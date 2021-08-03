checkAd

CVG Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Quarterly Sales of $257.9 million, EPS $0.16, Adjusted EPS $0.33

Estimated $129 million of Net New Annualized Business Secured Year to Date

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights (Compared with prior-year period, where comparisons are noted)

  • Revenue of $257.9 million, up 103.3% and up sequentially 5.2% from the record Q1 2021 revenue. The increase year over year is primarily driven by a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020 comparable, new business wins in Warehouse Automation and demand growth in North American OEM truck.
  • Operating Income of $16.3 million, up $26.8 million primarily due to a very weak Covid-impacted Q2 2020 comparable and higher sales volume in Q2 2021.
  • Adjusted operating income of $16.6 million, up $20.2 million due to higher sales volume and an improved cost structure driven by 2020 restructuring actions.
  • Net income of $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. Excluding debt refinancing and other costs, adjusted net income was $10.7 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, an increase of $0.57 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million, up $20.4 million due to higher sales volumes when compared to a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020 comparable, lower costs and improved sales mix.
  • Warehouse automation revenues grew to $52.3 million, representing 20.3% of consolidated sales in Q2 2021.
  • Estimated $129.0 million of net new annualized business secured year to date, driven by electric vehicle platform wins as well as wins in warehouse automation, recreation and specialty vehicle markets.
  • During the quarter, the Company refinanced its debt with a new bank group with a flexible design that enables us to have up to $200 million of borrowing capacity and reduction of interest expense by $3.1 million per quarter, on a full quarter basis. This is a major milestone in our business transformation program.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, said, “Our results are continuing confirmation that our strategic initiatives to transform CVG into a secular growth business are taking hold. We are diversifying our customer base and expanding our end market coverage to mitigate cyclicality as we strive to transform CVG into a secular growth business. This transformation is being driven by Warehouse Automation which delivered 25% sequential growth and now represents 20% of total Company sales in the second quarter. We are also having strong success winning new business in the Electric Vehicle sector with multiple new wins and new products in the quarter across our business portfolio in this important end market. Currently, we are working with 25 electric vehicle OEM’s on 52 opportunities and believe we are well positioned for the transition in to electric vehicles away from internal combustion engine vehicles. Year to date, we have achieved approximately $129.0 million of net new annualized business awards; a majority of which are in the EV sector and, we believe, provides visibility for future revenue growth.”

Chris Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "While we continued to deliver record results in the second quarter, we also remained focused on driving financial flexibility and improved operational gains. During the quarter, we refinanced our debt which saved us $2.5 million compared to the prior year period and will provide $3.1 million of interest savings, on a full quarter basis. This refinancing also provides flexibility to invest in our strong sales growth and new business opportunities. Our margins will remain a focus in the second half of the year as we continue to implement actions such as material substitutions, increased supplier communications and production schedule adjustments to overcome material and labor shortages and commodity cost pressures we are experiencing.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

  Second Quarter        
  2021   2020   $ Change   % Change
Revenues $ 257.9     $ 126.9       $ 131.0     103.3 %
Gross profit $ 34.4     $ 6.5       $ 27.9     429.2 %
Gross margin 13.3 %   5.1   %        
Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 34.4     $ 8.5       $ 25.9     304.7 %
Adjusted gross margin 1 13.3 %   6.7   %        
Operating income (loss) $ 16.3     $ (10.5 )     $ 26.8     NM 2
Operating margin 6.3 %   (8.3 ) %        
Adjusted operating income (loss) 1 $ 16.6     $ (3.6 )     $ 20.2     NM 2
Adjusted operating margin 1 6.4 %   (2.8 ) %        
Net income (loss) $ 5.1     $ (12.5 )     $ 17.6     NM 2
Adjusted net income (loss) 1 $ 10.7     $ (7.3 )     $ 18.0     NM 2
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.16     $ (0.40 )     $ 0.56     NM 2
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share, diluted 1 $ 0.33     $ (0.24 )     $ 0.57     NM 2
Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 21.6     $ 1.2       $ 20.4     1700.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 8.4 %   1.0   %        
1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation        
2 Not meaningful        

Consolidated Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Second quarter 2021 revenues were $257.9 million compared to $126.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 103.3%. The increase in revenues is primarily driven by a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020 comparable, new business wins in Warehouse Automation and demand growth in North American OEM truck. Foreign currency translation also favorably impacted second quarter of 2021 revenues by $6.8 million, or by 5.4%.
  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $16.3 million compared to an operating loss of $10.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income is primarily attributable to higher sales volume and an improved cost structure. The second quarter of 2021 adjusted operating income was $16.6 million, excluding special charges.
  • Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.8 million and $5.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The decrease in interest was primarily the result of the refinancing of the company's debt on April 30, 2021.
  • Net income was $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $12.5 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income included a $7.2 million charge (on a pre-tax basis) for the debt refinancing occurring in the quarter.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $35.5 million outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $41.0 million of cash and $88.1 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $129.1 million.

