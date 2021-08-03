checkAd

Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies

Transaction to accelerate fiber build to millions of American homes and businesses

NewCo platform to be led by former Verizon Fios Executive Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) and Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (“Lumen”), today announced that funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the “Apollo Funds”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumen’s ILEC assets and all associated operations across 20 states (“NewCo”) for $7.5 billion. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in 2022.

Today, the NewCo platform serves more than 6 million homes and businesses across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. As a standalone company, NewCo will be led by Bob Mudge, Chris Creager, and Tom Maguire – industry veterans who together were responsible for the buildout and growth of Verizon’s fiber-based Fios service. The investment from the Apollo Funds will help accelerate the upgrade to fiber optic technologies, bringing faster and more reliable internet service to many rural markets traditionally underserved by broadband providers, while delivering best-in-class customer service.

“The team at Lumen has built a great business and we see an incredible opportunity to provide leading edge, fiber-to-the-home broadband technology to millions of its business and residential customers,” said Aaron Sobel, Private Equity Partner at Apollo.

Sobel continued, “As more of our economy, educational systems and entertainment choices move online, it reinforces the urgency and importance of providing faster, more reliable internet connectivity to bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and suburban America. Through this investment, we will address this divide by expanding the latest fiber infrastructure to more local communities while delivering exceptional customer service. We are thrilled to have a team of industry-leading executives, led by Bob at the helm, and are confident in their ability to execute on our collective thesis.”

