ErosSTX Files an Extension for its Fiscal 2021 Annual Report; Provides Debt Restructuring Update

Form 12b-25 On July 30, 2020, a subsidiary of Eros STX (formerly known as Eros International Plc) merged with and into STX Filmworks, Inc. (“STX”), with STX surviving as an indirect and wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Merger”). The Merger was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method of accounting under the provisions of ASC 805, with STX as the accounting acquirer of the Company.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC regarding an extension of the filing deadline for the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal 2021 (ended March 31, 2021), which was originally due on August 2, 2021 (within four months of the end of the fiscal year). The Form 12b-25 filing automatically grants the Company a 15-day extension to file its Annual Report on or before August 17, 2021. In addition, the Company is providing an update on its debt restructuring.

The Form 12b-25 states that the Company is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 by the August 2, 2021 due date, without unreasonable effort or expense, primarily because the Company’s Audit Committee is currently conducting a formal internal review of certain accounting practices and internal controls related to its Eros subsidiaries. Significant revenue from these subsidiaries may not have been appropriately recognized during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Further, a significant portion of the receivables associated with such revenue was valued at zero for the six months ended September 30, 2020, as part of the Company’s preliminary purchase price allocation for the Merger transaction, as reflected in the Form 6-K furnished by the Company on March 31, 2021 (the “Form 6-K”). The Audit Committee has not yet completed the internal review.

Even though the internal review has not been completed, the Company currently expects that substantially all of the intangible assets and goodwill reflected in the Form 6-K are likely to be impaired and that one or more material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting are likely to be reported. The Company cannot determine at this time when it will conclude the remaining work necessary to complete the preparation of the financial statements and assessment of its internal controls over financial reporting.