benefit in first and second quarter of 2021 and each quarter in 2020 to reflect net operating losses incurred that, as a result of legislation enacted by the CARES Act, may be carried back up to five years in order to procure a refund of U.S. federal corporate income taxes previously paid. Any net operating loss not carried back pursuant to these rules may be carried forward indefinitely, subject to an annual limit on the use thereof of 80% of annual taxable income. We expect to generate additional net operating losses in 2021 and will evaluate whether to record an income tax benefit for all or a portion of such net operating loss during and throughout 2021.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (61 ) $ (356 ) $ (214 ) $ (359 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1 4 2 4 Net loss attributable to Host Inc. $ (60 ) $ (352 ) $ (212 ) $ (355 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 707.6 705.1 706.6 706.7 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 707.6 705.1 706.6 706.7 Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (.09 ) $ (.50 ) $ (.30 ) $ (.50 ) ___________

(1) Dilutive securities may include shares granted under comprehensive stock plans, preferred operating partnership units (“OP Units”) held by minority partners and other non-controlling interests that have the option to convert their limited partnership interests to common OP Units. No effect is shown for any securities that were anti-dilutive for the period.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels (1)(2)

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) by Location in Constant US$ Compared to 2020

As of June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Miami 3 1,276 $ 496.88 61.3 % $ 304.64 $ 469.79 $ 276.13 8.3 % $ 22.86 $ 39.35 1,232.6 % 1,093.9 % Jacksonville 1 446 559.42 68.9 385.55 730.42 469.00 28.1 131.95 219.50 192.2 232.8 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,842 404.15 66.5 268.58 506.14 278.24 17.7 49.11 102.21 446.9 395.2 Maui/Oahu 4 2,006 457.70 78.5 359.35 543.98 75.47 3.7 2.77 8.23 12,890.4 6,510.8 Phoenix 4 1,822 311.33 61.6 191.85 382.50 185.02 6.8 12.58 53.48 1,425.5 615.2 Orlando 2 2,448 427.88 27.0 115.67 204.69 N/M 0.0 N/M 19.13 N/M 970.1 Houston 4 1,716 141.99 61.3 87.08 117.76 112.05 13.9 15.63 20.43 457.1 476.3 Los Angeles/ Orange County 5 2,119 171.25 63.5 108.66 147.12 206.66 8.1 16.84 23.12 545.4 536.3 Philadelphia 2 810 160.86 59.6 95.82 147.30 120.32 10.6 12.75 15.74 651.3 835.7 Atlanta 4 1,682 172.58 49.5 85.50 115.83 138.09 9.6 13.23 18.55 546.4 524.5 Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 152.55 40.4 61.69 68.15 221.94 4.6 10.14 10.76 508.2 533.1 San Diego 3 3,288 194.88 46.0 89.63 134.93 181.47 2.5 4.57 17.07 1,859.2 690.6 Northern Virginia 3 1,252 157.97 42.4 67.01 101.80 129.21 7.9 10.20 15.45 557.1 558.8 San Antonio/Austin 3 1,960 162.93 43.6 70.96 101.33 135.64 6.3 8.49 12.80 736.1 691.9 New York 3 4,261 172.42 32.6 56.16 63.98 134.19 30.2 40.47 43.18 38.8 48.2 Denver 3 1,340 133.42 43.3 57.76 74.07 112.47 7.9 8.87 10.96 551.3 575.6 New Orleans 1 1,333 125.59 44.8 56.27 77.37 N/M 0.0 0.29 1.94 19,219.2 3,881.3 Chicago 4 1,816 149.79 33.2 49.78 59.22 110.04 9.8 10.82 13.03 360.1 354.4 San Francisco/San Jose 7 4,529 145.03 30.8 44.69 59.49 175.74 4.2 7.43 14.51 501.2 309.9 Seattle 2 1,315 166.90 22.2 37.13 45.54 196.68 1.1 2.26 5.68 1,545.2 702.3 Boston 3 2,715 145.54 20.4 29.70 38.73 N/M 0.2 0.28 2.05 10,627.5 1,791.4 Other 6 2,509 145.72 40.7 59.29 78.10 109.28 13.5 14.77 18.40 301.3 324.5 Domestic 77 45,723 234.48 43.8 102.71 157.19 165.12 8.7 14.41 24.20 612.6 549.6 International 5 1,499 66.34 19.2 12.75 19.99 62.96 8.4 5.29 13.43 141.2 48.9 All Locations -Constant US$ 82 47,222 232.10 43.0 99.86 152.84 161.98 8.7 14.12 23.86 607.0 540.7

