DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2021 results Monday August 9, 2021

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Tuesday August 10, 2021 to discuss the results for the quarter.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 3 , 202 1 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) (the “ Company ”) will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday August 9, 2021.

The conference call may be accessed by calling +1 646 741 3167 within the United States, +47 21 56 30 15 within Norway and +44 (0) 207 192 8338 for international callers. The confirmation code is “9862427”.

The webcast which will include a slide presentation will be available on the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/si5fhfd2 and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at http://www.dhtankers.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until August 17, 2021 at 19:00 CET. To access the replay, dial +1 917 677 7532 within the United States, +47 21 03 42 35 within Norway or +44 (0) 333 300 9785 for international callers and enter “9862427” as the confirmation code.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment.

