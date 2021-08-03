checkAd

Qualis Innovations Inc. Announces the Appointment of Skip Thurman as Sr. Vice President, Corporate and IR Communications of mPathix Health Inc.

03.08.2021   

Chadds Ford, PA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPathix Health Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis Innovations Inc., (OTC: QLIS), a pain solutions company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address the unmet needs of patients and clinicians, announced today that James “Skip” Thurman joined mPathix as Sr. Vice President Corporate and IR Communications.

“Skip is a veteran communicator with a background in journalism as well as leadership roles for Fortune 200 companies,” said Demir Bingol, Chief Executive Officer of mPathix Health Inc. “His wealth of experience in the healthcare space is a true asset for mPathix as we enter into a period of growth and expansion.”

About Skip Thurman

Skip Thurman leads senior communications roles for Fortune 200 companies and most recently served as Vice President of Communications at DaVita. At DaVita he led all external and internal communications activities for the Fortune 200 healthcare company with more than 1.5 million patients, 65,000 teammates and $13 billion in annual revenue. There, he developed and managed brand development plans and crisis response efforts domestically and internationally.

Prior to his corporate communications career, he served as White House Correspondent for the award-winning Christian Science Monitor, the Pulitzer Prize-winning international daily newspaper as well as its sister public radio broadcast unit, Monitor Radio. He also reported special field assignment work including award-winning public radio coverage of the Oklahoma City bombing.

About Qualis Innovations Inc.

Qualis Innovations Inc. (Qualis) is a company that applies innovative technologies to improve the treatment, distribution, and access to care for patients suffering from diseases of the central nervous system. Qualis collaborates with other companies to bring new treatments to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies.

About mPathix Health

mPathix Health, Inc.(“mPathix”), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualis Innovations Inc. mPathix is focused on the development, production and distribution of multi-modal pain management and CNS related solutions. We are a clinical stage company, developing innovative pain management products using a modality-agnostic, virtual operating model. mPathix’s lead product is the SOLACE electromagnetic induction device, which was originally cleared by FDA for treatment of selected medical conditions such as relief of pain, muscle spasms, and joint contractures, but not for the treatment of malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," " plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

Contact:

mPathix Health Inc.
info@mpathixhealth.com

###