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) in Nominal US$ Compared to 2020

As of June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2020 No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR International 5 1,499 $ 66.34 19.2 % $ 12.75 $ 19.99 $ 59.79 8.4 % $ 5.02 $ 12.44 154.0 % 60.7 % Domestic 77 45,723 234.48 43.8 102.71 157.19 165.12 8.7 14.41 24.20 612.6 549.6 All Locations 82 47,222 232.10 43.0 99.86 152.84 161.89 8.7 14.11 23.83 607.5 541.5

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels (1)(2) (cont.)

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) by Location in Constant US$ Compared to 2019

As of June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Miami 3 1,276 $ 496.88 61.3 % $ 304.64 $ 469.79 $ 299.54 80.6 % $ 241.56 $ 390.25 26.1 % 20.4 % Jacksonville 1 446 559.42 68.9 385.55 730.42 414.11 84.1 348.40 753.61 10.7 (3.1 ) Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,842 404.15 66.5 268.58 506.14 313.53 73.9 231.56 496.76 16.0 1.9 Maui/Oahu 4 2,006 457.70 78.5 359.35 543.98 384.31 92.3 354.62 577.55 1.3 (5.8 ) Phoenix 4 1,822 311.33 61.6 191.85 382.50 277.88 74.6 207.40 488.38 (7.5 ) (21.7 ) Orlando 2 2,448 427.88 27.0 115.67 204.69 280.14 72.2 202.14 411.47 (42.8 ) (50.3 ) Houston 4 1,716 141.99 61.3 87.08 117.76 181.69 74.6 135.49 193.31 (35.7 ) (39.1 ) Los Angeles/ Orange County 5 2,119 171.25 63.5 108.66 147.12 220.32 87.0 191.79 286.02 (43.3 ) (48.6 ) Philadelphia 2 810 160.86 59.6 95.82 147.30 247.35 89.7 221.94 366.74 (56.8 ) (59.8 ) Atlanta 4 1,682 172.58 49.5 85.50 115.83 188.81 76.7 144.87 232.21 (41.0 ) (50.1 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 152.55 40.4 61.69 68.15 278.76 91.5 255.04 367.23 (75.8 ) (81.4 ) San Diego 3 3,288 194.88 46.0 89.63 134.93 257.34 83.0 213.66 394.65 (58.1 ) (65.8 ) Northern Virginia 3 1,252 157.97 42.4 67.01 101.80 214.09 77.9 166.82 280.83 (59.8 ) (63.8 ) San Antonio/Austin 3 1,960 162.93 43.6 70.96 101.33 196.21 78.9 154.89 235.22 (54.2 ) (56.9 ) New York 3 4,261 172.42 32.6 56.16 63.98 292.59 84.9 248.42 378.93 (77.4 ) (83.1 ) Denver 3 1,340 133.42 43.3 57.76 74.07 176.07 79.4 139.88 210.69 (58.7 ) (64.8 ) New Orleans 1 1,333 125.59 44.8 56.27 77.37 196.98 81.0 159.65 233.90 (64.8 ) (66.9 ) Chicago 4 1,816 149.79 33.2 49.78 59.22 237.05 82.5 195.46 278.10 (74.5 ) (78.7 ) San Francisco/San Jose 7 4,529 145.03 30.8 44.69 59.49 267.87 82.7 221.55 313.95 (79.8 ) (81.1 ) Seattle 2 1,315 166.90 22.2 37.13 45.54 234.35 85.1 199.47 271.52 (81.4 ) (83.2 ) Boston 3 2,715 145.54 20.4 29.70 38.73 272.01 87.8 238.87 324.76 (87.6 ) (88.1 ) Other 6 2,509 145.72 40.7 59.29 78.10 175.50 83.0 145.69 207.76 (59.3 ) (62.4 ) Domestic 77 45,723 234.48 43.8 102.71 157.19 256.49 82.5 211.49 341.16 (51.4 ) (53.9 ) International 5 1,499 66.34 19.2 12.75 19.99 143.72 69.7 100.16 154.14 (87.3 ) (87.0 ) All Locations - Constant US$ 82 47,222 232.10 43.0 99.86 152.84 253.44 82.0 207.94 335.20 (52.0 ) (54.4 )

