DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2021 results Monday August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 3, 2021 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) (the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday August 9, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday August 10, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter.

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 646 741 3167 within the United States, +47 21 56 30 15 within Norway and +44 (0) 207 192 8338 for international callers. The confirmation code is “9862427”.

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/si5fhfd2 and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 17, 2021 at 19:00 CET. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, +47 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 333 300 9785 for international callers and enter “9862427” as the confirmation code.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.
DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

Contact:
Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO
Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935
Email: lch@dhtankers.com

 





