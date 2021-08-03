checkAd

Dril-Quip Launches ESG Platform

HOUSTON, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) has formally launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website https://www.dril-quip.com/environmental-social-governance.html. The updated internet site further reinforces the Company’s commitment towards corporate social responsibility across its operations worldwide and outlines the ongoing environmental and social initiatives the Company has undertaken in support of its sustainability goals. The website will be utilized to help communicate Dril-Quip’s ESG program initiatives going forward.

Dril-Quip, which became a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact earlier this year, has always focused on maintaining a culture of integrity and good ethical behavior, while operating as a socially responsible business with best-in-class health, safety and labor standards since inception in 1981. Sustainability has been a key underlying driver of Dril-Quip’s operations, and the Company continues to invest in technology and R&D to support energy evolution.

“It has always been our mission to help our industry safely provide greater access to affordable, reliable energy,” explained Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’ s Chief Executive Officer. “We know this to be the key to improving the standard of living for people around the globe and that’s why Dril-Quip is dedicated to providing technologies that help deliver hydrocarbons in the most efficient way possible. It's rewarding to know that, in doing so, we are also helping to lower the carbon footprint of our customers. As such, we have allocated significant R&D capabilities and resources to further develop differentiating technologies for use in new applications for the evolving needs of our customers."

This is best exemplified by Dril-Quip’s e-Series products and Green By Design initiative which link sustainability across its entire product portfolio and R&D program. Guided by its Power of e philosophy, the Company has been engineering innovative, more efficient technologies that enable customers to work faster, smarter, safer and cleaner.

The Company's award-winning VXTe Vertical Subsea Tree System, for example, eliminates the tubing head spool (approximately 40 tons of hardware) and significant operational steps, which can save our customers up to two weeks of rig time and up to $4 million per well. Because less energy is used in its manufacture, transport, and installation compared to conventional vertical trees, the VXTe reduces carbon emissions by as much as 1,000 metric tons per tree. That is equivalent to taking 181 cars in the U.S. off the road for one year for each tree installed.