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) in Nominal US$ Compared to 2019

As of June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2019 No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR International 5 1,499 $ 66.34 19.2 % $ 12.75 $ 19.99 $ 158.97 69.7 % $ 110.79 $ 169.04 (88.5 )% (88.2 )% Domestic 77 45,723 234.48 43.8 102.71 157.19 256.49 82.5 211.49 341.16 (51.4 ) (53.9 ) All Locations 82 47,222 232.10 43.0 99.86 152.84 253.85 82.0 208.28 335.67 (52.1 ) (54.5 )

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels (1)(2) (cont.)

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) by Location in Constant US$ Compared to 2020

As of June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2020 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Miami 3 1,276 $ 525.00 58.5 % $ 306.95 $ 470.12 $ 425.83 39.6 % $ 168.56 $ 268.97 82.1 % 74.8 % Jacksonville 1 446 534.27 52.3 279.35 539.18 398.29 42.6 169.62 342.83 64.7 57.3 Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,842 455.98 59.7 272.11 497.88 400.35 44.2 177.03 375.72 53.7 32.5 Maui/Oahu 4 2,006 440.07 59.4 261.61 401.86 451.32 39.1 176.41 268.10 48.3 49.9 Phoenix 4 1,822 330.65 55.8 184.62 359.23 352.56 37.0 130.34 303.21 41.6 18.5 Orlando 2 2,448 454.91 22.2 101.17 180.02 337.30 28.8 97.01 208.69 4.3 (13.7 ) Houston 4 1,716 134.73 56.1 75.63 102.44 163.52 37.6 61.51 91.53 23.0 11.9 Los Angeles/ Orange County 5 2,119 167.63 44.0 73.73 98.96 212.33 37.8 80.18 119.42 (8.0 ) (17.1 ) Philadelphia 2 810 151.04 48.3 72.98 108.91 165.99 36.7 60.90 98.18 19.8 10.9 Atlanta 4 1,682 165.27 43.6 72.11 95.56 185.37 36.3 67.36 107.33 7.1 (11.0 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 152.25 44.9 68.30 73.29 229.66 29.3 67.21 97.24 1.6 (24.6 ) San Diego 3 3,288 184.52 31.6 58.33 91.91 241.83 31.8 77.01 154.12 (24.3 ) (40.4 ) Northern Virginia 3 1,252 154.95 36.0 55.79 82.65 196.57 30.3 59.55 98.07 (6.3 ) (15.7 ) San Antonio/Austin 3 1,960 148.39 37.6 55.74 79.40 189.54 27.0 51.17 84.93 8.9 (6.5 ) New York 3 4,261 162.82 24.3 39.56 46.67 190.39 43.1 82.11 120.16 (51.8 ) (61.2 ) Denver 3 1,340 127.52 30.3 38.66 49.03 154.85 29.0 44.89 68.03 (13.9 ) (27.9 ) New Orleans 1 1,333 121.54 29.1 35.40 52.52 202.76 32.6 66.19 99.87 (46.5 ) (47.4 ) Chicago 4 1,816 138.56 24.7 34.28 41.10 136.92 28.7 39.26 54.32 (12.7 ) (24.3 ) San Francisco/San Jose 7 4,529 142.47 22.1 31.47 41.73 287.40 31.8 91.26 134.44 (65.5 ) (69.0 ) Seattle 2 1,315 162.69 14.8 24.06 30.12 193.49 27.6 53.38 77.51 (54.9 ) (61.1 ) Boston 3 2,715 137.77 14.2 19.61 25.51 176.94 26.6 47.06 71.97 (58.3 ) (64.6 ) Other 6 2,509 141.77 34.0 48.19 63.11 155.53 35.4 55.07 76.39 (12.5 ) (17.4 ) Domestic 77 45,723 238.03 35.5 84.58 130.40 247.59 33.9 84.03 141.69 0.7 (8.0 ) International 5 1,499 75.57 16.1 12.19 17.74 123.88 30.9 38.23 58.74 (68.1 ) (69.8 ) All Locations - Constant US$ 82 47,222 235.65 34.9 82.28 126.83 244.00 33.8 82.57 139.05 (0.3 ) (8.8 )