Segment Results

Electrical Systems Segment

Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenues for the Electrical Systems segment in the second quarter 2021 were $175.1 million compared to $74.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 136.0% primarily as a result of a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020, business growth in warehouse automation and improved demand in the global wire harness business, especially construction equipment. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted second quarter 2021 revenues by $2.7 million, or by 3.6%.
  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $18.6 million compared to operating loss of $6.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to increased sales due to a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020.

Global Seating Segment

Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenues for the Global Seating segment in the second quarter of 2021 were $84.9 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 57.6% due to a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020 and the improving global commercial vehicle end markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe. Foreign currency translation favorably impacted second quarter 2021 revenues by $4.1 million, or by 7.7%.
  • Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.0 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to higher sales volume due to a very weak Covid impacted Q2 2020.

2021 Demand Outlook

The demand outlook for the Company's key markets are favorable.

  • According to a July 2021 report by ACT Research, a publisher of industry market research, 2020 North American Class 8 truck build production was 214,250 units and Class 5-7 production was 223,721 units. 2021 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 314,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 250,000 units. This outlook supports demand for the Company’s vehicle products.
  • The demand outlook for the Company’s entrance into the electric vehicle market is favorable. Many global electric vehicle platforms are underway across the spectrum of vehicle types. Adoption rates are forecast to increase and supports continuance of the Company's efforts aimed at partnering with Electric Vehicle makers to help them develop and produce these vehicles and make use of the Company’s full product basket of the following: entire electrical systems for the chassis and powertrain, seating solutions, headliners, interior trim, mirrors, wipers, floor mats, and road sensors.
  • The demand outlook for the Company’s warehouse automation products is favorable. According to LogisticsIQ, demand for warehouse automation products is expected to grow approximately 14% annually through 2026. This outlook supports demand for the Company's warehouse automation products.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A & B to this release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management intends to reference the Q2 2021 Earnings Call Presentation during the conference call. To participate, dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 6090559. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 6090559.  

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 6090559 and international callers can dial (416) 621-4642 using access code 6090559.  

Company Contact

Christopher H. Bohnert
Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@cvgrp.com

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Revenues $ 257,941     $ 126,896     $ 503,063     $ 314,001  
Cost of revenues 223,573     120,421     437,574     287,223  
Gross profit 34,368     6,475     65,489     26,778  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,039     16,840     33,757     34,799  
Goodwill and other impairment     150         29,017  
Operating income (loss) 16,329     (10,515 )   31,732     (37,038 )
Other (income) expense (285 )   (205 )   (941 )   536  
Interest expense 2,818     5,309     7,859     9,933  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,155         7,155      
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 6,641     (15,619 )   17,659     (47,507 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,546     (3,122 )   4,074     (10,416 )
Net income (loss) $ 5,095     $ (12,497 )   $ 13,585     $ (37,091 )
Earnings (loss) per Common Share:              
Basic $ 0.16     $ (0.40 )   $ 0.43     $ (1.20 )
Diluted $ 0.16     $ (0.40 )   $ 0.42     $ (1.20 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic 31,458     30,890     31,361     30,848  
Diluted 32,674     30,890     32,654     30,848  
                       

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
Current assets:      
Cash $ 40,971     $ 50,503  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $610 and $644, respectively 202,058     151,101  
Inventories 128,319     91,247  
Other current assets 21,650     17,686  
Total current assets 392,998     310,537  
Property, plant and equipment, net 61,262     62,776  
Intangible assets, net 20,028     21,804  
Deferred income taxes 24,678     25,981  
Other assets, net 30,989     33,275  
Total assets $ 529,955     $ 454,373  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 141,797     $ 112,402  
Accrued liabilities and other 46,501     50,056  
Current portion of long-term debt 7,500     2,429  
Total current liabilities 195,798     164,887  
Long-term debt 177,225     144,147  
Pension and other post-retirement benefits 13,909     15,296  
Other long-term liabilities 31,386     34,673  
Total liabilities $ 418,318     $ 359,003  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value (5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding) $     $  
Common stock, $0.01 par value (60,000,000 shares authorized; 31,569,749 and 31,249,811 shares issued and outstanding respectively) 316     313  
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,567,654 and 1,560,623 shares, respectively (11,966 )   (11,893 )
Additional paid-in capital 252,478     249,312  
Retained deficit (83,771 )   (97,356 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,420 )   (45,006 )
Total stockholders’ equity 111,637     95,370  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 529,955     $ 454,373  
               

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  Electrical Systems   Global Seating   Corporate / Other   Total
  2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues                              
External revenues $ 174,104     $ 73,498     $ 83,837     $ 53,398     $     $     $ 257,941     $ 126,896  
Intersegment revenues 1,000     712     1,061     464     (2,061 )   (1,176 )        
Total revenues $ 175,104     $ 74,210     $ 84,898     $ 53,862     $ (2,061 )   $ (1,176 )   $ 257,941     $ 126,896  
Gross profit 23,776     1,144     10,594     5,345     (2 )   (14 )   34,368     6,475  
Selling, general & administrative expenses 5,224     7,309     5,611     3,810     7,204     5,721     18,039     16,840  
Goodwill and other impairment                     150         150  
Operating income (loss) $ 18,552     $ (6,165 )   $ 4,983     $ 1,535     $ (7,206 )   $ (5,885 )   $ 16,329     $ (10,515 )
                                                               


