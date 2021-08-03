checkAd

Stantec signs letter of intent to acquire US-based Paleo Solutions, deepening archaeology and paleontology expertise

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX, NYSE: STN

Global engineering and design firm Stantec has signed a letter of intent (set to close in Q4) to acquire Paleo Solutions, a full-service natural resources and cultural resources management consulting firm. Paleo Solutions provides paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors across the western United States. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2004, Paleo Solutions’ 65+ person team includes paleontologists, geologists, archaeologists, architectural historians, program managers, and GIS specialists. The acquisition of Paleo Solutions, which has established a strong presence in supporting renewable energy, electrical generation, and transmission projects, is a continuation of Stantec’s commitment to sustainability. Paleo Solutions will provide added depth to Stantec’s current Archaeology team and new expertise in paleontology across the firm’s US Pacific and Mountain Regions.

“Paleo Solutions and Stantec are committed to sustainable, responsible project delivery,” said Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stantec. “Paleo Solutions adds a talented group of team members with a shared passion for bettering communities across the globe and will be a terrific addition to our growing Environmental Services team. Paleo Solutions’ expertise in paleontology and cultural resources management greatly enhances the innovative solutions we can offer to clients across the US and beyond.”

Paleo Solutions is headquartered in Los Angeles (Monrovia), California with offices in Redlands, California and Denver, Colorado. The firm has provided paleontological consulting services on thousands of miles of transportation projects including highways and railways throughout the western United States.

With net-zero carbon emissions standards gaining momentum at state and federal levels, Paleo Solutions is strategically positioned to capture a dominant share of the paleontological and cultural resources market supporting the renewable energy and transmission sectors. Additional market growth is anticipated with federal and state agencies because of the new administration and the Department of Interior’s new implementation of regulations for the Paleontological Resources Preservation Act.