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) in Nominal US$ Compared to 2020

As of June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2020 No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR International 5 1,499 $ 75.57 16.1 % $ 12.19 $ 17.74 $ 127.54 30.9 % $ 39.36 $ 59.43 (69.0 )% (70.2 )% Domestic 77 45,723 238.03 35.5 84.58 130.40 247.59 33.9 84.03 141.69 0.7 (8.0 ) All Locations 82 47,222 235.65 34.9 82.28 126.83 244.10 33.8 82.61 139.07 (0.4 ) (8.8 )

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Hotel Operating Data for Consolidated Hotels (1)(2) (cont.)

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) by Location in Constant US$ Compared to 2019

As of June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2019 Location No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR Miami 3 1,276 $ 525.00 58.5 % $ 306.95 $ 470.12 $ 355.53 83.2 % $ 295.96 $ 455.82 3.7 % 3.1 % Jacksonville 1 446 534.27 52.3 279.35 539.18 391.86 81.4 318.88 722.04 (12.4 ) (25.3 ) Florida Gulf Coast 5 1,842 455.98 59.7 272.11 497.88 379.76 78.4 297.90 612.66 (8.7 ) (18.7 ) Maui/Oahu 4 2,006 440.07 59.4 261.61 401.86 410.35 90.6 371.89 589.24 (29.7 ) (31.8 ) Phoenix 4 1,822 330.65 55.8 184.62 359.23 327.86 78.6 257.82 566.03 (28.4 ) (36.5 ) Orlando 2 2,448 454.91 22.2 101.17 180.02 299.99 75.6 226.78 461.20 (55.4 ) (61.0 ) Houston 4 1,716 134.73 56.1 75.63 102.44 182.15 75.2 136.92 197.16 (44.8 ) (48.0 ) Los Angeles/ Orange County 5 2,119 167.63 44.0 73.73 98.96 220.13 85.8 188.88 282.74 (61.0 ) (65.0 ) Philadelphia 2 810 151.04 48.3 72.98 108.91 220.90 83.9 185.41 304.83 (60.6 ) (64.3 ) Atlanta 4 1,682 165.27 43.6 72.11 95.56 208.09 76.7 159.65 252.43 (54.8 ) (62.1 ) Washington, D.C. (CBD) 5 3,238 152.25 44.9 68.30 73.29 265.11 82.5 218.62 312.73 (68.8 ) (76.6 ) San Diego 3 3,288 184.52 31.6 58.33 91.91 255.23 80.0 204.18 372.23 (71.4 ) (75.3 ) Northern Virginia 3 1,252 154.95 36.0 55.79 82.65 212.31 71.8 152.53 260.36 (63.4 ) (68.3 ) San Antonio/Austin 3 1,960 148.39 37.6 55.74 79.40 202.10 79.1 159.76 247.59 (65.1 ) (67.9 ) New York 3 4,261 162.82 24.3 39.56 46.67 266.94 78.5 209.56 323.62 (81.1 ) (85.6 ) Denver 3 1,340 127.52 30.3 38.66 49.03 169.71 72.1 122.41 184.62 (68.4 ) (73.4 ) New Orleans 1 1,333 121.54 29.1 35.40 52.52 203.37 81.3 165.38 241.84 (78.6 ) (78.3 ) Chicago 4 1,816 138.56 24.7 34.28 41.10 199.76 71.5 142.77 203.93 (76.0 ) (79.8 ) San Francisco/San Jose 7 4,529 142.47 22.1 31.47 41.73 286.10 80.0 228.99 322.35 (86.3 ) (87.1 ) Seattle 2 1,315 162.69 14.8 24.06 30.12 215.31 81.3 174.95 237.90 (86.2 ) (87.3 ) Boston 3 2,715 137.77 14.2 19.61 25.51 236.19 78.6 185.74 260.95 (89.4 ) (90.2 ) Other 6 2,509 141.77 34.0 48.19 63.11 172.13 78.1 134.38 191.51 (64.1 ) (67.0 ) Domestic 77 45,723 238.03 35.5 84.58 130.40 259.49 79.4 205.91 334.09 (58.9 ) (61.0 ) International 5 1,499 75.57 16.1 12.19 17.74 139.27 68.7 95.64 143.57 (87.3 ) (87.6 ) All Locations - Constant US$ 82 47,222 235.65 34.9 82.28 126.83 256.16 79.0 202.39 328.02 (59.3 ) (61.3 )