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  Electrical Systems   Global Seating   Corporate / Other   Total
  2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues                              
External revenues $ 333,792     $ 184,665     $ 169,271     $ 129,336     $     $     $ 503,063     $ 314,001  
Intersegment revenues 3,554     1,643     6,721     506     (10,275 )   (2,149 )        
Total revenues $ 337,346     $ 186,308     $ 175,992     $ 129,842     $ (10,275 )   $ (2,149 )   $ 503,063     $ 314,001  
Gross profit 44,048     12,090     21,482     14,714     (41 )   (26 )   65,489     26,778  
Selling, general & administrative expenses 10,627     11,989     10,955     8,733     12,175     14,077     33,757     34,799  
Goodwill and other impairment     23,415         4,809         793         29,017  
Operating income (loss) $ 33,421     $ (23,314 )   $ 10,527     $ 1,172     $ (12,216 )   $ (14,896 )   $ 31,732     $ (37,038 )
                                                               

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Gross profit $ 34,368     $ 6,475     $ 65,489     $ 26,778  
Restructuring     2,021         2,152  
Adjusted gross profit $ 34,368     $ 8,496     $ 65,489     $ 28,930  
% of revenues 13.3 %   6.7 %   13.0 %   9.2 %


  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Operating income (loss) $ 16,329     $ (10,515 )     $ 31,732     $ (37,038 )  
Restructuring     2,944           3,115    
Deferred consideration purchase accounting 120     3,461       368     3,461    
Investigation 200     408       394     2,784    
CEO transition               2,256    
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets     150           29,017    
Total operating income (loss) adjustments 320     6,963       762     40,633    
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 16,649     $ (3,552 )     $ 32,494     $ 3,595    
% of revenues 6.5 %   (2.8 ) %   6.5 %   1.1   %


  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Net income (loss) $ 5,095     $ (12,497 )   $ 13,585     $ (37,091 )
Operating income (loss) adjustments 320     6,963     762     40,633  
Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,155         7,155      
Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1 (1,869 )   (1,741 )   (1,979 )   (10,158 )
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 10,701     $ (7,275 )   $ 19,523     $ (6,616 )
               
Diluted EPS $ 0.16     $ (0.40 )   $ 0.42     $ (1.20 )
Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.17     $ 0.16     $ 0.18     $ 0.99  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.33     $ (0.24 )   $ 0.60     $ (0.21 )
  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Net income (loss) $ 5,095     $ (12,497 )     $ 13,585     $ (37,091 )  
Interest expense 2,818     5,309       7,859     9,933    
Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,546     (3,122 )     4,074     (10,416 )  
Depreciation expense 3,807     3,729       7,588     7,509    
Amortization expense 859     856       1,720     1,716    
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets     150           29,017    
EBITDA $ 14,125     $ (5,575 )     $ 34,826     $ 668    
% of revenues 5.5 %   (4.4 ) %   6.9 %   0.2   %
               
EBITDA adjustments              
Restructuring $     $ 2,944       $     $ 3,115    
Deferred consideration purchase accounting 120     3,461       368     3,461    
Investigation 200     408       394     2,784    
CEO transition               2,256    
Loss on extinguishment of debt 7,155           7,155        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,600     $ 1,238       $ 42,743     $ 12,284    
% of revenues 8.4 %   1.0   %   8.5 %   3.9   %
                           

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix B: Segment Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
  Electrical
Systems 		  Global
Seating 		  Corporate   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 18,552     $ 4,983     $ (7,206 )   $ 16,329  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting 120             120  
Investigation         200     200  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 18,672     $ 4,983     $ (7,006 )   $ 16,649  
% of revenues 10.7 %   5.9 %       6.5 %


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
  Electrical
Systems 		  Global
Seating 		  Corporate /
Other 		  Total
Operating income (loss) $ 33,421     $ 10,527     $ (12,216 )   $ 31,732  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting 368             368  
Investigation         394     394  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 33,789     $ 10,527     $ (11,822 )   $ 32,494  
% of revenues 10.0 %   6.0 %       6.5 %


  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
  Electrical
Systems 		  Global
Seating 		  Corporate /
Other 		  Total
Operating income (loss) $ (6,165 )     $ 1,535     $ (5,885 )   $ (10,515 )  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting 3,461               3,461    
Restructuring 1,986       546     412     2,944    
Investigation           408     408    
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets           150     150    
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (718 )     $ 2,081     $ (4,915 )   $ (3,552 )  
% of revenues (1.0 ) %   3.9 %       (2.8 ) %


  Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
  Electrical
Systems 		  Global
Seating 		  Corporate /
Other 		  Total
Operating income (loss) $ (23,314 )     $ 1,172     $ (14,896 )   $ (37,038 )  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting 3,461               3,461    
Restructuring 1,986       677     452     3,115    
Investigation           2,784     2,784    
CEO transition           2,256     2,256    
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 23,415       4,809     793     29,017    
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 5,548       $ 6,658     $ (8,611 )   $ 3,595    
% of revenues 3.0   %   5.1 %       1.1   %

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.





Disclaimer