All Owned Hotels (pro forma) in Nominal US$ Compared to 2019

As of June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2019 No. of

Properties No. of

Rooms Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Average

Room Rate Average

Occupancy

Percentage RevPAR Total RevPAR Percent

Change in

RevPAR Percent

Change in

Total RevPAR International 5 1,499 $ 75.57 16.1 % $ 12.19 $ 17.74 $ 151.58 68.7 % $ 104.09 $ 155.00 (88.3 )% (88.6 )% Domestic 77 45,723 238.03 35.5 84.58 130.40 259.49 79.4 205.91 334.09 (58.9 ) (61.0 ) All Locations 82 47,222 235.65 34.9 82.28 126.83 256.50 79.0 202.66 328.38 (59.4 ) (61.4 )

(1) To facilitate a quarter-to-quarter comparison of our operations, we typically present certain operating statistics and operating results for the periods included in this presentation on a comparable hotel basis. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on operations there is little comparability between periods. For this reason, we temporarily are suspending our comparable hotel presentation and instead present hotel operating results for all consolidated hotels and, to facilitate comparisons between periods, we are presenting results on a pro forma basis including the following adjustments: (1) operating results are presented for all consolidated properties owned as of June 30, 2021 but do not include the results of operations for properties sold through the reporting date; and (2) operating results for acquisitions as of June 30, 2021 are reflected for full calendar years, to include results for periods prior to our ownership. For these hotels, since the year-over-year comparison includes periods prior to our ownership, the changes will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. See the Notes to Financial Information – All Owned Hotel Pro Forma Operating Statistics and Results for further information on these pro forma statistics and – Constant US$ and Nominal US$ for a discussion on constant US$ presentation. Nominal US$ results include the effect of currency fluctuations, consistent with our financial statement presentation. The AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021. Therefore, there were no operations for the hotel prior to January 2021 and no adjustments were made for pro forma results of the hotel for periods prior to its opening. CBD of a location refers to the central business district.

(2) Hotel RevPAR is calculated as room revenues divided by the available room nights. Hotel Total RevPAR is calculated by dividing the sum of rooms, food and beverage and other revenues by the available room nights.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of All Owned Hotel Pro Forma Results (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)

Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Number of hotels 82 81 81 82 81 81 Number of rooms 47,222 47,057 47,057 47,222 47,057 47,057 Change in hotel Total RevPAR - Constant US$ 540.7 % — — (8.8 )% — — Nominal US$ 541.5 % — — (8.8 )% — — Change in hotel RevPAR - Constant US$ 607.0 % — — (0.3 )% — — Nominal US$ 607.5 % — — (0.4 )% — — Operating profit (loss) margin (2) (10.5 )% (342.7 )% 18.9 % (22.3 )% (31.5 )% 17.3 % All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA margin (2) 19.1 % (165.4 )% 31.5 % 13.9 % 1.5 % 30.8 % Food and beverage profit margin (2) 23.4 % (254.5 )% 35.4 % 22.0 % 16.7 % 34.8 % All Owned Hotel Pro Forma food and beverage profit margin (2) 23.0 % (263.6 )% 35.4 % 21.5 % 17.2 % 35.1 % Net income (loss) $ (61 ) $ (356 ) $ 290 $ (214 ) $ (359 ) $ 479 Depreciation and amortization 169 168 166 334 332 336 Interest expense 43 40 43 85 77 86 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (22 ) (46 ) 16 (68 ) (83 ) 18 Gain on sale of property and corporate level income/expense (3 ) 34 (44 ) 12 51 (33 ) Severance expense (reversal) at hotel properties (1 ) 1 — (3 ) 1 — Pro forma adjustments (3) 1 (13 ) (17 ) 5 (1 ) (25 ) All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA $ 126 $ (172 ) $ 454 $ 151 $ 18 $ 861

Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2020 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Severance

at hotel

properties Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) GAAP

Results Severance

at hotel

properties Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) Revenues Room $ 423 $ — $ 7 $ — $ 430 $ 61 $ — $ (1 ) $ — $ 60 Food and beverage 137 — 2 — 139 11 — — — 11 Other 89 — 1 — 90 31 — 2 — 33 Total revenues 649 — 10 — 659 103 — 1 — 104 Expenses Room 109 — 2 — 111 43 — 1 — 44 Food and beverage 105 — 2 — 107 39 — 1 — 40 Other 309 1 5 — 315 181 (1 ) 12 — 192 Depreciation and amortization 169 — — (169 ) — 168 — — (168 ) — Corporate and other expenses 25 — — (25 ) — 25 — — (25 ) — Total expenses 717 1 9 (194 ) 533 456 (1 ) 14 (193 ) 276 Operating Profit - All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA $ (68 ) $ (1 ) $ 1 $ 194 $ 126 $ (353 ) $ 1 $ (13 ) $ 193 $ (172 )

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of All Owned Hotel Pro Forma Results (1) (cont.)

(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)

Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2019 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Severance

at hotel

properties Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) GAAP

Results Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) Revenues Room $ 423 $ — $ 7 $ — $ 430 $ 931 $ (39 ) $ — $ 892 Food and beverage 137 — 2 — 139 449 (6 ) — 443 Other 89 — 1 — 90 103 1 — 104 Total revenues 649 — 10 — 659 1,483 (44 ) — 1,439 Expenses Room 109 — 2 — 111 226 (9 ) — 217 Food and beverage 105 — 2 — 107 290 (4 ) — 286 Other 309 1 5 — 315 496 (14 ) — 482 Depreciation and amortization 169 — — (169 ) — 166 — (166 ) — Corporate and other expenses 25 — — (25 ) — 25 — (25 ) — Total expenses 717 1 9 (194 ) 533 1,203 (27 ) (191 ) 985 Operating Profit - All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA(4) $ (68 ) $ (1 ) $ 1 $ 194 $ 126 $ 280 $ (17 ) $ 191 $ 454

Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2020 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Severance

at hotel

properties Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma Results (4) GAAP

Results Severance

at hotel

properties Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) Revenues Room $ 680 $ — $ 23 $ — $ 703 $ 687 $ — $ 21 $ — $ 708 Food and beverage 214 — 9 — 223 341 — 13 — 354 Other 154 — 8 — 162 127 — 7 — 134 Total revenues 1,048 — 40 — 1,088 1,155 — 41 — 1,196 Expenses Room 174 — 5 — 179 230 — 5 — 235 Food and beverage 167 — 8 — 175 284 — 9 — 293 Other 558 3 22 — 583 623 (1 ) 28 — 650 Depreciation and amortization 334 — — (334 ) — 332 — — (332 ) — Corporate and other expenses 49 — — (49 ) — 50 — — (50 ) — Total expenses 1,282 3 35 (383 ) 937 1,519 (1 ) 42 (382 ) 1,178 Operating Profit - All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA(4) $ (234 ) $ (3 ) $ 5 $ 383 $ 151 $ (364 ) $ 1 $ (1 ) $ 382 $ 18

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Schedule of All Owned Hotel Pro Forma Results (1) (cont.)

(unaudited, in millions, except hotel statistics)

Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 Year-to-date ended June 30, 2019 Adjustments Adjustments GAAP

Results Severance

at hotel

properties Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) GAAP

Results Pro forma

adjustments (3) Depreciation

and

corporate

level items All Owned

Hotel Pro

Forma

Results (4) Revenues Room $ 680 $ — $ 23 $ — $ 703 $ 1,788 $ (62 ) $ — $ 1,726 Food and beverage 214 — 9 — 223 882 (11 ) — 871 Other 154 — 8 — 162 203 — — 203 Total revenues 1,048 — 40 — 1,088 2,873 (73 ) — 2,800 Expenses Room 174 — 5 — 179 443 (17 ) — 426 Food and beverage 167 — 8 — 175 575 (10 ) — 565 Other 558 3 22 — 583 969 (21 ) — 948 Depreciation and amortization 334 — — (334 ) — 336 — (336 ) — Corporate and other expenses 49 — — (49 ) — 54 — (54 ) — Total expenses 1,282 3 35 (383 ) 937 2,377 (48 ) (390 ) 1,939 Operating Profit - All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA(4) $ (234 ) $ (3 ) $ 5 $ 383 $ 151 $ 496 $ (25 ) $ 390 $ 861 ___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for a discussion of non-GAAP measures and the calculation of all owned hotel pro forma results, including the limitations on their use.

(2) Profit margins are calculated by dividing the applicable operating profit by the related revenue amount. GAAP profit margins are calculated using amounts presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations. Hotel margins are calculated using amounts presented in the above tables.

(3) Pro forma adjustments represent the following items: (i) the elimination of results of operations of our sold hotels, which operations are included in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations as continuing operations and (ii) the addition of results for periods prior to our ownership for hotels acquired as of June 30, 2021. All Owned Hotel Pro Forma results also includes the results of our leased office buildings and other non-hotel revenue and expense items.

(4) All Owned Hotel Pro Forma EBITDA excludes the Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo Curio Collection and the luxury downtown Houston hotel, as they were acquired subsequent to quarter end. Additionally, the AC Hotel Scottsdale North is a new development hotel that opened in January 2021. Therefore, there were no operations for the hotel prior to January 2021 and no adjustments made for pro forma results of the hotel for periods prior to its opening.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (1)

(unaudited, in millions)

Quarter ended June 30, Year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (61 ) $ (356 ) $ (214 ) $ (359 ) Interest expense 43 40 85 77 Depreciation and amortization 169 168 334 332 Income taxes (22 ) (46 ) (68 ) (83 ) EBITDA 129 (194 ) 137 (33 ) Gain on dispositions — (1 ) — — Equity investment adjustments: Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (25 ) 25 (34 ) 21 Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments(2) 7 (20 ) 13 (14 ) EBITDAre 111 (190 ) 116 (26 ) Adjustments to EBITDAre: Severance expense (reversal) at hotel properties (1 ) 1 (3 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 110 $ (189 ) $ 113 $ (25 ) ___________

(1) See the Notes to Financial Information for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pro rata EBITDAre of equity investments and pro rata FFO of equity investments for the quarter and year-to-date ended June 30, 2021 include a realized gain of approximately $3 million related to equity securities held by one of our unconsolidated partnerships, Fifth Wall Ventures, L.P. Unrealized gains of our unconsolidated investments are not recognized in our EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, NAREIT FFO or Adjusted FFO until they have been realized by the unconsolidated partnership.

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share to

NAREIT and Adjusted Funds From Operations per Diluted Share (1)

(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)